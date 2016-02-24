Ask HN: What are the things that you have automated in your personal life?

Me and my sister do live in different cities. She was quite old, but did not want any help from strangers. She did refuse to use a computer keyboard, since she hated informatization, and her sight was short.
So I did automate a system for her to scan the guests documents, detect the data required by local police for registration via OCR, fill up the form to send those data, and update the web site availability database table. The computer, when powered up, did only show instructions in big text, high contrast instructions, which where repeated by TTS (essentially "please feed the documents in the scanner", "please remove the documents from the scanner").
At the end she got used to using it, and she was quite proud being able to be so independent, since the last days of her lovely life.
What data do the local police require?
One of the things I'd like to add is the ability to detect natural gas: She doesn't have a lot of gas appliances, but she has no sense of smell, so the usual warning sign for natural gas she'd never notice.
That's a great way of using accessibility tools & automation.
To solve this pain point - one of our friend has created PlusGuests.
But I'm an engineer, so I've decided to automate my OKCupid experience.
Using node & puppeteer I've run a histogram, it showed that in my country, 75% of the profiles are almost completely empty (less than 10 words).
I used to manually dislike these profiles (as they'll keep coming back in the search results until you dislike it), but now my script does it for me.
The next thing I've done was to sort these profiles - I give higher priority to profiles that have a longer word count, that features keywords I prefer ("fascinating", "studying", "reading", are words that I catch my attention).
It used to be a very basic script, but every negative and toxic encounter has motivated me to keep it going. Right now I'm working on building a frontend to show the script's results. I'm planning on showing "suggested openers" based on the questions the potential match has said or mentioned and adding NLP features (such as sentiment analysis).
Anyways is it open source :D
I hope you at least disclose your methods to people you contact.
We recently started cooking meals for the week ahead on Sundays and then freezing them. The aim was to give us more time with the kids and to cut down on housework.
To save time on the Sunday cooking session I have cobbled together a very clunky, and I mean VERY clunky semi-automated cooking system. It comprises a Raspberry PI which controls a couple of WiFi mains switches attached to the induction hob and the slow cooker. A wooden spoon attached to a 360 degree servo motor hangs above the pot on the hob and can be activated by the Pi for stirring. Initially I tried to use one of those cheap three-legged novelty vibrating pot stirrers, but that didn't work out. Thermocouples feed back to the Pi to help control cooking.
The whole thing is controlled by a messy Python script and 'recipes' are JSON based text files. They just define how long each device should stay on, a max temp to turn them off and how often they should be stirred. I get an email when cooking is done.
I plan to add some functionality over the summer to tip in ingredients as needed. The biggest issue is that it doesn't handle chunky food, it works for soups, chili sauce, pasta sauce etc. I'd love to figure out a way to fry and separate mince as you would with a spatula..
My system looks like it was put together by a drunk person. That is somewhat true.
This made want to see it even more.
Much closer to genius is the thermomix:
A malfunctioning lid caused hot liquid to escape from the bowl, giving several consumers severe burns. The Court found that Thermomix knew of this risk but still continued to promote and supply the faulty product.
Beware of genius inventions, you may get burned.
I've found that a lot of meals done via the slow cooker tend to taste the same because of the consistently and the type of ingredients typically involved in them.
Sous-vide much more specialized, but I find super useful not for saving time, per say, but being more flexible about it. It's great when you are doing other things at the same time as cooking dinner, i.e. - leave the steaks another 30 min while I do this chore? no problem....
1.) My hi/low setting probably doesn't match your hi/low setting. From the get go, we're cooking the same meal at two different temperatures.
2.) A lot of recipes seem to call for low setting for 8 hours. This works well for a lot of people with a standard American work day, since a stew/soup will stay above safe warming temperature in a nearly sealed pot. However, the cook times are too long. Thawed chicken for 8 hours on low almost never turns out with the right texture. In this case, it's convenience > taste.
3.) The flavor is cooked out of the ingredients, and/or there isn't enough seasoning or too many ingredients. When you get the seasoning right, too long of a cook time can dull the flavor. When there isn't enough seasoning, then your meal is bland from the start. When there are too many herbs and spices, you get a mish-mash of flavors that are all competing for attention. There was an article on here a long while ago that categorized foods into low and high amplitude flavors. Something sharply distinctive was high amplitude (think nacho cheese Doritos), while a low amplitude food had weak, hard to discern flavors (plain grits). Too many different ingredients can lead to low amplitude foods, and when I see an ingredient list with 15 different herbs and spices, I almost always steer clear.
