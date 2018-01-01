Simple Habit (YC W17) Is Hiring Growth Marketer

|Simple Habit (YC W17) is hiring a Growth Marketer who can manage various aspects of growth with a focus on user acquisition and email marketing.
We're building the world's largest marketplace for the best meditation teachers and content and need your help serving millions of users! Launched less than a year ago, Simple Habit is already one of the top grossing health & fitness companies in the App Store, with over half a million downloads to date and is backed by YCombinator, NEA, and a handful of prominent angel investors.
Below are the responsibilities:
* User acquisition
* Manage key channels (FB, Apple Search, Pinterest, etc)
* Work with 3rd party partners/agencies
* Calculate and own key KPIs (ROI, CPI, CPP, etc)
* Concept and optimize creatives
* Email marketing
* Create visuals and copies
* Analyze performance
* We're a small team, so you must be willing to wear multiple hats!
Requirements:
* Personal passion for mindfulness & meditation.
* Must have at least 3 years of work experience
* Must have strong communication and writing skills
* Must be analytical (excel analysis and pivot tables, calculating key KPIs), data-driven, and detail-oriented
* Must have experience with mobile UA
* Must be willing to commute to SoMa in San Francisco.
If you’re interested, please send your resume or Linkedin profile to jobs@simplehabit.com (mailto:jobs@simplehabit.com) (mailto:jobs@simplehabit.com (mailto:jobs@simplehabit.com))
Thank you!
Yunha