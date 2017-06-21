I was too risk-averse to jump in, but I found my list of potential stocks and their prices about a year later. Of the dozen or so stocks, about half were delisted, one or two were at about 80% of what they'd been then, and the rest were on life support.
Anecdotally, I took it as a good thing I'd stayed out. Really, each of these companies I had very little information about other than that they were "doing that new thing everyone's excited about". So... if you're going to invest, make sure you know the company you invest in and aren't just following the advice of a puff piece courting your cash.
Canada in particular has seen the a proliferation in growers listing on the venture exchange and we're in the middle of a round of consolidation in the industry. As a side note, this is one are that Canada leads the US, in small IPO's for junior companies, we've got a better setup for getting small companies listed and available for taking public money.
The Canadian government is gearing up to legalize it next year and there is a huge rush on to become one of the main suppliers, most analysts figure that Canada alone can support 4 -5 major growers.
My current thoughts on pot stocks is that there is lots of money to be made selling gear and being a grower, There probably own't be too many profitable companies started to sell weed to the public, as its up to individual provinces to determine distribution.
http://cultivate17.org/
These guys are mentioning Cannabis support:
http://cultivate17.mapyourshow.com/7_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-d...
http://cultivate17.mapyourshow.com/7_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-d...
