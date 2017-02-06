So the recipe was arrived at by reverse-engineering residues in pottery vessels, and not written down 5000 years ago. In contrast, the Hymn to Ninkasi, which contains an ale recipe, was written down in Sumerian on clay tablets 4000 years ago. Translation at http://www.piney.com/BabNinkasi.html
"The students first covered their grain with water and let it sprout, in a process called malting. After the grain sprouted, the students crushed the seeds and put them in water again. The container with the mixture was then placed in the oven and heated to 65 degrees Celsius (149 F) for an hour, in a process called mashing. Afterward, the students sealed the container with plastic and let it stand at room temperature for about a week to ferment."
The heat would have killed off any yeast in the wort, and sealing the container would have prevented any yeast getting in after the wort cooled, so this cannot be correct. The correct process is to boil the wort, let it cool down, and leave it outside (or open the windows) to allow wild yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) and other microorganisms to blow in and inoculate the wort. This process is called spontaneous fermentation, and is still used in Belgium to produce Lambic. Spontaneous fermentation causes bacteria (Lactobacillus and Acetobacter species) to also settle in the wort, eventually turning the beer sour. In other beer styles, yeast is deliberately added after the wort cools.
"The ancient Chinese beer looked more like porridge and likely tasted sweeter and fruitier than the clear, bitter beers of today."
It's an ale rather than a beer. To be a beer, it would have had to contain hops, which give beer its bitterness and act as a preservative. Unless drunk very quickly, like Lambic it would have also gone sour.
The fact is that different yeasts growing at different temperatures for different amounts of time with different additives could have resulted in vastly different beers, and while we have an idea what a more likely production method could be, it doesn't discount the idea that brewers could have experimented for hundreds of years and developed different styles. So we really don't know for sure what ancient beer tasted like.
http://www.camra.org.uk/about-real-ale
It's highly unlikely the Sumerian concotion would even pass for a beverage, let alone a beer vs ale. More like a soupy, alcoholic bread. It would have been filled with still-substantial grains; you would have drank it with a straw.
Nowadays, almost all ale has hops added and so is beer.
Hops are a flavoring for beer. Beer is the drink that results from the fermentation of wort (starchy water) without distillation. There are many many (millions) of ways to derive a wort.
Hops weren't even found in beer until the 9th century. Beer has existed longer before hops were introduced than since.
I occasionally brew in very small batches. I've brewed ales without hops, including one which was loosely based on an Ancient Egyptian recipe. Recipes here: http://web.onetel.com/~hibou/Ale%20Recipes.html
I'm curious how different it would taste if the containers weren't sealed during fermentation. It would be informative to see what their gravity readings were to understand how much fermentation took place during the experiment.
Also, the story is at least misleading: they did not discover a recipe. They found trace particles on the walls of pottery. You don't just collect the ingredients of a baked good and then claim you have a recipe. There's quite a bit more to actually making it.
How do they know what they were examining ("ancient beer would have looked more like porridge") wasn't just the mash or sparge stages of beer making, which often looks like porridge?
Here's an account of one guy who tried to make beer (and bread) using semi-ancient methods: https://www.morebeer.com/brewingtechniques/library/backissue... I like that his experiments produced an actual hypothesis as to the origins of brewing:
"This test was not a complete waste, however. Though it should perhaps be repeated in a warmer climate, it indicated that the earliest beer was not likely produced by the simple accident of grain being soaked by rainwater. The earliest beers likely did not appear until some process for mashing or malting was developed, either in the form of a gruel or a sprouted bread."
Boudin Bakery was founded in San Francisco, and used a french baking process with fermented dough. All of their bread has continued to be made with the same starter dough and yeast from 1849. It even survived the great SF earthquake and fires of 1906, as Louise Boudin threw some starter dough in a bucket and got the hell out of town.
The particular yeast and lactobacilli they use interacts with the environment of the SF bay and produces a bread unique to that starter and that area. Making beer is a bit like baking bread in this way, but has more complex steps to achieve different results, so controlling the brewing environment is necessary for consistent results.
At the end of Liu’s class, each student tried to imitate the ancient Chinese beer using either wheat, millet or barley seeds.
