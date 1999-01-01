* Dirty schedulers: This allows easy integration of blocking C-based libraries. So for example can wrap something like RocksDb and make it available to the rest of the VM easier. Or libcurl and others.
* DTLS : This lets it talk to WebRTC clients
* Erlang literals are no longer copied when sending messages : This is kinda of a sneaky one. By default (with exception of large binaries) Erlang VM usually copies data when it sends messages. However, in this case module literals (constants, strings, etc) will be another thing that's not copied. There is a hack to dynamically compile configuration values or other tables of constants as a module at runtime. So if you use that hack, you'd get a nice performance boost.
* code_change, terminate and handle_info callbacks optional in the OTP behaviors. This is very nice. I always wondered why I had to write all that boiler plate code.
Also here is a detailed list of changes:
http://erlang.org/download/otp_src_20.0-rc2.readme
Amazing. I'm new to erlang, but within the last hour just read comments by a seasoned programmer on how erlang's shiny scheduler has an achilles heel when it comes to blocking C-based libraries. I suppose then that this truly is a significant advancement.
Mention of the scheduler was in a comparison between erlang and node.js. Article here: https://notamonadtutorial.com/interview-with-jesper-louis-an...
It's an improvement but it was already possible to write C-based libraries. There are drivers, ports, NIFs were there before but for long running computation had to do your own thread and queue setup. This just avoids that bit because VM writers did it for the user so to speak (and probably did the right way).
Also it is really something advanced and not what most Erlang programmers would end up doing anyway. Once you start writing C code and directly loading it into the VM, the same caveats as before apply - that is a some fault tolerance and safety guarantees go out of the window.
Case in point, you can write a faster JSON parser in C and use it (jiffy)...but it's not desirable to pollute your BEAM for the minor performance gain.
Could you elaborate more on this? I don't know much about erlang/OTP's support for WebRTC. Does adding DTLS makes erlang/OTP possible to talk to WebRTC clients because WebRTC requires DTLS? or this means erlang/OTP now has a complete stack and API for WebRTC communication out of the box?
WebRTC uses DTLS as one of its base protocols. The other one is SRTP but even its setup requires DTLS.
I am not sure how complete the rest of the support it but having DTLS is a major step ahead.
[1] http://www.erlang-factory.com/static/upload/media/1459269312...
Silly question, but shouldn't elang have some good & highly concurrent http libraries?
Because of preemptive nature of Erlang, doing lengthy work in those functions can destabilise the system (the "magic value" is said to be around 1ms). That is because C functions can't be preempted in the middle of execution like Erlang ones can.
Using dirty schedulers lifts this time limitation, but gives a higher constant overhead when calling a function on a dirty scheduler, since it means switching OS thread. This tradeoff, however, is perfectly acceptable for a lot of cases.
And yes, Erlang has good & highly concurrent HTTP libraries implemented in Erlang.
There's also work on supporting writing NIFs in Rust, which gives some degree of additional safety. The relevant project would be: https://github.com/hansihe/rustler
Disclaimer: I wrote the Buoy (https://github.com/lpgauth/buoy)
http://spawnedshelter.com/
there's a online course by Simon Thompson from the University of Kent that started 2 days ago, you may be able to join:
https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/functional-programming-e...
if you like the ideas but want to try something different there are alternative languages that run on the Erlang VM:
* Elixir with a ruby-like syntax: https://elixir-lang.org/
* LFE (Lisp Flavoured Erlang): http://lfe.io/
* Efene with a python-like syntax: http://efene.org/
and one in development but already looking really interesting: Alpaca, an ML inspired language: https://github.com/alpaca-lang/alpaca
That book is a good place to start.
> Even if I can't use Erlang in production, I'm sure I'd find food for thought in the concepts.
Oh boy are you going to be in for a treat. The concept for no loop construct other than recursion and recursive thinking was worth it for the little time I dabble in Erlang.
I'm sure there's some tee-shirt art in that rant somewhere.....
http://nerves-project.org/
FWIW, the class for it was the first class to sell out for the upcoming https://elixirconf.com/.
