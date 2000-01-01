|
|Ask HN: Teaching Code to Someone That Asked Me for a Job
|
66 points by sirrele 8 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 60 comments
|Yesterday I made a deal with an old high school friend that reached out to me about a job as well as a loan. In general, I don't loan money to friends. It gets complicated quickly and risks the actual relationship. However, I made a deal with him where I would give him a little more money that what he asked for and he wouldn't need to pay me if he committed to learning how to code (with my assistance).
I hypothesize that the growth that I will receive by teaching code and the potential positive impact that can result in his life will be worth the experience. Have any of you done something like this? I would love some pointers or thoughts :)
I would highly recommend against this.
If you lend money to someone, expect to never get it back ever, regardless of the deal you made. I know this from personal experience.
What I also know from personal experience is not to expect someone to learn how to code because you want them to. I gave my old laptop (which was still working well) to my cousin under the condition that he completed a single Udacity course on programming. I will tell you right now that he did not even come close to finishing the course.
I don't know you or your friend of course, but if I had to put my money on it, your friend is not going to learn to code, and you're not going to get your money back for a long time, if ever.