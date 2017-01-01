Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Summaread – Millions of Articles Summarized Daily (summaread.com)
131 points by rolymath 8 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 41 comments



One nitpick. I browse without JS by default and could not click on any of your links. If you're already using <a> tags, you should always fill out the href value so the links work no matter what. Use the web as it was intended.


Hey guys,

The is the first project I release publicly and I'm happy to discuss anything with you.


Nice, I was thinking about building something like this but was turned off by the potential legal ramifications. How is this legal? Is this within fair use of the original author of the article?


Great project, although my opinion may be a little biased.

I'm one of the founders of oko.ai and I would love to share some of the things we learned doing something similar.

Feel free to check our demo in https://app.oko.ai/ycdemo


That's interesting! What do you use to get get a clean version of the article? I tried newspaper3k, but it doesn't always give best results


We currently use Goose, a python library, it works pretty well.


The site looks great. A welcome change from Large news articles on your face. Great for skimming through the headlines when you are late for your morning classes.(my use case). If you add more general categories I will definitely use it.


Are you using one of the existing tools for summarization, or did you write your own?


I re-worked an available summarization algorithm into what I'm currently using. The previous one did not give sentence length as much weight as I would have liked.


Can you share the original algorithm used?


If you're looking for something similar, I wrote one a few years ago that should be fairly understandable:

https://github.com/peterldowns/bookshrink

There's a cleaner version of just the summarization code in another repo of mine:

https://github.com/peterldowns/essence-talk/blob/master/esse...


great resource, your click-bait repo is a great tool and I would love to add it to my product (https://oko.ai).

What is the best way to contact you? I would love to know more about you and your side-projects!


I love the idea, the execution is OK though. Keep working on it please!


Where do you get the feed for all the articles in the first place?


How do you plan to make money?


The summaries are not good. They will point something out like "five key points are made" without stating those five points...which would presumably have been clearly stated in the article. Did you try other APIs/services/software?


This seems to be source-dependant. Looking at world news, articles from Reuters have no summary whereas CNN's articles feel relatively well summarised to me.


We, at oko, do more extensive summaries, maybe you will find it interesting. Check our demo at https://app.oko.ai/ycdemo


How very rude of you to hijack his/her thread to plug your demo so many times in such a short time span.


Maybe only shamelessly plug once per thread :)


I tried reply only to relevant comments but I ended up being repetitive. My bad.


It was helpful for me as I check only my comments often, not the whole thread so I would've missed it otherwise.


Don't worry about the negativity, you're doing good marketing, keep up the good work!


Maybe make sure your demo works first! I clicked to read the rest of the Trevi fountain article but the pop-out also just shows the summary. Bummer.


Looks great, but I was immediately turned off by the combination of infinite scroll and a footer with contact info that you can never reach.


This is really great, I was recently looking for something like this, thanks for building it! I have some layout suggestions:

- Summaries are short enough that they could be displayed by default for all articles, rather than requiring an extra click for each row. This would be a killer feature, even if optional and not enabled by default.

- The categories at the top take up too much screen space - it would be nice if it was a bit more condensed (e.g. in a single row, or even remove it and leave just the side nav).

- Using inline cards instead of full rows would make it possible to see a lot more info without having to scroll so much. The current layout (one row per news) would be better suited for mobile, though.

I'm not sure about the quality of the summaries yet, but just by removing the clickbait from news browsing you're already doing us a big favor.


This is AWESOME! Thank you! I'm a giant news junkie, while I work in IT and like/need to stay abreast of whats going on, I also used to work for an online gaming publication. Checking news sites is just wired into my everyday routine.. and it's nice to have these stories aggregated in one place so I don't have the big splashy front pages on my screen at work :) Thanks again!


There is bizarre global auto-scroll behavior when expanding a cell to show its summary. On click, I would rather just expand the cell and leave everything else alone.

Also, the following CSS (with Stylish, for example) makes it way more readable:

.main-content-section { margin-top: 0; }

.navbar { height: auto; }

.filters-menu { height: auto !important; }

.source-filter-tab { margin: 1px 6px; }


As a reading tool, it's great. I noticed that there are a few headlines with nothing in the summary.

I like the potential. I'd especially like it if this tool could banish the click bait aspect of headlines.

Can you give us a view into your general techniques and tools? I'd like to know how you created it.


Site is actually good. I think traders will find this useful. They end up clicking through multiple analyst recommendations. Instead if this shows a preview, they can make a better decision if they want to read the article.


Sorry, just a linguistic aside, whenever I see summarize I assume that I am going to see some version of NLG but it's always some version of most important sentence. I like the site though.


Nice site! Some of them don't work though. For example, the "Tim Cook Drops to #53 on Glassdoors List of Highest Rated CEOs" one just displays empty bullet points.


I'd love to know how you summarized articles. Are you using a specific strategy to summarize for each websites or is it more generic ?


Indeed, that's the interesting part! Wild guess: named entities and tf-idf?


Nice news aggregator! The sentence selection looks like it works really well for these stories. How are you doing your scraping?


Great summary !

>How much investing risk should you take in retirement? June >21, 2017, 10:32 a.m. CNN Personal Finance

>


site looks clean and nice. but it's hard to consume that amount of information. plus it's not possible to always understand what inside the link if article title is misleading


What if robot or trainable crawler can do personalized summaries of information?

https://medium.com/rosenbridge/only-robot-can-free-informati...


Nice read, are you the author?


Maybe Twitter can follow suit...


please set the debug to false




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: