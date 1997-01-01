Ask HN: What projects are 20 years ahead of their time?

All those dHTML shit, like DirectX, MIDI, .htc (Javascript Components), <img dynsrc> for videos, a sane CSS box model, css and inter-page transformations, VML for vector graphics, VRML for VR (buzzword), XML islands (influenced e4x and later JSX), the original xhr object, native cryto APIs, etc.
You can even program jscript on server side with asp, or execute standalone with ActiveScript, even control native GUI like customizing your folder, the browser can be morphed to the file explorer. You can make apps with few kb of jscript unlike 55MB electron install bundle.
The Windows help files (CHM) are like thousand years better than macOS counterparts and linux man files. CHM was the de facto ebook format back then and it works really well with features like indexable topics and full text search. We now have to use devdocs.io or dash.
yes it has its quirks and worms, but it was way ahead of its time.
https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ms997506.aspx
"The IUI is a new user interface model that suggests how to make software applications simpler by breaking features into screens or pages that are easy to explain and understand. Microsoft has implemented this model in Microsoft Money 2000"
However I do agree OSS is important and great, especially when times that you do need to debug & trace into source code.
Disclaimer: I have't developed around M$ platform for 10+ years now, not sure if the situation has changed
And MSDN platform performs very poorly imo compared with "comparable" OSS platforms like Github, Linux development, GNU development.
This is a big part of what helped PHP take off in my mind. The documentation was fantastic! In the early 2000's reading php docs online was going to give you tons of clues and hints if you bothered to look at them.
EDIT: just for laughs I went and looked at the PHP manual. It still has some of the 13 year old references in there. That might be good or bad. I haven't spent much time with PHP in the last 3 years so YMMV.
No one values good documentation as much as they should.
Neuralink - Develops high bandwidth and safe brain-machine interfaces. (https://neuralink.com/)
Magic Leap - Mixed Reality (https://magicleap.com)
Crispr-Cas9 - A unique technology that enables geneticists and medical researchers to edit parts of the genome by removing, adding or altering sections of the DNA sequence. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR#Cas9)
This is a great question. The acceleration of technology has made it important for entrepenuers to look further ahead than ever when deciding where they want to make their impact in the world. Tomorrow's successful leaders in business will be the ones that peered into the most obscure places of the future to find it's problems and it's solutions.
1. they sent a pre-recorded video to the media instead of inviting the media to witness the test flight. those who are capable of building such flying cars don't make stupid mistakes in such scale.
2. it has 36 engines, good luck for the vibrational modes.
And if their goal isn't even to release a product what is it?
3D Printing - This is going to be the main way to manufacture things in the future. The lab that is 3D printing houses with concrete. That makes me terrified for home values going forward. It will likely shift all the value into the land. The house will just become something you tear down and reprint every 10 years.
CRISPR - s/shitty gene sequence/perfect gene sequence/g That's insane. It's like an anti-virus product for the body (irony intended). We're going to live a very long time and be practically disease free pretty soon. I'm planning on living until 150 (27 now). It's placing a big bet on medical science, but I feel like we're on the edge of some huge things.
The idea of me moving all my shit out of my house every 10 years is terrifying enough on is own...
Via reprinting? Because if so I may be sold.
Houses are depreciating assets, the land already has most of the value in popular locations. (Don't believe me? Look at the resale value of mobile homes compared to "real estate".)
(I try very hard to have a more optimistic outlook on our midterm to longterm future, and I consistently fail.)
What was 20 years ahead of its time then? What would you have looked at and thought "That'll be massive in 20 years"?
About the only thing I can think of is VR. Which Sega tried to launch in the late 90s, and only now is selling over a million units.
A lot of things that have succeeded today were tried then and failed either because the technology couldn't scale, or the bandwidth wasn't there, or because people just weren't ready for it.
Failure reasons were the ones you list plus lack of TCP/IP provision.
I was on the internet in the early/mid 90s, and was told that "the web" was growing massively and was going to be huge. This was more common knowledge by 1997.
The kind of DNA sequencing that 23andme sells to people for £150 now? It's not "millions of units" massive yet, granted.
