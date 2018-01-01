TheMednet (Quora for Medicine) is hiring a full stack engineer

About theMednet : Our mission is to improve knowledge sharing in medicine so that every doctor has access to the best information on cancer treatment. We are a small team of 3 Oncologists and an engineer from Yale and MIT. This is an incredible opportunity for a product oriented engineer to join a high impact startup at an early stage. Job Description: We are looking for a senior full stack engineer to join our team and lead technical implementation and architecture for theMednet. This individual will be a critical part of the team and will have the opportunity to be involved in many aspects of the business including product design, hiring and growth initiatives. What we're looking for : -Driven by a mission to build something that will improve the lives of all cancer patients rich or poor. -5+ years experience and history of shipping product (at least 2 of those years at a funded startup) -A high level thinker who likes to understand the business and user needs behind the technology they are building. Job Requirements : -Experience launching web applications across full stack -Configuring and deploying infrastructure (Apache, MYSQL, etc) on AWS or other cloud service -Setting up environment for team development (Git, Deployment tools, etc) -Web Application development Other experience preferred but not required : -iOS development -Experience building social products is a plus Contact: jobs@themednet.com