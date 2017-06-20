Well that seems like a huge production outage just waiting to happen.
Basically, all it does is adding couple of headers, like user-id, to every single HTTP request.
And as soon as you delete user's account in your Google Apps console -- they will lose access to your corporate services.
Drawbacks are:
1. This require cooperation from the services. E.g. you have Jenkins -- it needs to check those headers. I don't know if Jenkins has a plugin for that yet.
2. The service must run on GCP, so Google can proxy requests to it.
There are APIs, connectors and the good $DEITY knows what in so many languages it isn't funny anymore that you decide to re-purpose a monitoring agent to delete an account? I'm no programmer but even I could whip up a link between MySQL/MariaDB and say AD with PHP, Python or Perl
Actually the more I bother clicking on the links in the GH repo and idly browsing the more I wonder what is going on.
Soz: What's Vault?
It's like a one-stop shop for most your security needs. They label it as "A Tool for Managing Secrets" which it does, but it does a lot more than that too. One of the things it does (and what applies here) is dynamically create DB accounts AS NEEDED with random usernames and passwords, which auto-expire and are deleted as soon as they are not needed anymore. which is more than strongDM seems to do.
