Ask HN: Teaching Code to Someone That Asked Me for a Job 66 points by sirrele 8 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 60 comments Yesterday I made a deal with an old high school friend that reached out to me about a job as well as a loan. In general, I don't loan money to friends. It gets complicated quickly and risks the actual relationship. However, I made a deal with him where I would give him a little more money that what he asked for and he wouldn't need to pay me if he committed to learning how to code (with my assistance). I hypothesize that the growth that I will receive by teaching code and the potential positive impact that can result in his life will be worth the experience. Have any of you done something like this? I would love some pointers or thoughts :)







