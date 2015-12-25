Taking a literal step away tends to help. I've often realized new approaches or epiphanies when mulling a problem while walking or in the subway.
I used to get frustrated and send angry emails / phone calls. Now I get away from the desk for a bit and mull it over for a few hours before doing anything. The method hasn't failed me yet
What do I want this program to do? What will make me want to use it, and what will be a deal breaker?
Once I finish thinking this through, I 'become' a programmer again and get to work. Often I find that things that seem a big deal at a coding level either don't matter, or are the wrong things to worry about.
I can, but I've met plenty of bright people who simply haven't learned that ability yet.
It does work wonders for myself though. I am well-balanced between wanting technical excellence, ease-of-use and usefulness. It helps my job relations a lot.
[1] https://youtu.be/6IFR3WYSBFM?t=37m26s
They're not there to allocate resources or assign work or create schedules. They're supposed to be in that "higher perspective" headspace most of the time, so that by the time their decisions turn into actionable work...it's been through these mental filters.
Your business idea is where you'll likely be innovating - trying to use X language/pattern/stack to do something no other developers are talking about us a good sign that you may be going down a rabbit hole.
Further, often I've found some of the biggest problems in product development, turn out to be things that can be discarded or shouldn't have been in in the first place. Something that was adding complexity unnecessarily for example, a feature that you don't know for certain will be useful, etc.; it's a hint as to the difficulty in finding a satisfactory resolution in the first place.
The serial killer hiding in the bushes...
Edit: Jokes aside, I agree. It is very calming.
Tomorrow-me usually has a some fresh ideas and energy.
Completely with you on the 'sucking up and sending a kind helpful response'. Snark does not pay. It makes no sense to snap at a user.
Regarding the other point about first-time users. I have a slightly related theory.
When you design something, design it for someone who has the attention span of a two-year-old. Not because your app is going to be used by a two-year-old. But because that is how much mental bandwidth a user is going to give you. Your user is probably busy or just likes to multi-task.
Working that much harder on the UI pays off, or at least prevents a disaster.
I think this is a common problem, and the problem is with the people creating/selling/supporting the product, not the customer. We get so invested that we are willing to overlook little pain points or special knowledge required, which are precisely the things that drive customers away. We develop our own obscure workflow, and just by being an expert in the topic we become incapable of providing the feedback to make it friendly to new users.
This is generally true, but it seems a bit like applying an Enterprise view of sales to a market of minnow sized budgets. It reinforces app consumers' view that apps should only charge for marginal value, not core value or the biggest value. This sort of "freemium" model leads to basically a market of pure crap with extremely rare gems.
Edit: I'm not dumping on the author, here. Were I to "do mobile" I'd probably take a similar approach because it clearly works.
Because you know exactly what you're going to get from Starbucks. Or even if it's a coffee shop you've never been to before, you have a pretty good idea what to expect when you order a coffee.
I made my first iOS app freemium because you just can't tell what an app is like by looking at some screenshots. Freemium lets the user assess the quality of the app before paying for it.
The user gets to make sure they aren't completely throwing money away, or don't need to hassle with refunds, and the creator gets an easy way to get their name out there and grab users from the competition without any commitment.
As long as the price isn't obfuscated, i love the freemium model.
This is only true for things costing small sums of money. Shelling out $5-$10 for a new drink at Starbucks or a new dish at a restaurant and not being completely happy with the result is no big deal. Shelling out $25K for a new car and not being completely happy with the result is a big deal.
My question then is why are we treating mobile apps like new cars when they're priced (or as I'm arguing - should be priced) like new coffee drinks? I'm no economist, but I think a nominal fee for apps would have a huge impact on the app store. Reviews will be more honest and as such the crap will sink much faster and the cream will rise much faster. It would then be much easier to find good apps, apps that no one would think twice about paying a nominal purchase price.
That's my $0.02's worth anyway!
you realize that most people don't do this right?
Whoa...are you serious? I hope you're not right but now I'm afraid you might be. If you're right then people are much more boring than I'd thought.
>Why settle for known mediocrity when you have the chance to get something great?
At a mom and pop? With some random nameless cook?
And people are balanced differently on if they prefer convenient and familiar or new and interesting.
I think McDonalds have a lot of scale-factors in their success and revenue that aren't applicable to shops that are not gloval franchises. Don't believe that its because they're generally considered fantastic.
