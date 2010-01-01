Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How friendly is Berlin for startups?
65 points by betimd 9 months ago | 73 comments
How are procedures to open a startup in Berlin / Germany? What about taxes? Is it generally a startup friendly environment?



I lived in Berlin for 3 years, but I didn't found or form a company. I do have a friend who has just done it. I wouldn't want to comment on the specifics but the basics are this.

1. Very easy to form a company in Germany as a foreigner 2. You will need a native german speaker, it's beauracratic and you need to speak solid German to deal with it. 3. Taxes are higher than the US, but they are fair. You pay more as you earn more. 4. There are many taxes as an individual you can claim back, such as clothes, travel to work, space in your house etc. If you get a good accountant they can really help. 5. Berlin itself is very cheap to get a great location, good tech talent but not overflowing, incredibly decent lifestyle, lots of space, lovely place to live a chilled out vibe.

I'd say if you've lived in Germany and Berlin and like it, you can do it. If you have never lived there you should move their first and see if you like the German way of life first, it's not like US or UK.


How is the German way of life different from US/UK?

I've been thinking about living/working in Berlin for some time now. I've always respected German engineering, one of my favorite authors is Herman Hesse, I enjoy the nature photography I've seen of the German countryside, and I've heard amazing things about their beer/food.


How are you with bitter, bone-chilling cold during the winters? Which is offset by pleasant (though short) summers, where you can ride your bike as far as you please or enjoy the excellent metro system, and partake of the extensive creative and social events. I've only spent short periods of time in Berlin but it always struck me as having a significant amount to offer, if you can deal with the winter.


I don't actually mind winter after living an entire year in Northern Utah. It's refreshing after growing up in the Southeast where it's 100 degrees and humid in the summer and there is a very mild winter with no snow.

Are people in German nice to Indian people? Not sure with all the politics of the EU at the moment, the media makes things confusing. Utah was a little weird for anyone who isn't LDS AND white or married to a white person. There is what I call a fake niceness about many people there, a few are genuinely nice though.

I've heard German people are very friendly and intelligent, what was your experience?


> Are people in German nice to Indian people?

If you have an Indian accent, that should be pretty recognizable. If you don't speak, though, expect people to think that you're from the Middle East, a region that's (to say it lightly) not that popular with a certain part of Germans.

Which isn't to say that you won't be able to make friends. Quite on the contrary. The outspoken racism of a small part of the population (catch phrase: "I'm not a nazi, BUT...") has made another part of the population even more willing to embrace multiculturalism.


I speak clear English, as I was born in the US. However, all my friends have called me Kumar for the longest time. I can talk about music, film, books, tech, science.

I think Berlin will be okay for me because I'm working on a platform that aims to solve a few environmental issues. Germany is very progressive in that arena, Utah has been in the news around the world for the whole Public Lands fiasco.


Sounds like you are from a very warm climate. A lot of people consider Berlin winters mild and summers hot.


Berlin winters and mild? I've never heard those two words next to each other before.

Berlin winters are sometimes described as Russian. While I've never been to Russia I think it's a fitting description. They tend to be very cold and dry. -20 degrees centigrade is nothing unheard of.


-20°C (which would be -4°F) sounds highly unlikely for Berlin. I live in Dresden (about 200km south of Berlin), and the lowest we had was maybe -10°C on a single day last winter. It hovered between 0 and -5 for a while (maybe two or three weeks), resulting in an unusually persistent snow cover. (I'm not used to seeing snow for more than a week at once.)

Before Dresden, I lived north of Berlin, near the Baltic Sea, and I don't recall -20°C there either. (Well, maybe it happened a few times over the course of my childhood, but I cannot recall anymore.)


Here, have some data from the coldest month: http://www.accuweather.com/en/de/berlin/10178/january-weathe...

(tl;dr - hovering around 0C)


Yeah, because in Moscow you have only 1-2 weeks of snow per year.

You crazy.


I've been thinking as well about moving there for a while now. Any German city/town actually, it doesn't matter to me.

What I'm wondering is how difficult would it be to find a job once there, or how long - on average would it take. Would you know by any chance?


