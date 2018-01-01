Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Crimson Tidings: The primordial color gets its due
(
weeklystandard.com
)
15 points
by
prismatic
8 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
theandrewbailey
8 months ago
This article was confusing, and I didn't understand exactly what I was reading until I noticed the Amazon link at the bottom.
ravitation
8 months ago
The website's layout certainly didn't help either.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: