The data appears to be available here:
http://www.jamstec.go.jp/scdc/top_e.html
After registration [1] you can download data in some funky binary format. Looks like there's a 10min delay on data. It looks like an interesting dataset, and I hope to play with it a bit.
[1] includes such joys as password being set to username, and the seeming inability to change your password citing "invalid chars: 1" error.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SEG_Y
Fundamentally you've usually got one to three dimensional data, metadata for the entire file, and then metadata for (potentially) each column along some axis of the file. It's interesting that CDF, etc have had zero traction: I guess it's just that each field has its little data format subculture and there's not much incentive for collaboration?
There is no incentive to better your seismic surveying since stuff from the 80s is "good enough" for all the processing shops.
I don't miss writing code to guess whether a file has traces encoded in IBM floating point or IEEE; or handling SEG-Y headers which ought to be EBCDIC but are sometimes ASCII :-)
http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/66479.Starfish
Free in various formats on the author's web site
http://www.rifters.com/real/STARFISH.htm
Great stuff!
They're focused on recording relatively low-frequency response, so they don't pick up sound (hydrophones do a great job of that, and they're dirt cheap). Subs are neutrally buoyant, so there's no pressure anomaly. There will be a tiny one from the bow wake, but that's the sort of thing you're trying not to detect.
Part of the entire point of these is to sum out things like waves (and possible minor blips like the bow wake from a nearby sub). You're summing over time to get a very precise average height of the water above the sensor. You're deliberately designing the sampling system to not be sensitive to small temporal blips and filtering the data to remove any that show up.
Basically, if you want to detect subs, there are far cheaper and easier ways to do it. These tools are designed to do something very different.
Thanks for your explanation, it makes ton of sense!
[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SOSUS