Here's a great presentation by Garth Hitchens on Nerves https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O39ipRsXv3Y (he uses it in production at his company, http://www.rosepoint.com/, which builds sort of vertical-market marine navigation hardware). He mentions some performance stats as well.
I'm a big fan of Micropython, Python on bare metal. Noob question: What is the chance of an Erlang VM on bare metal?
GRiSP uses RTEMS[0] as its base which should make its performance more predictable.
[0] https://www.rtems.org/
the only different with the others is that since they implement existent languages following the spec, which means that some things don't map directly to the VM semantics and pay a little overhead, for example lua is a mutable language and the BEAM is immutable, this means that mutability is implemented by passing an immutable environment and mutating it.
This doesn't mean you can't use them, but they are mostly used as extension languages and for scripting than for complete projects.
(Lua also has a first-class C API, but we'll let that slide.)
Coroutines are replaced by concurrency of multiple lua processes running in parallel if you have more than one physical core on your machine all in the same battle tested Erlang VM.
(Luerl is an implementation of that fist-class C API, but for the BEAM Erlang/OTP VM)
https://github.com/rvirding/luerl
Coroutines aren't just about green threading or async I/O. I often write tree walkers similar to this:
local function walk(t)
local function walk_next(node)
if node then
coroutine.yield(node, "preorder")
walk_next(node.left)
walk_next(node.right)
coroutine.yield(node, "postorder")
end
end
return coroutine.wrap(function ()
walk_next(t.root)
end)
end
for node, order in walk(tree) do
...
end
I understand that Erlang is all about message passing, which can provide similar semantics. But when programming in Lua, stackful coroutines are a huge asset. They don't require copying of messages and are basically free--creating a new coroutine has about the same cost as creating a function closure in terms of memory, and invocation costs are the same as a pcall, which means there's basically no significant performance impact. More importantly, because they're stackful you can generally call unrelated module and library routines without that code needing to be aware that they're running in a coroutine, or that a function they've been passed might yield the coroutine. (The only niggle is if library code passes a function, which itself might yield, into another coroutine. In that case the function might yield to the wrong resume point. But IME this is very rare, specifically because coroutines often obviate the need rely on callbacks as an interface for result production. Aside: Does Erlang support passing functions--and closures--to another Erlang process?)
Yes, I notice the quote from the project github repo, just guessing I thought that it was referring to the lack of getmetatable and setmetatable functions, but I see them in the debug module, I'm no Lua expert so I don't really know how this lack of handling of __metatable feature affects the implementation.
But it's no related with the garbage collector or any type of missing feature that could make the Luerl project unusable.
About coroutines, there is no coroutines in Luerl but that's on purpose and I know it may seems counter intuitive coming from a solid Lua background.
I can't agree more with your statement about that coroutines aren't just about green threading or async I/O, I agree with you on this completely... BUT
In the BEAM ecosystem you kind of want to use processes instead, the VM it's build for handling independent isolated processes that are very small and like you said basically free at creation time and also at context switching.
The main difference between processes and coroutines is that, literally, in a multiprocessor machine a OTP release on the BEAM runs several processes concurrently in parallel. Coroutines, on the other hand, are running only one at the time on a single core and this running coroutine only suspends its execution when it explicitly requests to be suspended.
First time doing a MOOC - is this considered a good quality one? I find his ordering of course material not always logical, and he omits useful info in places (discovered through Googling)
It's enabled by an envar as described by the hero who cleaned up the hack and ported it here: https://github.com/ferd/erlang-history
The hack was an old thing I had written at a hackathon over half a decade ago. It had little cost to regulars who had installed it at least once before. It relied on DETS and had transient issues with corruption of history files, but nothing major enough for anyone to take notice or get mad about it.
I myself ended up working on other projects once that one was good enough (including the search function with ctrl+r in the shell -- that wasn't there at first, and then things like rebar3 and other side projects), and nobody really ever took over or reimplemented a better shell history around it, nor took the time to port it to OTP.
I had also asked for help in the past for a better implementation that didn't rely on DETS, but not a lot of people were interested or knew how to proceed any better than I did. Eventually I just got tired and reimplemented it with the disk_log module and some log fragmentation and rotation to avoid dropping the whole file every time a limit was reached. It took a few weeks of review to get it in and so far nobody has complained about it.
I think the overall lesson is that the moment you have a quick hack to do the job, regulars get used to them, but forget about the beginner's experience where what you have to do is apply all the hacks at once and dear lord does it ever look janky then.
for the lazy:
Add `export ERL_AFLAGS="-kernel shell_history enabled"` to your profile and get shell history out of the box with #Erlang/OTP 20
(from https://twitter.com/mononcqc/status/877544929496629248)
Now that we are talking Erlang:
What's missing in Erlang that would be valuable to you?
What are the biggest pain points right now on the Erlang
ecosystem that makes it harder for you to try it/adopt it?
Personally, Erlang solve stuff that is very niche and I don't have any project in those stuff.
Elixir web frameworks really help in term of practicing the language.
Erlang had cowboy, etc.. but it wasn't close to the other MVC language. So practicing Erlang to get real experiences in it was hard.
Maybe there should be a page of examples of other problem Erlang can solve so I can decide which problem I like to start a project on? Cause so far when I think of Erlang it's just concurrency, back end protocol, etc... But I'm sure there may be other problems it can be address that I don't know about and that I would like to start a trivial project on it.
Well, it's true that Erlang supports some strange, esoteric (at least, esoteric for people outside of telecom) protocols.
But it supports all the "normal" stuff also, as you write:
> Erlang had cowboy, etc.. but it wasn't close to the other MVC language.
Cowboy is actually pretty decent a framework for web development. It's not Rails or Django equivalent, it's similar to something like stripped-down CherryPy, which may be regarded as minimalistic, but it's perfectly functional. And fast. And WebSocket handling is pure bliss.
So, Cowboy doesn't support MVC out of the box, but you can implement this pattern on top of Cowboy in ~30 loc.
> So practicing Erlang to get real experiences in it was hard.
Erlang is different. From its Prolog roots to its concurrency primitives to immutability and tail-call elimination - it's built to be different.
It's not exactly surprising that you can't use it as freely as you'd like immediately after learning it. It's expected. The only thing I can tell you now is that the problem disappears with time. You need to practice Erlang fundamentals for a bit and slowly advance to more complex topics.
In my case, it took me a year to become proficient with Erlang: the main language was a bit of a hassle, but its std library and OTP and ecosystem in general took even more effort to grok. OTOH, after a year of learning and practicing, I was able to write a proof-of-concept web apps in a day, including learning Cowboy. The "proof-of-concept" was fast and solid enough that it reached production stage and ran there for 3 years until finally replaced by some other tool.
So I'd say it's worth the effort, but of course YMMV :)
It would also be nice to have a way to infer--without actually running the app--the supervision tree from the source and then graph it.
That'd be effectively impossible for the general case, since it's trivial to supervise/launch processes whose primary module isn't known at compile time.
I definitely agree that understanding the supervision structure is both valuable and non-trivial.
You can finally zoom into them on mobile without the sidebar covering half the text :D
> The non SMP Erlang VM is deprecated and not built by default
In 2017, most languages are still fighting to get a multicore implementation. Erlang is ditching their single core one.
http://www.erlang.org/news/114
When a gen_server crashes, the stacktrace for the client will be printed to facilitate debugging.
So, it might be the future for fully self managed web apps, but developers are moving in another direction now. That damages the mindshare.
[1] Basically the owners of those backends have a voice in which languages succeed and which not. They'll never support more than a handful of languages, because of the maintenance costs.
Haven't found anything as great as why's guide yet though. Maybe it's just waiting to be written by someone :)
If you imagine someone teaching Erlang with LYSE serving as the actual textbook, they'd do what is done with most textbooks: split each chapter into rather small segments, and have you do exercises after each one to "interactively" absorb the knowledge.
any other style that would work for you?
My process has always been stopped by a few specific things, and I end up going back to Common Lisp, which tends to be much easier to get to work.
My first problem is to make sense out of how to actually run a server application. Manually compiling source files and run functions is one thing, but trying to actually set up an application with all the monitors and stuff is really annoyingly hard. Even following step-by-step instructions resulted in errors that I didn't understand as soon as I tried to do anything outside what the tutorial showed.
