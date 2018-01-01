Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Welcome Eric, Gustaf, and Jocelyn (ycombinator.com)
So happy to have all three of you on the team!


Congrats on the new hires. At this point, it would be useful to have a web page with all the partners and their bio. (maybe there is and I am missing it?)


ycombinator.com/people


So excited to join!


Gustaf is awesome and has been a great help at my startup YesGraph. YC is lucky to have him!


Eric was really no surprise :) such a great addition to the YC partner team.

Congrats Jocelyn!


Gustaf is great! Incredibly sharp, ego-less and genuinely warm and friendly.


I recently had office hours with Gustaf, it would be an understatement to say that he is an amazing partner. Every consumer facing startup in the batch should do OH with him asap.


Congrats, Gustaf and others! Very well deserved.


I met Gustaf very briefly while unsuccessfully interviewing at YC, he seemed great, congratulations to him!


Great additions! Gustaf is very insightful.


Huge congrats to Gustaf and the YC team! :)


Congrats on the new team members!




