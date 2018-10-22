Ask HN: What VPN service are you currently using?

And would you recommend it? I've decided to get one and so far my only two requirements seem to be: 1. It should work with OpenVPN 2. It should support SOCKS5 (Proxy) PIA, Nord, Mullvad, ZorroVPN, ProtonVPN look promising. On the other hand, SigaVPN is based on a not-for-profit model so I was not sure about it. What is your personal preference?