The second issue that I have never managed to properly solve is how to use libraries. In particular, I have wanted to use the client libraries for RabbitMQ and CouchDB (both written in Erlang, so you'd expect it to be simple). The instructions how to install the libraries usually doesn't match the thing you actually download.
I've also tried to use the EDTS in Emacs, which is pretty nice, but as soon as I try to use a library, it can never find the hrl files.
I really want to use Erlang, but the difficulty of actually getting started with a real project as opposed to simple tutorial stuff has been extremely frustrating.
Am I just to assume that Erlang deployment really is as complicated and poorly documented as I thought, since no one suggested any documentation, but three people suggested I switch to Elixir.
Elixir includes Mix - a standard task runner - and Hex as part of the distribution. It also provides a central pkg repository (https://hex.pm/packages). It's much, much easier to start a project and pull all your dependencies.
I guess you could use Hex and Mix with pure Erlang projects, but I haven't tried this.
I tried to port a (very simplistic, but fast) market data append-only database from Scala to Erlang. In Scala, I have no performance issues, but the code is unnecesarily complex to my taste.
In Scala, I am getting around 100000 events per second, with great additional optimization margins (memory mapped files are great). In Erlang, it barely works with few hundred events per second.
Right now I have googled that disk_log in Erlang is fast enough, but it uses Erlang's own internal binary format (there is an option to plug custom codecs, but it is wonderfully under-documented, to say the least).
This looks strange to me, because Erlang is well-optimized regarding the network IO. What's the difference for file IO?
IIRC, async network IO is handled by the VM's scheduler threads each just calling a non-blocking select() on the fdset of sockets it holds port()s for every once in a while. This is because TCP/IP implementations are pretty much guaranteed to expose a non-blocking select() for sockets, and do in every OS Erlang is written for.
Disk IO, on the other hand, is done by throwing the calls over to special async IO threads, which have to send responses back to the scheduler that wants them using (I think zero-copy) IPC. This is done because not all OSes have the equivalent of non-blocking select() for file handles (i.e. what you get from using fcntl(2) + read(2) in Linux.) So Erlang's disk IO BIFs fundamentally require context-switches and/or NUMA messaging.
You get to avoid this if you use your own NIFs—which have the lovely property of running in the calling scheduler by default, with the ability to decide on each call whether the workload for this particular call is small enough to perform synchronously, or whether it should be scheduled over to a dirty scheduler, blocking the Erlang process and yielding the scheduler. In other words, this is like the disk IO BIFs in the worst case, and can be a lot faster in the best case. It's a lot like NT's "overlapped IO" primitives, actually.
You could also use higher-level BIFs. There is a reason Mnesia is implemented in terms of special BIFs (DETS) rather than DETS being a functional layer implemented using the disk IO BIFs. Mind you, DETS probably doesn't have the API you're looking for, but there are a number of NIF libraries that plug low-level "storage engines" into Erlang as NIFs that provide equivalent convenience:
• https://github.com/cloudant/nifile
• https://github.com/basho/eleveldb
• https://github.com/gburd/lmdb
And there's also always the option to do what Erlang-on-Xen does: forego anything that "devolves into" disk IO entirely, implementing the file module in terms of network IO—the p9 protocol in their case. This is actually likely the lowest-overhead move you can make if you're going to be running your Erlang node on a VM that would just be talking to a virtual disk mounted from a SAN anyway. Instead of the OS mounting the disk from the SAN and Erlang talking to the OS, you can just have Erlang talk to the SAN directly using e.g. iSCSI.
Note also that if you turn ERTS's async IO threads off (set the number of them to 0), you should get improved throughput on disk IO tasks, as you're then forcing the scheduler threads to do the disk IO themselves. Of course, this trades off against latency, because the fallback here is blocking calls.
Sadly, the async-thread-pool architecture has meant Erlang has had no reason to implement anything like Linux's kernel AIO support. (I wonder if they'd accept a patch that specialized the efile driver for Linux, the way it uses overlapped IO on win32...)