Minor nitpicking: the 23andMe kits use microarrays for genotyping, not DNA sequencing. It's an older and more limited technology but it is much cheaper than sequencing.
The infrastructure and technology was not quite there 20 years ago, but we are getting close with today's cloud and webapps
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samsung_Galaxy_S_III
https://lineageos.org/
* No accounts, no passwords, just secret keycaps
* Instead of messy and complex role-based tables, capabilities always know exactly what they are capable of doing
* No more confused deputies
* Fine-grained trust
http://homes.cs.washington.edu/~levy/capabook/
It's a clock. A physical clock. Designed and built to run, accurately, for 10,000 years without human intervention.
People can do it but they prefer living the way they do, which is what is causing the problems, knowing in principle that they should change their behavior but not actually doing so.
Miami flooding more and more is not enough of a burning platform yet. Nature will provide it if we don't choose to change ourselves.
Thank you for your condolences.
Just a pitch black room, full body tracking, voice and gesture interface, probably a few keyboards around the room (glowing within the headset) if you want to those for some tasks
1: VR, self driving vehicles, nuclear fusion, artificial photosynthesis, quantum computers, robots that can manipulate things like men, wave energy harvesting, colonize mars, cure cancer, cure Alzheimer's disease.
3: drones, deepmind, blue led, electric sports cars, flyboards, voice activated assistants, smart wearables...
men are a subset of people. gender is not relevant to robots manipulating objects
Cryptocurrencies. 3d printers.
I am being sarcastic. But it's very hard to see, today, any technology that could make my life significantly better (at least than fixing climate change).
His Digital Monetary Trusts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digital_Monetary_Trust
The End of Ordinary Money
https://www.memresearch.org/grabbe/money1.htm
Cyc
an artificial intelligence project that attempts to assemble a comprehensive ontology and knowledge base of everyday common sense knowledge, with the goal of enabling AI applications to perform human-like reasoning.
The project was started in 1984 by Douglas Lenat at MCC and is developed by the Cycorp company. Parts of the project are released as OpenCyc, which provides an API, RDF endpoint, and data dump under an open source license.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyc
Prolog, Backward chaining, forward chaining, opportunisitic reasoning.
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/18350910/netscape-enterp...
You mean deuterium? Because plain hydrogen is quite easy to obtain.
> fusion at terrestrial scales is extremely complex
Lockheed Martin is allegedly working on a fusion reactor about the size of a truck payload: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/us/products/compact-fusion.htm... - But of course, I cannot judge from such a webpage whether that is real in any way.
I could see this happening within 20 years, but not in the confines of the current project.
Now it's mostly lagging behind and making their products less consumer friendly.
If a tipping point comes, it won't come from your grandparents, or your parents in 20 years time. It will come from India or Africa where banking is not entrenched (or even available) for most of the population. Where the technology landscape is completely different and they are already leapfrogging the west in some areas such as mobile payments and banking.
I don't think that cryptocurrencies will take off in a big way, but Im pretty certain that if we do, it won't be from the west, and won't be for a reason that we recognise (or that the crypto-fanatics are shouting about).
"Because we won't give her the choice" isn't the way bitcoin is going to go mainstream.
Seriously though, most people could not conceive of what the internet of today would have looked like 20 years ago, so I'm thinking it's going to be something similar for crypto. Remember that some, like ethereum specifically, are applications platforms for running arbitrary code in a distributed way. Exactly what applications will come of that I really don't know, but I'm sure they will be figured out, and by that time the value will be obvious.
The internet used to be a bunch of usenet forums for geeks, now everybody uses it to some degree, which means that lots of businesses with real-world value are possible where they weren't before.
For crypto, anonymous payments, speculation trading, and currency exchange are the immediate innovations, but the Facebooks and Ubers of crypto have yet to be created.
Proof-of-Stake (as opposed to Proof-of-Work) will change that.
> Some googling indicates that a typical bitcoin transaction costs about two dollars today.
This is because Bitcoin reached the limit of transactions that can fit in a block, which causes a bottleneck, which increases fees. This has been fixed for other cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin will soon (August 1st) fix it.
https://github.com/LeadDyno/intercooler-js
Does that count?
