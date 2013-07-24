Ask HN: Assistive Devices for recently quadriplegic dad

In a most unfortunate incident, my dad slipped in our house and received a severe spinal cord injury (c5 to c7). This has rendered him quadriplegic. He is currently stable and is in in-house rehab. He was very active and was a part time professor. He also had a one or two consulting assignments. He would like to use his laptop/ipad/phone. After some research I found some companies like TeclaShield that sell switches/ bluetooth interfaces and such. Does anyone have any experience in this area? Your help or advice will be really appreciated.