It's the same reason Reddit is free: because that makes Reddit one of the most influential news sources circa 2017.
We just got Netflix, it beat other options (Amazon mainly) because of the low price. I never get Starbucks (nor go out for a hot drink) because it's too expensive; when Netflix price increases I'll be moaning.
Those moaning with me are likely to be people who also can't afford $overpricedCaffeineProduct, no?
Starbucks coffee and Netflix subscription cost what they cost. Take it or leave it. If you take it, that becomes your baseline. And regulars/subscribers generally don't like when the base price goes up. Doesn't matter if the base price was $3 or $30.
Hmm, I'd guess YC spends at least 1M USD /yr on HN infrastructure, moderators and aggravation/distraction.
So commenters should be providing value above that. There are about 1000 comments on the front page now. They must be worth about 2 cents each.
;-)
If you could get one customer at $100 or fifty customers at $10, what is your product 'worth'?
On the other hand, if I conclude that my product provides X dollars of value to my customer, I know I should be able to set the price at X-Y and get many customers.
By this logic, all free apps are worthless. Do you mean to tell me that each and every app on all of your devices were paid downloads? I find that unrealistic and hard to believe.
Also...do you use Facebook and/or Google? Those are also free to use and think it would be a stretch to call them "worthless" (I'll concede that many people, including me, find Facebook next to useless except for marketing purposes, but I would not try to make an argument that it is worthless).
That's largely my experience, there are one or two exceptions but if I look at the stuff that I use for years, software that has been continuously maintained and is functionally rich and stable it's nearly all commercial.
Depends on your judgement of complete functionality. If you only need the functionality short of the IAP, then what's wrong with using the free app?
And if you want the full functionality and are happy to pay the IAP, why not just consider it a paid app with something of a trial?
On the latter point, given there is no real app store functionality for trials, free with IAP should be cut some slack when done properly IMO.
Most shareware applications were bad too, most web services/web applications are bad. Most paid applications are probably bad too, but one can only test a few of them.
The perceived badness of free applications is overblown because there are so many of them (but that is mostly because mobile made distributing applications trivial) and one can test swaths of them, well, for free.
What's the difference?
This definitely is a similar model to a free app with in-app upgrades. The challenge is coming up with a model where the user will decide they want to upgrade. Is it more features? Is it a restricted timeframe? More game levels?
I bet different app types do better with different options. I'd be curious if anyone has captured data on the best option for the different categories.
I threw it online, by uploading it to several of those shareware app hosting sites that used to exist and hosted it on my own site as well. The app was fundamentally free, but if you wanted to use it legally in an organisation you had to by per-user licences.
To my utter surprise, cheques started arriving in the mail, some for 100's of user licences. Several were FTSE100 companies. It turned out that my app had a killer feature - when you sent a 'note' to someone else, it appeared on their screen almost immediately on top of what ever they were doing. Apparently traders loved this, so my apps was being used in several banks on their trading floors.
The whole thing was short lived, and the money I made was a short bubble. Less than a year later it all dried up, and NetNote[1] was consigned to history.
Back to point though, and why I'm replying - one of the large banks asked me to come in for meeting to discuss upgrades to the app - as they'd paid for 1000+ user licences I felt duty bound to attend the meeting. However, what they basically wanted was a complete overhaul of it and had a request list as long as my arm. As an indie developer I couldn't commit to that, so I didn't make any promises, and then completely failed to deliver on their requests.
Of course I regret that now.
--
[1] https://web.archive.org/web/20030323215705/http://www.jaruze...
I'm reality most of us don't really have more than a few shots except in those rare cases of the most trivial apps.
In this app's case, it's about re-imagining an existing function - timetables. The designer knows that user experience is everything, and because of this he's willing to scrap everything if need to. And even when this happens, it isn't exactly waste as you understand the problem deeper and come to the design of an even better solution.
Sure you can argue that an MVP can bring about those design iterations. Keeps your focus on the users too. But arguably the market for this type of product is very active - though not necessarily competitive. So rather than get buried with the hundred others, it needs to shine right from the beginning.
