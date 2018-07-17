I noticed I couldn't connect to archive.is, eventually I figured out it was an issue with cloudflare DNS, 1.1.1.1. Checking nslookup confirms this: nslookup archive.is 1.1.1.1 Server: 1.1.1.1 Address: 1.1.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: archive.is Address: 127.0.0.4 nslookup archive.is 8.8.8.8 Server: 8.8.8.8 Address: 8.8.8.8#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: archive.is Address: 94.16.117.236 Cloudflare is returning a localhost address which prevents you from accessing the website.