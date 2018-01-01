Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Welcome Eric, Gustaf, and Jocelyn
(
ycombinator.com
)
73 points
by
janober
8 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
14 comments
mwseibel
8 months ago
So happy to have all three of you on the team!
simonebrunozzi
8 months ago
Congrats on the new hires. At this point, it would be useful to have a web page with all the partners and their bio. (maybe there is and I am missing it?)
snowmaker
8 months ago
ycombinator.com/people
gustaf
8 months ago
So excited to join!
ivankirigin
8 months ago
Gustaf is awesome and has been a great help at my startup YesGraph. YC is lucky to have him!
elmar
8 months ago
Eric was really no surprise :) such a great addition to the YC partner team.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13895967
benjanik
8 months ago
Congrats Jocelyn!
superamit
8 months ago
Gustaf is great! Incredibly sharp, ego-less and genuinely warm and friendly.
waqasaday
8 months ago
I recently had office hours with Gustaf, it would be an understatement to say that he is an amazing partner. Every consumer facing startup in the batch should do OH with him asap.
dubin
8 months ago
Congrats, Gustaf and others! Very well deserved.
Grustaf
8 months ago
I met Gustaf very briefly while unsuccessfully interviewing at YC, he seemed great, congratulations to him!
markkat
8 months ago
Great additions! Gustaf is very insightful.
ffredrikk
8 months ago
Huge congrats to Gustaf and the YC team! :)
jkuria
8 months ago
Congrats on the new team members!
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: