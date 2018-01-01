This is probably the 5th or 6th "Dash" named product I've seen in the last 2 years.
There's:
Dash, the amazon order button
Dash, the offline API docs
Dash, the prepaid debit card
Dash, the restaurant payment service (acquired)
Dash, the OP's link
and probably a few more I'm forgetting.
What is the performance of this when many users at once are consuming the same app/resources?
- The dash docs (https://plot.ly/dash) are itself a Dash app. They're getting a lot of traffic today with the launch and they're holding up OK to hundreds of active users.
- The state of Dash apps is entirely in the front-end (in JS in the web browser). The Dash app backend (the python part) is really lightweight - it's a flask server (that you run with an application server like gunicorn) that dispatches to the functions that you decorate. If your functions are really resource-intensive (in memory or if they block for a long period of time), then the app's performance will suffer as part of that. However, since this analytic code is scoped inside a function, the memory will free up after the request is done.
- Since Dash's callbacks are functional, you can pretty easily add caching. Caching will store the previously computed values and serve them if the input arguments are the same. There is some more info in the "performance" section of the docs: https://plot.ly/dash/performance
The state of Dash apps is entirely in the front-end
Installing as we speak.
And for the record, I'm not knocking RStudio / Shiny here—the tooling and end-user experience is really excellent. I do worry about the ability to create "enterprise scale" apps though. Fortunately, there are a lot of times when a Shiny app is plenty.
I'll be very curious to see how Dash compares in this regard.
Plotly is also an amazing plotting library. If you're using Shiny, you can can create plots in ggplot2, and effortlessly change over to semi-interactive javascript versions with mouseovers and whatnot simply by changing the render type and render output to shiny. No change to your ggplot invocations in most cases.
Where Plotly falls down in my opinion, is in how they communicate pricing. I dig through their website and see that many things are open source, but then I see pricing information that makes me wonder whether I should be using Plotly for fear of getting locked into something that has licensing fees.
IMHO, this is something that RStudio got right. They have a clear model and communication around what is in their community editions vs. what is in their paid professional versions vs. what you are paying for with their Shiny hosting services.
Don't get me wrong, I use R almost everyday in my analysis, but setting up a dashboard that connects to a remote data source is a bit of a hassle and quite tiresome to set an entire R environment.
Ill play around with it, but working with virtualenv + requests + pandas + dash will make it easy to easily prototype some dashboards...
I've been toying with the idea of a front-end framework in Python. I know enough Javascript to be dangerous and React isn't entirely abhorrent to me but using Python just makes me happy in a way that writing Javascript doesn't.
The idea of an abstraction layer where I could write my front-end code on the backend appeals greatly. Like all abstraction layers it would create it's own problems but most of the functionality I want in an SPA is fairly routine and it could all end up nice and sane.
Something based on intercooler.js - of which I have great admiration - might be enough for the tasks I'm thinking of.
In other words, is this for quick one-off visualizations, or can you see someone wanting to use it to build a fully-functional web application?
I don't think that Dash will replace standard CRUD style websites. It's more for the visualization and data-science space.
The main limitation with Dash is that every interaction has to be through components with pre-named IDs. That means that Dash doesn't support apps that need to bind interactivity or updates on an arbitrary number of items (for example, a TODO app with `N` number of items where each item can be modified). In traditional websites, this is handled through URL patterns, query strings, or client-side through JavaScript. Eventually, Dash might have the abstraction of "ID groups" or "ID patterns", but it doesn't have that quite yet. This type of application is common in standard CRUD websites, less common in data-viz applications or dashboards.
In the visualization space, Dash is for both the one-off visualizations (e.g. add a dropdown to a graph) as well as more complex applications that have drill down and search that you might commonly see in something like Tableau.
Some examples:
- quick one-off visualization: https://plot.ly/dash/gallery/stock-tickers/
- more complex drill down example: https://plot.ly/dash/gallery/new-york-oil-and-gas
- the dash userguide website is itself a dash app: https://plot.ly/dash
- a dash app styled like a traditional report: https://plot.ly/dash/gallery/goldman-sachs-report/
I see the OP is here answering questions. Have you thought about Gapminder like animations?
I'd like to show our statistics with map data from our GIS systems. In the announcement the Walmart demo shows map from Mapbox so there's support for their service. Could you elaborate on what options there is for visualizing geographic information?
There was so much in the announcement from Jupyter to Excel like reactive components. It resembles Mike Bostock's D3.express in this regard [1]. I can't wait to start playing with this!
[1] https://medium.com/@mbostock/a-better-way-to-code-2b1d2876a3...
> Have you thought about Gapminder like animations?
Definitely. The user guide actually walks you through creating an app with world indicator data. Check out the last example here: https://plot.ly/dash/getting-started-part-2. As you hover over points in the scatter plot, the time series updates with data corresponding to that point. A slider below the chart filters the scatter plot by year.
We recently added animations to plotly.js (the graphing library that's used by Dash) so that points can transition smoothly between states. That's accessible in dash by setting `animate=True` in the `dash_core_components.Graph` component.
One of the neat things about Dash is that you have full control over the visuals and the analytics. So you could easily update this example to display the "trails" behind the scatter plots as they are animating or programatically filter or aggregate the data before plotting it.
> Could you elaborate on what options there is for visualizing geographic information?
Plotly.js uses MapboxGL under the hood for satellite scatter and line plots. We also have lower-resolution SVG-based world and USA maps for choropleths, line, and scatter plots. You can see some examples of community generated maps in the feed: https://plot.ly/feed/?q=plottype:scattermapbox or just play around in the chart editor (https://plot.ly/create) to get a sense of what's available.
Through the `scattermapbox` chart type you can plot custom shapefiles but we can't yet color those shapefiles through a data array. We're looking for a company to help sponsor improvements like these.
I'll be definitely testing these examples with our data. Plotly seems to have grown leaps and bounds from when I last tried it year or so ago.
I believe we could integrate our data browser's React components into or alongside with Dash. This way data could flow directly from our APIs.
We have our geographic shapes in Geoserver, so GeoJSON would be the easiest way to get them into browser or Python for Dash. I have to see what how this could be adapted. If this were Django based I'd be using GeoDjango, but Postgis should be accessible from Flask as well.
The closest IME has been ipywidgets+jupyter and the jupyter dashboards server. Jupyter is really nice for developing, but deploying is another question. The dashboards server works but development on it has been stalled, and deploying it is a pain. Also, if dash can leverage the react ecosystem, that could make it pretty compelling compared to ipywidgets.
I wrote a wrapper for the Plotly javascript library and I use Plotly charts in some of my apps. If I ever had some time, I could probably make a pretty decent clone. One interesting difference is how they are turning the python into javascript. I gave up on that and just ship a pre-built javascript bundle that receives props from the flask app.
I wish I could answer this myself but I am somewhat ashamed that I never used Shiny due to R.
I use Plotly quite a bit right now, almost to the point where whenever I ggplot anything I just turn it into a plotly plot. I love the work that Plotly has been doing, going to play around with Dash on the weekend. Keep up the great work!