While it does double as a slow cooker, I have never actually used that functionality.
"I am rarely happier than when spending an entire day programming my computer to perform automatically a task that would otherwise take me a good ten seconds to do by hand."
Sometimes it simply isn't about net time saved.
I don't really save much time. The real benefit is knowing that the food won't burn. Growing up my mother would make soups and stews, she'd leave them to simmer for 30 mins without checking. The food on the bottom of the pot would burn and make the whole thing taste nasty. I wanted to make a system that would prevent that, whereas my son just loves building robots and playing with motors.
It was as much a project for me and my son to mess around with as much as an actual kitchen time saver. But we have plans to develop it and just see where it goes.
It has a very "Wallace and Gromit" sounding vibe to me!
Basically, I put down wire guide cable into the lawn and into the cement as well. It is all powered by electricity and has a little docking station. When it is scheduled to cut it simply rolls out, goes to the lawn and starts cutting on. After a pre-determined point, it will go back to the compost bin to dump the grass cuttings before going back to cut the lawn again. After it is done with all the cuts it simply returns back to the charging station.
I am trying to add better features to it like weather detection. If rain is scheduled then it will cut the lawn early and then delay cutting it again until the lawn is dry. I am also working on adding an edger component and a weed wacker competent so it can handle those tasks as well. Pretty much, my goal is to have a fully automated robot lawn mower when I am done with this project. So far it only cuts the grass and dumps the waste. I think this wire guided method is far superior to the autonomous robot mowers because most people's yards are in static arrangements that rarely change. So it is better to just add in the wire permanently so you get a perfect cut every time.
That was only one wire that I forget the purpose of, perhaps as electronic barrier. I can't imagine the mayhem of a grid of wires being struck with the same misfortune.
https://www.husqvarna.com/us/products/robotic-lawn-mowers/
As a kid, I gave our family cat a close scalping. It was late fall and we were picking up leaves with the mower. After a lunch break, I fired up the mower and the cat shot out from underneath making an awful noise and headed for the woods.
We assumed she was fatally injured until two/three days later when she came walking back up the sidewalk, sporting a close shave on one part of her head, but otherwise seeming uninjured. She got plenty of her favorite food that day!
First I wrote code that automatically moved cards between the different sections, so I only ever had to look at the "Due Today" list.
Then I used Twilio to build a bot that gave me a wake up call every morning. I didn't like the TTS that Twilio used so I generated more realistic TTS via Amazon Polly and played it back. Polly has many different voices so I had seven different personas give me my task list for the day. After it read out what I had to do, it then began playing the latest BBC News update right over the phone.
The final phase of this project was a bot that called my girlfriend at the time, told her the weather, and then called me and conferenced us together so we could start our day saying hello to one another.
For glucose monitoring I use Dexcom G5 sensors[0] and xDrip[1] open source monitoring application for Android.
Insulin delivery is handled by a Accu-Chek Spirit Combo[2] pump, that is one of the rare pumps with a Bluetooth connection. The entity deciding the basal rates and corrections is an open source Android app called AndroidAPS[3].
As an insulin I use the fastest available analog Fiasp from Novo Nordisk, that works 10-15 minutes after injection.
All of these combined together has dropped my A1c results from 7.5% to 5.5%, being 90% of the time between 4.0 mmol/l and 8.5 mmol/l, and having no severe hypoglycemias. Basically I got myself some more years to live without any complications and in general I feel much better when I can sleep my nights without worrying and can eat whatever I want whenever I want.
Oh, and a warning to everybody who tries this: Accu-Chek will not cover any damage, there is nobody taking any responsibility of the results from the treatment you get out of the software. For me this works much better than any other treatment, but for others it might be even dangerous.
https://openaps.org/
AndroidAPS and OpenAPS do not work with all the same hardware, So you choose your rig based on your CGM and Pump model.
If I'd be him, I'd start by trying to get my hands into Dexcom G5 system or if he doesn't have a good insurance, the Freestyle Libre has some unofficial bluetooth readers available that work with Xdrip. First you get your continuous glucose monitoring working and then start thinking about automating the insulin delivery.
These projects started because we're not waiting. The organization behind is called Nightscout and their website has information how to build the needed hardware:
http://www.nightscout.info/
Now the pump manufacturers are seriously planning to bring closed loop systems like I have here to the market. The only model right now that has some of the features is Medtronic 670g, but in comparison, if you know what you're doing, building an open source rig will give you much more control and features than the commercial offerings. This might change in a couple of years though.
