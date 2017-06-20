"Oh sure you can trust us to calculate your employee benefits right, that our business!"
In truth, if your salary is below 47k in CA, you are not exempt and entitled to overtime.
"Exempt employees in California generally must earn a minimum monthly salary of no less than two times the state minimum wage for full time employment. Paying an employee a salary does not make them exempt, nor does it change any requirements for compliance with wage and hour laws."
It makes sense really, if you spend all day fixing shitty cars, you're not going to want to go home and fix your car, and you're not going to want to pay someone over double your hourly pay rate to do it for you.
This week super super busy? Work 45 hours to help out.
Next week slow? Take off Friday at 1 pm and work a shorter week.
Such agreements can be good for both employeer and employee.
The only real "problem" is if there starts to be abuse by either side. If 50 or 60h is the expectation for every week, then you should know that signing up. 60h week standard is "fair" from a salary POV, but make sure the salary is more than the 40h a week job down the road.
They are all happy (and in some it is implicitly mandatory) for you to work greater than 40 hours.
Oh, and unless I'm taking an entire day off I've never used any leave time for something like a doctor's appointment at any employer. If I miss a few hours of work one day I might make a special effort to make it up or might not, depending on what's going on in the department and my perceived need of whether or not it's valuable to the team/project. I'm sure soon enough I'll get hit with some overtime for a big project or a late night support call anyways.
FWIW I acknowledge that overtime is part of the deal on occasion working in IT, but I'm not the type to grind away 50 hours every week forever. I might be able to sustain that for a week or two in an emergency, but it's not worth it. I talk about that part of the work culture during the interview process. I would avoid grind shops.
This means the employer gets less simple hours work from you for the same amount of money, but that's the price of overtime.
The idea of renting your life to someone else for sustenance is at an anthropological level odd, don't you think?
Also from a capital point of view. Why work harder? In fact why not work easier if you are paid by clock hours.
Return to who - your employer or 'the market'? If your employer fails to monetize the widget you've just made, are you happy to get $0?
It's easier to move risk onto labour if they labour has more direct control over the return, which is why sales people are more comfortable with direct commissions than engineers.
Because my consulting practice is based on operational improvements and not ownership of the end result, I don't work on a commission basis but on value-based pricing.
Anyway, I was also a stoned teenager in food service when I got a job at a pizza shop delivering pies. No hourly pay, just $20 a day plus a $2/$5/$10 delivery fee depending on how far you were from the shop. I kept all the tips and payday was 11:30 or so every night. I've never worked harder or felt better about work than I did coming home with my pockets full of money at the end of the day - it was clear that my showing up and busting my ass made me my paycheck. Ironically, this is called "getting paid under the table" and it's illegal.
This is what unions are for.
I mean, I could probably get any $100k + "equity" gig on AngelList, but I don't feel like taking a ~50% (rough numbers here, it's less than 50%) pay cut. And I know I'm not even close to the only one in my pay bracket.
Greed is more likely.
There is a pretty decent argument that American corporate culture is very happy to screw workers, defend people who screw workers, and commiserate with those who get caught screwing workers.
If it doesn't make sense, and people point this out, just double down and shout the same thing but louder.
But that's not what was being referred to here, no.
A company - in this case, Zenefits - will have its own distinct culture. This is what's being referred to ... not "businesses overall" (although there can be a lot of similarities) ... and certainly nothing at all to do with something like societal culture, much less the culture of a specific demographic or race.
Honestly, the word culture in this context has nothing to do with race.
Alcohol isn't banned, but the company in general does not pay for booze in the office outside of company events, so there aren't fridges or kegerators free-flowing with booze, unlike most of the startups I've worked at before.
Some teams keep celebratory stashes that they pay for themselves, which IMO strikes a good balance between letting people drink but discouraging a heavily alcohol-focused work culture.
I didn't find startup drinking culture tiresome until I left it, and I'm glad I did.
I've never been more productive and my mind has never been so clear.
That sounds dismal, regularly seeing a little pain in the eyes of your coworkers.
Don't get me wrong, I like the occasional drink, and maybe I'm just a lightweight, but I imagine my work productivity/reliability would tank after even a few beers. Hell, I don't even drink coffee on work days, even though I quite enjoy the taste, because I feel like it makes me too jittery. Now I will admit that I'm a technician so I work with my hands but is coding/programming more immune to this kind of thing?
Also, from my experience alcohol seems like one of the best guaranteed ways to get people to act in ways they normally wouldn't. I certainly act more relaxed, maybe even unprofessional or crude, after I've had a few drinks. Which is of course why I don't drink in a professional setting. After all the things I've read about toxic work environments at places like Uber, if I was running a company, the last thing I would want is my employees drinking at work.
I want to make clear I've never worked in an environment that allowed drinking, certainly not one that had employee areas stocked with alcohol, so I'm not judging here, I'm just trying to figure out the attraction. And how companies that allow or support it mitigate the potential negative effects.
These policies also make so much more sense with small offices where everyone knows each other.
Finally, there are typically stringent "on call" policies for people in control of deployed infrastructure to ensure they don't drink. People further away from the money don't need this as much.
The bit about acting as social glue makes some sense to me, although to be honest it still seems somewhat problematic. Even discounting people who don't drink for whatever reason(alcohol dependance, religious views, health, etc) I would think that alcohol would pose just as many potential problems as it would aim to fix.
I'm obviously bringing a huge amount of personal bias to this discussion, but I'm probably exactly the kind of person who might benefit from the social aspects of drinking. I'm normally very shy and reserved, a beer or two often helps me relax and enjoy the company of others without my normal anxiety. Of course, a few too many beers results in me being too talkative and boisterous. In a social situation amongst friends, this would be no problem, someone would just tell me to calm the fuck down, I'd be momentarily embarrassed, and no one would think anything of it. At work however, it may pose more longer lasting problems with how others view me, or how I think others view me.
Again, I'm not judging anyone else who enjoys this kind of workplace, and I understand that what holds true for me may not be true of others, I just wanted to give my two cents.
However, there are other cultures where it's a huge smell for, umm, fratty culture. Don't ignore your gut on this unless you like cleaning up your boss's puke and feeling a stigma for staying dry. I've also experienced this and it was really fun for a small startup where everyone is friends—it needs to be carefully managed as you grow; you lose employees this way.
Having worked at dry offices, offices that had alcohol available at all times, and ones that did weekly TGIFs or whatever, I can't say I favor the trend. Invariably, it becomes a problem, and then people start moaning about how the culture is changing because the alcohol is disappearing. It's also alienating for a lot of otherwise good people (some people are alcoholics!)
It's a workplace, not a frat house. If you need a drink, finish your work, and go out and enjoy your life. But then, I feel the same way about office meals (I'd prefer you just paid me a higher salary, and I'll buy my own food, thanks), so I'm not a "team player".
First, if you have many people you can buy alcohol in bulk much cheaper than usual, if most of your workforce enjoys it then it is cheaper to buy it for everyone than giving increasing salaries a bit for people to drink on the streets which can be expensive. This is especially true for a very young workforce which spends a lot in entertainment.
Second, in startups which are pushing people to work for long periods of time, it can be a way to disguise burnout. If you are spending all day in the office you can feel your social life suffering, but they bring your social life to the office, I have my own anecdotal evidence of this.
Third, to a smaller degree, people will stick around and while they are not exactly on call it can pop up solutions to problems or new ideas to the office, I've seen many TGIFs crazy ideas get implemented and generate a better work environment, it can feel like a much safer meeting space for people to speak up.
They're not mutually exclusive. My office has alcohol, but people only tend to drink around or after 5, and typically quietly at their desk while working on something. Occasionally there will be a few people having a conversation in the kitchen over beers in the late afternoon.
I wouldn't describe it as a frat house though, and I think if you need to use that to describe an office, that's your problem; the alcohol is just a symptom.
I'd be okay with removing the alcohol if my employer also stopped driving me to drink[1].
I'm not a teetotaler, but it just seems unnecessary to me. Start with a culture of "we drink at the bar", and it never has to be a problem for anyone in the first place. Alcohol doesn't make you better at your job, so there's really no argument for it, other than "culture", which goes back to the shibboleth thing....
The prohibition movement was at least partially anti-immigrant. But saying "drink on your own time" is neither prohibitionist, nor anti-immigrant.
...get treatment for your alcoholism.
If you merely want a drink, then...
> finish your work, and go out and enjoy your life.
It's a complicated question. What's innocent, non-coercive fun for a small group of responsible people can get wildly out of control with one bad hire. And we don't do interviews for "angry drunk"....
Nobody is drinking while grinding out code, but these end-of-the-workday social environments can be incredibly valuable both socially and professionally.
It essentially replaces the team going to a bar together, and keeps that environment in the office.
>Insurance software startup Zenefits has agreed to pay $3.4 million in unpaid overtime to 743 of its account executives and sales representatives