The downside to this is a longer process, and actually you become more prone to "analysis-paralysis". But still I would argue that it's part of developing yourself to become more objective, at least that's the experience with my project anyway. It's funny that we're taking about this because two weeks ago I had to tear down an entire product architecture, built over 3 years, to start all over again. I had made one flawed assumption at the beginning, and it got buried so deep that I didn't realise for a long time. It manifested itself into a set of problems that I kept hitting into, until I had to concede that there's something rotten at its core.
It sounds like a waste, but no: the new product was actually designed at a much shorter time, and far better than its predecessor (well you'll just have to take my word for now ;)) And yes I do feel a bit silly for being in denial before.
Currently, both of the problems can be solved in one kludge: release a big upgrade as a new app. For example, I bought the app Things when it was at version 2. I liked it so much that when Things 3 came out as a separate app, I bought it too. And if I really loved the UI of Things 2 and hated the new UI in Things 3, I wouldn't have to do anything. I could keep auto-upgrade on, and never have to worry about my Things 2 app being upgraded to something I don't like.
You certainly can do this, unless I misunderstand your point. Automatic Downloads are an option in iOS. You can turn them off if you don't wish an app to automatically update every time a new release comes out.
I'm currently on a version of Snapchat that does not recognize when I use iOS 11's screen recording feature, so I can record anyone's snaps and they don't get a notification. But I have to have automatic updates off, and be very, very careful when updating (when I tap "more" to read about other app updates, I accidentally tap like .5cm lower I can upgrade Snapchat), and hope none of my friends ever "helpfully" tap the "Update All" button on my phone. It would be so much nicer to just lock the version somewhere.
(Source: We won an Apple Design Award for our app Streaks last year.)
I'd love to be able to undo app updates.
Or if you have a jailbroken phone there are methods that lets you simply pick the version to download/downgrade/upgrade to within App Store.
Surely this won't be difficult, for an app that does class timetabling for students. A fresh batch every year.
How is this any different? Even if there was a mechanism for paid upgrades (there is through IAP), you still can't depend on people paying for it.
It still remains "a lot", US$ 500,000 per year, not exactly peanuts IMHO.
EDIT:
Ah, no wait, I misread the article, he got a handful of downlads when the app was US$1, the 3 million downloads are since it was made free/freeware.
It's also very seasonal - it closely follows the download graph on the post.
unless -- based on personal experience -- if it's treated as suspicious by the local police/neighbors, even if its a skinny, geeky-looking, white male who goes out walking alone late at night.
if I had a nickel for every time I've been harassed by police or local do-gooders, I'd have a lot of those nickels. and I'm not even of the demographic that PC-ness says should be oppressed. (ostensibly: black+male, or male+gay, or non-white, or female, or mean-faced, or weapon-carrying, etc. in reality: straight white male, innocent, no weapons, not in a gang, no drugs, etc.) "why are you walking alone at this time? why are you looking at things? implied: are you a terrorist? a pedophile? explain immediately!"
We do not (always) live in an intellectual-friendly culture. At least not in the USA, 2017. We (might, often) live in a small-minded, hyper-stereotyped, very ignorant local culture. Obviously it depends on precisely where you live. SF on Friday at 8pm? very different than Kansas, small town, Wednesday, etc.
not even joking. (And I submit this knowing it's not a HN-hivemind/PC-aligned viewpoint, and thus will be downvoted. I do not care anymore.)
I appreciate that you acted in a way that you think is trying to improve matters.
But any normal person, in RL, would consider your action to be an attack, and passive aggressive. It's chilling and toxic.
I've been stopped by the police in the small hours when I've been outside but my friendly demeanor and easy-going attitude -- "What's up?", "Sure, here's my ID", "Nothing in my pockets except keys, some cash and a phone, take a look", "I work most of the nights and sleep at day" -- usually quickly gets me out of the occasional awkward cop situation.
I am not mad at them, they're trying their best. It's better than having no cops on the streets at all.
Guess I am lucky that I live in area where going by walk somewhere is not considered bad behavior.
(I am also lucky to live in fairly low crime area, so I can walk without being afraid of being robbed or harassed by dudes or worst.)
I completely agree the grumpy people shouldn't be assumed to be criminals by default but what I described is an agreeable compromise for me.
I think this also implies syngrog66 acknowledges that people are also harassed based on their race and fitting certain stereotypes.
Taking a literal step away tends to help. I've often realized new approaches or epiphanies when mulling a problem while walking or in the subway.