Forgetting to bolus and accounting for the dawn phenoemenon are pretty challenging in a backpackers routine. :-)
Of course using it in pump is a different story, especially if you have a CGM with the pump. Right now I'm using the SMB algorithm in AAPS, that can help with unannounced meals by giving small boluses if it thinks you ate something. The same mechanism pretty much evens out my dawn phenomenon.
One thing you should know before trying Fiasp is the molecule size is much larger and might cause stinging feeling when the pump gives you dosage. Try to get a pump that goes slow with the dosing, otherwise the first couple of months might be a bit unpleasant. You'll get used to it though and I don't really notice it anymore.
Always calibrate when you are not sure.
G6 promises a no-calibration mode, but has a hard stop for sensors after 10 days. With G5 and calibrations you can double or triple the sensor lifetime (with xDrip).
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-018-0062-8
My little sister is type I and using the BCG vaccine in this way blows my mind.
I suppose that many stations don't have such markers though.
First is to analyze the other signal features of the commercials (eg. increased volume), although it may be tricky.
The other option is a crowd-sourced solution - pretty much as for the browser adblock - where users can mark samples recognized as ads. Since the publishers often buy campaigns for many stations in the same country or state, it may be a shared database.
On the other hand, the described project only scratches my own itch. I wouldn't try to productise an app that takes away the main source of income for the radio stations.
There were previously some FM to MP3 "ripping" tools that would use the RDS information to tag the resulting recordings -- I'm not sure of the status of them. But it could provide a good way to detect commercials, since most radio stations change to a generic station identification message when they break for commercials / banter. (Whether you'd also want to turn down for banter is another question.)
No fancy ML needed, after a couple of times the filter gets one of these repeating fragments it should be able to block it. Fairness bonus: you get to hear each new ad a couple of times.
Maybe radio spots are a little different because they're cheaper and usually more low-quality than TV ads, but it doesn't really work for TV ads - they often have small variations, e.g. 10sec identical, 5sec different, 10sec identical (easy example). Also depending on your method of analyzing the audio it's sometimes broadcast with an unhearable fingerprint that distorts the waveform (let's say like MP3 versus WAV, but worse).
So yes, you can find some patterns - but the commercial breaks are highly mixed up and you wouldn't believe how many distinct commercials per channel are there, even if you think you hear the same ones all the time :)
My home theater receiver does this (Marantz). It works pretty well. It doesn't cancel out the TV commercials though, it just normalizes the volume so it matches the show. But, I assume you could make it work for muting too.
Do you have similar objections to things like self-driving vehicle technology that will take away the main source of income for truck drivers?
Yes, or perhaps a combination of techniques. E.g. shared database to train an ML system to detect ads. Of course, the downside is that the ad industry will then tweak the ads until they pass the ML test.
> I wouldn't try to productise an app that takes away the main source of income for the radio stations.
I wouldn't think of it as taking away a source of income, but rather as forcing them to find a source that doesn't bother their customers so much. Ad blockers seem to be getting more accepted.
Nothing like a little competition to motivate the improvement of ML systems :)
And perhaps using the clips for other purposes than "viewing" may in fact be fair use. Especially since you are trying to find a method for not viewing them.
(IANAL)
I've often toyed with the same idea of the parent poster
Not promising anything, because each station requires time to tune and money for computational resources.
For some reason, the data and audio are out of sync but once calibrated it works quite well.
I automated handling DNS updates via simple "git pushes" - Lets you revert from bad changes, and gives you a good history of changes over time - https://dns-api.com/
I would take a resume, custom tailor a cover letter, change out a few paragraphs in my resume to fit the specific job title --- and then.. no reply -. So. I scripted it. I would scan craigslist, monster, indeed, etc for emails or company names. The script eventually evolved to guess company homepages and scan for emails on 'career' sections.
Based on the job titles it would automatically change out cover letters. It became smart enough to understand that a word doc or txt format resume was required. It could catch "PUT THIS IN THE SUBJECT" and created a queue for hand verification -- otherwise, it would send out the emails. Once they were sent out it would scan incoming emails to determine if there were any leads - and matched the thread together with a unique email footer.
Hilariously, it flipped job searching. I would get long ranting emails why I wasn't a qualified or the position required someone more 'senior' to build CRUD webpages. OH well, HR blew their time, not mine, ---> delete. When a interested company did call, I had a nice mysql database of all the posts that company made and was ready to return a call prepared.
I got a job quickly after this php script starting running.
"I'll get you a 20% more high paying job for $1,000"
We've had a tendency now to introduce a request for a simple bit of information in the job posting as a sort of captcha to filter out automated spamming of applications.
I played an online game called runescape where you could trade items to other players, but it was tedious and required a lot of repetitive typing: "buying chaos runes 80gp each".
I downloaded an auto typer but i was paranoid of getting banned. I wanted a more human auto typer so i found a tutorial for making one in visual basic. It was more or less copy and paste, and as a middle schooler i really did not understand the code.
I became really interested in botting after that, downloading, modifying, and eventually creating more sophisticated scripts. Automating the game became the new game for me.
I would come home from school to a banned account, think about how they may have detected me & automate smarter.
To this day I will often spend more time writing code to automate something than i save.
Automation is a way to make the mundane work a fun game
I honestly don't necessarily regret the time I've spent playing Factorio because it is legitimately fun, but it will claim a very high priority in your brain for quite a while once you pick it up, and will push other things out of the way.
It's a really fun game - if you're ever bored, you should check it out again! They have an 'old school runescape' which is essentially how the game was in 2007, without the later changes. Definitely 10/10 nostalgia.
This is off topic, but I love/hate the system where all new content must pass a community poll. I feel like people are slowly voting for the updates that people hated back in the day (claws, ely, magic dmg % boosting gear). Stat creep is now almost as it was right before EOC, where you can get stacked out from full hp & brewed in one game tic (which kind of kills the hybrid scene)
When you spend most of your day stuck in front of a monitor, it feels good to get up and turn lights on/off.
This becomes especially egregious over month to year long experiments where I run the same experiment every day on end.
There was really no reason not to auto generate every possible plot, every possible analysis every time (and I cannot use ipython notebooks or things like that because it's many distributed things chained together with lots of scheduling).
The productivity gains have been enormous and are hard to overstate. I don't dread any experiment any more because even in a large complicated distributed setup, everything from initialising kerberos tickets to tons of config files, restarting services, running multiple experiments dependent on each other, and generating plots and summaries and committing them to a repo is one command. Anything that's analysed once is evaluated always.
I now almost look forward to setting up new experiments because of the pleasure I get from just chaining together calls from my control utilities.
All I have to do is pull on my laptop and I download a filter with all results pre-generated paper ready. I think a lot of people do this in experiments where everything is on a single machine, but I haven't seen it as excessive from other phd students doing complicated distributed stuff. There is always a lot of manual command line args passing, manually changing some config while instead of just creating dedicated scripts, etc.
Quite often the worst-case scenario is a fire, so the little benefit is IMHO not worth the risk.
I'm talking about self-made hacks and cheap Chinese hardware here.
I got my parents a Nest smoke alarm (I can see the alarms too) but a year later it was being triggered by steam.
The folks at Nest actually sent a free new model that's better at not triggering for steam. But I have to wonder if my elderly parents trust it anymore.
I don't like watering grass because grass is boring and requires a ton of water, so rather than install irrigation, I ripped out all the grass and planted more interesting plants. (Drought-tolerant xeriscaping is common in my area, so this isn't unusual.)
Hard to overstate how good this is for one's mental health.
I love the 30min when I come home after work where I scoop leaves and various kinds of debris out of the water. Very relaxing.
I also don't really like plants, or the outdoors. I'd much rather be inside in the A/C. Working on my own coding projects doesn't bother me, even after coding all day long.
Perhaps it's because I've been spending less time coding at work and more time managing...
Nice. A lot of local plants too?
I look forward to automating diaper changes when the baby arrives. The subconscious brain is an incredible piece of technology.
Definitely going to look into this. I'm a blind screen reader user and, when I had a phone with physical buttons, I could have it in my pocket connected to an external braille device or pair of headphones. I could easily carry on conversations, browse the web, ask for help, all sorts of things without taking it out of my pocket, and nobody had to know I was doing anything.
With a touchscreen phone I can't really do any of that. Even if I can listen to notifications in an earphone with the phone in my pocket, I can't take care of them unless I take the phone out. Plus, wearing earphones and walking around in public when you can't see isn't wise.
I was looking if this would be a nice addition for my smartwatch.
When I leave my wifi hotspot it turns on bluetooth.
When/if it connects to my car it opens Spotify (but it doesnt start playing yet before I hit play on the steering weel).
If it's in my car's handler (there's a NFC tag there) it assumes I want navigation and it also opens Waze.
When it disconnects it turns on wifi again and keep it on for a few minutes and shut it down if it's not connected to anything.
I'm sure android auto can do all this nowadays, but my car has a 7-years-old ford-sync system, and that's bluetooth only.
I complained about the poor performance to my dealer and they replaced the stereo but that didn't really fix anything.
I wonder how difficult it would be to automate clicking on the notification to grant access to whatever it is that Android Auto thinks it needs access to?
* Remind me on my phone when I'm at home, connect to car via BT, on weekdays, during "morning hours" to not forget my building access badge.
* Go into "silent mode" if I've been in proximity to my son's high school for more than 5 minutes (I'm usually there for some event where I should be silent).
* Various volume controls when I get to (or leave) home/work/etc.
* Change the screen to not auto-dim/off when running certain apps.
At some point, I got tired of the process to sync files: download the document from the browser, open the reMarkable app and drag the file into it.
I automated this workflow, and now I can just "print" directly to the device [1] the article/document I'm reading.
[1] https://github.com/juruen/rmapi/blob/master/docs/tutorial-pr...
I do not write that often on it though. I usually solve math problems on it and also comment on PDF docs.
All in all, I'd buy it again :)
I get around the same issue by emailing files to the reMarkable [0] but that's a solution that relies on having your own email server and is therefore less user-friendly than what you do, though it works great for my use case.
I believe using CUPS could be a simple way to implement it in Linux.
Is the remarkable better in that regard ?
IIRC it supports PDF and presumably other ebook formats, but I wouldn't expect it to have any special tool for viewing markdown.
* : Menu composer takes into account :
- in season vegetables,
- number of reutilisation of the ingredient,
- number of reutilisation of the meal,
- expiration of the ingredients (vegetables can expire rather quickly)
- various parameters (if it is a busy week or not, number of days you want to cook...)
It's really a relief. No need to decide what to cook after work : it's already decided, and you know you have the right ingredients. Time spend for the shopping is very small.
I want to be able to plug that into an online shopping website, but as always, websites don't display there API so i'm trying to hack into it... (and people still talk about API economy...)
Nice. I'm using Google Keep for now, and there's probably a much better solution already -- but what I really want is a way to organize my shopping list the way the grocery store is organized so I can zip through it.
Ideally, this would require some collaboration with the store to get the exact layout. But a generic (vegetables first, breads 2nd, canned goods 3rd, ..., milk & dairy last. would also help tremendously.
I'd love to use the same system. Is it open source?
Ill be happy to start an open source project with a few peeps if their interested as well?
Recipes table : it tooks some months to fill it with our choices (prefered recipes) and add attributes to that : cold/warm meal, difficulty, time taken, kind of meal (junk, bistrot, classical, exotic...), does it scale (x0.5, x2, x4...).
ingredient_table : each receipe got ingredients. Every kind of ingredrients are on a separate table.
product_table : it is there i display what you can buy from stores : 6/12/24 eggs bundle, 250/500g butter
Then it starts to be ugly, cause there is constraints : loose and hard.
Timetable is a hard constraint (i don't want to cook monday evening), so it will be double ration one of the day before,
Season is a hard constraint (you buy vegetables when they are in season)
Tastes are a hard constraint : you decides what kind of meal you want to eat during the weak
With that you get available recipes and a timetable for cooking and quantity to cook.
Price is a lose constraint,
leftovers are a lose constraint,
time spent cooking is a lose constraint (could be a hard, if you have enough recipes, but as i like cooking, it's no matter for me)
After, i enumerate all possibilities and each one get a score based on lose constraints : you can use a simple weighted average, exponentially weighted average... You tweak coefs to prefer a nice price or a little time spent and then it's done. Usually a chose randomly between the ten best solutions.
I got enough recipes to cover all hard constraints. I avoid lot of problems doing a big enumeration for all possibilities (it takes a couple of minutes at my scale for 200 recipes), also, hard constraints are pretty easy to deal with, it could be a lot more complicated if user become picky on meals. I'm no coder so i don't know any design pattern or anything that could help me to design a better algo. But, as far as i know, when you can't evaluate all possibilities you have to go the optimization road.
Answers to questions :
- Yeah, there is this website : https://fr-en.openfoodfacts.org/ (broken TLS it seems) that could be used to pull data on ingredients,
- I don't have plan to open-source it : it's pretty hacky, ugly and probably defy any coding rule (except 4 space ident PEP8). it's not even packeged (i've never done that before...)
Is there any way to get hold of what you've done?
