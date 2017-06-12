Correct me if I'm wrong but it stores the data on Google's servers in which case you're actually sharing it with a third party.
And yes, you are right – Google is 3rd party and the wording is slightly unfortunate, but what I meant is that the security will be totally different level if I'd implement the backend myself and there won't be anyone machine learning on your expense records (apart from google looking at a generic spreadsheet).
… how is this not “anyone machine learning on your expense records” again? Does Google specifically forbid themselves that, and I didn't notice? Piercing the veil of “generic” is one of the main things classification ML does, yes?
1st party: you, create the data
2nd party: Google, stores the data
3rd party: none.
https://developers.google.com/web/progressive-web-apps/
When I track my expenses I want to ignore them – as I set a budget to spend $1000 this month. Savings are not really an investment but if I transfer $500 into savings it's hard to track the budget – maybe some reference code could help with that.
Once the money is in my savings account I do choose to reallocate the extra (beyond emergency fund) to long term investments.
It's also impossible to go over budget without noticing, you'd have to take the difference out of the savings account. If your budget is wrong you'll notice immediately.
That's just my approach though, and it works for me. Other people may have different methods that work for them.
There has just been a project submitted to solve this on HN – https://blog.teller.io/2017/06/12/the-api-for-your-bank-acco...
But it seems to support only a handful of UK banks – no ANZ or Kiwibank.
[1] https://remotestorage.io/
That said, I think the de facto (/only) option is https://5apps.com/. I also recall that you were able to use Google Drive and Dropbox with the library, but I can't find info about that now...
If I had free time, I might cook up a web interface to add minor expenses with. But that's sort of the nature of gnucash -- those with cash to track typically have less time to track it with ^_^.
Read it once again out loud, slowly.
Umm.. what?
For this project I'd argue that you need to host it yourself, you don't get powerful visualisation (charts for monthly breakdowns) and extensions (like GoogleFinance for currency conversions).
From a privacy perspective – it'd be a better choice but you are responsible for securing your server.
The visualisation happens in the spreadsheet – https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1eYrQf0xhs2mTSWEzQRfS... – check out the Current and Previous sheet. I like to use it on the spreadsheet side to keep the app simple and I use bigger screen for the analysis anyway.
I hadn't seen material.io used in an application and it looks great.
They are React material design components – the integration would've been much simpler (I assume – haven't tried).
thanks for sharing :)
Maybe it is my unwillingness to learn how to work with different apps. For a time I was happy with WalletApp but at a certain point they migrated Categories and sync stopped working properly and there were discrepancies between my and my partner's lists. Also, lots of functionality I wasn't using.
