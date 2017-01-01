The is the first project I release publicly and I'm happy to discuss anything with you.
I'm one of the founders of oko.ai and I would love to share some of the things we learned doing something similar.
Feel free to check our demo in https://app.oko.ai/ycdemo
https://github.com/peterldowns/bookshrink
There's a cleaner version of just the summarization code in another repo of mine:
https://github.com/peterldowns/essence-talk/blob/master/esse...
What is the best way to contact you? I would love to know more about you and your side-projects!
- Summaries are short enough that they could be displayed by default for all articles, rather than requiring an extra click for each row. This would be a killer feature, even if optional and not enabled by default.
- The categories at the top take up too much screen space - it would be nice if it was a bit more condensed (e.g. in a single row, or even remove it and leave just the side nav).
- Using inline cards instead of full rows would make it possible to see a lot more info without having to scroll so much. The current layout (one row per news) would be better suited for mobile, though.
I'm not sure about the quality of the summaries yet, but just by removing the clickbait from news browsing you're already doing us a big favor.
Also, the following CSS (with Stylish, for example) makes it way more readable:
.main-content-section {
margin-top: 0;
}
.navbar {
height: auto;
}
.filters-menu {
height: auto !important;
}
.source-filter-tab {
margin: 1px 6px;
}
I like the potential. I'd especially like it if this tool could banish the click bait aspect of headlines.
Can you give us a view into your general techniques and tools? I'd like to know how you created it.
>How much investing risk should you take in retirement? June >21, 2017, 10:32 a.m. CNN Personal Finance
>
https://medium.com/rosenbridge/only-robot-can-free-informati...