If you're not bound to any specific town you'll most likely find something within a month or two. If you're moving from outside of the EU though you and your employer might have to wait an additional 1 - 6 months for your work visa to go through, during which you're not allowed to earn money. The timeframe might be shorter in smaller towns than Berlin though ;)


Now I'm even more confused. First they downvote you into the ground and here you are again. Trigger happy people who don't explain.

Could you (or anyone else) recommend places to look into? Visa isn't a problem.


Leipzig (about 200km south-west of Berlin) is also quite hot with startups right now from what I've heard. Cost of living is (afaik) lower than in Berlin or Munich, and the city is pretty nice to look at (lots of green, and the city center has been restored to former glory after the Wall fell). As an added bonus, it's quite central within Germany and well-connected traffic-wise, so you can get to any other place in Germany within 5 hours max.


I have to confirm that. we see quite a volume on company formations in Leipzig. Also the city has a nice vibe, is well connected, and has pretty good universities. Especially the HHL spins of some startups.


Since it seems that you know what you are talking about: What are chances of getting job in Germany as a programmer speaking only English?


Thanks. Previously I was considering Nuremberg but this city has piked my interest.


There was enough said about taxes.

The procedures to open a startup in Germany are complex. This is the cheapest way: Go to the notary and create a "UG" after "Musterprotokoll". Create a company bank account, transfer the minimum amount of 1€ (plus the costs for founding, so you better transfer ~500€). This the fastest way and costs you together with an entry the commercial register (150€) around 500€ (300€ for the notary, depending on how many founders). This is followed up by stuff like "Körperschafts Anmeldung @Finanzamt", "Gewerbeamtanmeldung" (25€) and "IHK Gebühren" (80€/yr) and "VBG Anmeldung" (costs vary by the amount of employed persons). Don't forget the contract for the CEO as employed person.

As already told by others: You need to have a native speaker on your side to deal with the bureaucracy. Is this a startup friendly environment? Does it sound like? Hell no.

On the other hand: You can live in Berlin really cheap if you want to. Infrastructure is great and you don't need a car. There are a lot of meetups and startup events to get around people like yourself. Programmers aren't payed that well. Fundraising is a matter of network and traction like, i'd say, everywhere else.


Speaking of bureaucracy, one thing that shouldn't be left out is that as a non-EU citizen you will also have to deal with the Ausländerbehörde for your visa. There you will have to deal with bureaucrats that refuse to speak anything besides german and the rather complicated process of acquiring a visa or specifically an Arbeitserlaubnis that allows you to earn money. My wife had to go through it as an employee and I've helped colleagues with visiting scientist visas. I've heard from others that a freelancer visa comes with a whole array of different requirements that can be hard to meet, but maybe someone else knows more about it. While visas here in general are doable and probably a lot less complicated than a US Greencard / Visa, it is something you should check out beforehand.


I would love to chat with you about your experience. This pain during the slow formation process in Germany is exactly what we are trying to solve. You can reach me via ck at firma.de.


I'm not saying it isn't bureaucratic. It is. However, I suppose you need a native-level proficiency speaker everywhere when founding a company.


It is. In UK or Poland you can open company online in a matter of minutes if you have all necessary documents. If not it should take you around week (maybe little bit longer in Poland because you have to wait for decision, which sometimes takes time)


Fair enough. The process definitely is a major pain in the arse. However, founding a company shouldn't be something done lightly. After all, it'll be a major factor in your life for the next few years at least. On that timescale the complexity of founding the company doesn't matter all that much.

Moreover, yes in the UK you can register an Ltd. entirely online. However, you still need to complete the required legal paperwork and register with Her Majesty's.


Found a "UG (haftungsbeschränkt)". That way you don't need 20000 Euro in in hand.


The complexity of German taxes and all the other red tape seems to be the main reason why people change their mind about starting up in Berlin but, personally, it was the rudeness that wore me down.

Berliners can be very nice in certain situations, such as the people you work with, but they have a hostile service culture. Not every time, or in every service situation, but you will have enough bad experiences in shops, restaurants and trains to find it annoying, especially if you are accustomed to the more positive service culture in the US, UK and Ireland.

The other problem is that many Berliners regard young foreign workers as being the reason why rents are increasing and this became a political issue a few years ago. I'm not sure what the current situation is but, at that time, you would see graffiti around town, letting you know that you were not welcome, and you would frequently hear the same sentiment expressed in social situations. Ironically, the people who were quickest to let you know that the foreign tech workers were not welcome were the same "anti-fascist" trendies who call everyone else racist.

This hostility wasn't something I experienced when living in other German cities, it seems to be a Berlin-specific phenomenon.


>"Not every time, or in every service situation, but you will have enough bad experiences in shops, restaurants and trains to find it annoying, especially if you are accustomed to the more positive service culture in the US, UK and Ireland."

Can you elaborate on this? Is there an underlying reason for it? Lack of demand for better service from consumers that might cause companies to compete on service? Is there an opportunity to differentiate on service over there?


Many European cultures consider the inauthentic cheerfulness that is expected as part of emotional labor in Anglophone societies distasteful (I have been living in North America for many years, and still find it distasteful), and workers in those cultures rightly recognize these demands for emotional labor as being harmful to their mental health (see for example Hochschild's seminal The Managed Heart: Commercialization of Human Feeling).


This is fascinating to learn about, and I definitely understand the reasoning behind it.

When I was in Vienna visiting a friend, we went to a traditional coffee shop where we were waited on by a grumpy old man in a suit (emphasis on grump). Would that be an example of this?


This is absolutely an example of this. Don't take it personally. The guy was probably grumpy to everybody else that day too.

Its the result of a general consensus in Germanic countries that forced happiness is distasteful (as has been mentioned) and a lesser appreciation of politeness between strangers. Its not that they are trying to deliberately be rude to you its just that they don't bother to feign cheeriness. Of course this is a massive generalization but overall its an observation of whats valued in the culture.

This is in complete contrast with Americans who will go out of their way to seem happy and cheery, "Hey, my name's Steve, how are you today? So happy to have you in my shop!" - when all you want to buy is a stick of gum..

The UK is a bit different from both the USA and Germany in that they definitely value politeness and cordiality between strangers (whether in a customer service setting or just in general) but they find any overt displays of emotion distasteful so prefer to keep the politeness low-key. Only mentioning the UK because some people are comparing Germanic values with English speaking countries so just wanted to make the distinction.


Definitely didn't take it personally since my local friend gave me the heads up before we went in.

Where does that notion of finding forced happiness distasteful stem from originally? For that matter, now I wonder where the opposite in America stems from.


> Where does that notion of finding forced happiness distasteful stem from originally? For that matter, now I wonder where the opposite in America stems from.

I can speculate that it's just general cultural differences. America has an self-made, "everyone can be a millionaire" spirit, which encourages people to push harder to earn a dollar (up to the point of routinely faking emotions), while in Europe the culture seems to be more like "you're not going to be a millionaire, so just relax and try enjoying life".

I (as an European) think the European way is just realistic, while American way is a distortion created by a period in American history where people came to America with nothing and got lots of good land for cheap/free from the government (which created the illusion that hard work is a very solid way for hugely improving your material position).


What makes you think that the cheerfulness is "inauthentic"?

Some people actually do genuinely like other people and enjoy helping them.

That you find it "inauthentic" may say more about you than it does about the service workers you're encountering.


Enter a Disney shop, in many parts of the world and somebody will say "Hello, how are you?" Leave the shop and that same greeter will say "Have a great day!"

That always feels incredibly forced, and very very fake.

But what do I know, I'm British ..!


Disney stores are...ummm... not a representative sample. :-)


Very much so, but its a good example of fakeness/insincerity that matches the topic.


Maybe in the sense that Fascist Italy or Nazi Germany would be a good example of "European politics".

The OP was making a general observation about the United States as a whole. Picking an extreme example like Disney is a Hasty Generalization fallacy.

https://www.logicallyfallacious.com/tools/lp/Bo/LogicalFalla...


I was trying to suggest that those stores, here in Europe, have greeters and those greeters are the very epitome of fakeness - which the parent was referring to.

I suspect the confusion comes because people assumed I meant Disney stores in the states.


> What makes you think that the cheerfulness is "inauthentic"?

The fact that workers are trained in cheerfulness, and are given a set of phrases they must say, and that they say these phrases all day everyday to every single person they meet makes me think the cheerfulness is inauthentic.


Being trained in cheerfulness doesn't make the cheerfulness "inauthentic" any more than being trained to make hamburgers makes the hamburger "inauthentic".

Good grief.


> That you find it "inauthentic" may say more about you than it does about the service workers you're encountering.

As would one's inability to understand eye contact and body language.


Body language and eye contact protocols differ between cultures. A lot.

Have you considered the possibility that you are presenting yourself as what they see as rude and unfriendly, thus leading them to be uncomfortable while serving you?


Have you considered the possibility that maybe it is you who is misunderstanding people? For example, my comment about eye contact and body language was actually an insult meant to imply that you lacked the ability to read either. On the other hand I usually have pleasant interactions with workers, and I also do not go around complaining when I receive less than enthusiastic service. One of the manners that helps in having pleasant interactions is avoiding giving strangers unsolicited advice, about their behavior or otherwise.


"Have you considered the possibility that maybe it is you who is misunderstanding people?"

Well, we have two alternatives here:

1) A person who grew up in a culture has a gross misunderstanding of the norms of that culture.

2) Someone who grew up in a totally different culture has a gross misunderstanding of the norms of that culture.

Now, which of those two seems more likely to you?

"For example, my comment about eye contact and body language was actually an insult meant to imply that you lacked the ability to read either."

Oh, I got that. I was just attempting to be polite by ignoring you being a jerk. Maybe someone is forcing me to do "unpaid emotional labor" or something.

Once again: it's not them. It's you.


My original comment was to point out the cultural inappropriateness and onerousness of late stage capitalists' demands for emotional labor.

Your response was to suggest that it is actually my fault and that I am behaving inappropriately.

You see nothing insulting about that? You are the jerk here.


You seem to be a very unpleasant person all around. Goodbye.


Thank you for the reference! I happen to knew it before, but forgot the name and could not find it anymore.


Putting in my two cents as a German living in Berlin: it's a cultural thing.

There is even a German word for it (of course, right?): Servicewüste (= service desert, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Servicew%C3%BCste)

There is no cultural norm to strive to appear happy and friendly at all times and there are simply people who don't care to hide their grumpiness. Whether that would classify as a "bad" experience is in the eye of the beholder I guess. I mostly have a chuckle over a grumpy counterpart.

When language barriers come into play I've seen examples of both sides: people getting colleagues to help out, being supportive and friendly to solve the issues at hand and others who didn't try to hide their frustration or make an effort.

Given the amount of English speaking people in the city won't decrease for the foreseeable future, there isn't much of a problem you can't solve even as a non-German speaker I'd say.


Sadly, the hostile service culture seems to be prevalent in the whole Germanic world.


When I worked at a cleantech startup in the summer of 2010, the culture was less favorable to employees than in the bay area. For example, it seemed that the cultural norm was to give none, or very little equity, thus reducing the upside for any early employee.

In recent years I have interviewed as a Software Engineer and Senior Product Manager at a couple startups in Germany. However, after receiving a couple offers, I found that the costs of living in Germany as an American (US Taxes, Visa, USD -> Euro exchange rate) were not sufficiently covered by the salaries, even on the high end.

For American companies looking to hire talent in Germany, I have heard that it is was less competitive, lower cost per engineer and the talent top notch.


Yeah, the US making you pay taxes as a citizen while working abroad is pretty cruel. I had a colleague from America who was sitting in our German office for some time, who didn't know about this rule and was utterly shocked when the US told him he'd have to pay some 20k dollars or so in taxes. He flew back to the US within a day or so to avoid any additional taxes.


It is not cruel,

he needed to have earned a shit ton of money (I think right now around 120K? a year for the need to pay taxes in US, if he not a CEO it is quit hard to get that payment even if you are a pro programmer)


Just out of curiosity, did you take into account, that about half of your gross salary goes into social/health care in germany?


More like 20.5% including pension. Even when you include all portitions that the employer has to cover (which is not relevant when looking at a job offer as those come on top of the stated salary) we only get to about 40.7% which may be much but is still far from "about half".


I'm moving to the Berlin in the fall myself. Planning to use it as our home base for work/ exploring Europe from early Oct '17 to late Aug '18. I freelance as a software dev (primarily Python, JS and PHP work) in the US now and would love to hear if anyone has tips on picking up clients as an foreigner. I've been studying German daily (15-30 mins) for the past 1.5 months, hoping to be near fluent by the time we arrive, so hopefully I can minimize the language barrier.

Are there any good resources people have used for finding freelance work internationally or that are even specific to Berlin/ Germany?


> I've been studying German daily (15-30 mins) for the past 1.5 months, hoping to be near fluent by the time we arrive, so hopefully I can minimize the language barrier.

Assuming that you are an American with little or no prior language learning experience, you may want to adjust your expectations.

It seems like you will have ~75 hours (5 months at 0.5 hours per day) of study by the time you leave. That should get you to a basic beginner level (CEFR A1) -- maybe A2 is you are really good. 5 months of full time study might get you to a minimal level of professional competence (CEFR B2).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_European_Framework_of_R...

Of course, if you speak a language that is linguistically closer to German and/or if you have learned foreign languages before, then the expected time to reach a level can be shortened.

Regardless, I encourage you to keep your expectations reasonable.

If you have any questions, I will be glad to answer. This is an area in which I have quite a bit of theoretical and practical knowledge.


Yeah, definitely had the rose color glasses on for that one. CEFR seems like a really good benchmark, I've been using a combination of the Assimil method (books/ tapes) and Duolingo just for the benchmarking / competing with my girlfriend while we learn together.

The CEFR seems like a great reference point though that I wasn't aware of so that could be a great more objective measure.

We're hoping to add a few shows/ podcasts to our regime this summer to get our ears more accustomed.


I'd suggest listening to audiobooks of simple children books instead of shows/podcasts that might be too complex for you now. Also get a German-German dictionary and use it to read simple news websites (reading the definition of a word you don't know in German will help more than translating all the time), listen to radio news as normally the hosts will speak with a more clear intonation and you can pick up words instead of a stream of sounds.

That's at least what is helping me with Swedish.

Realistically if you want to get to at least a B2 level you are going to need much more than 15-30 min daily, even more because you aren't immersed in the culture and German is, frankly speaking, a quite hard language to learn. Sentence structure looks quite foreign if you only know English, grammar is complex, you have 3 different genders, etc.

Not trying to discourage you, much the opposite, go harder and you can do it but be realistic about it.


n=1, but I don't think conversational German is so bad for a native English speaker. There are many cognate words, and words sound exactly like they are spelled. The hardest part for me while learning was remembering genders and especially the grammar system after getting past simple example sentences. The hardest part while in Berlin was that young people tend to speak near-native English. If you slip up or sound like an American, they'll switch to English and you won't get to practice your German.


> We're hoping to add a few shows/ podcasts to our regime this summer to get our ears more accustomed.

Try to focus on shows/podcasts that target children and/or teens -- the language will be more at your level. There may be more slang, but that will be relatively simple to navigate via various language forums.

Once your ear gets tuned to listening to native-speed German, then you can move on to more adult-oriented topics (start with simple, fun stuff and then move on to material that covers "real" topics).


As an aside: I kind of wish this thread had kicked off at a reasonable hour for those actually in Berlin right now :)


Ahem, late Berliner checking in...

While I am not a freelancer, I happen to work with one (he's mostly doing Django for my startup). He's originally from London, happy to connect you if you'd like to get first hand experience.

You can find contact details on my profile page.


You're planning on studying German for half a year for 15-30 mins a day and becoming fluent? That sounds really ambitious.

If you've pulled off a similar feat in the past, do you have any language learning tips?


Touché. My original sentence said reasonably conversant. I probably should've left it at that.

"Shoot for the stars, so if you fall you land on a cloud. - Kanye West"


I'm German, moved around quite a bit and spend two years in Silicon Valley. After moving back, I worked for a startup in Berlin and eventually founded (with two other guys) my own startup beginning of 2016, which we sold one year later.

Berlin is certainly the best place to found in startup in Germany. The ecosystem is huge and a large portion of people are from other countries, thus it is very international (and english speaking).

Of course there is a lot bureaucracy in getting the company started, but you are not the first one to do that and there are people helping you. German tax law is complicated, thus it is definitely worth hiring an accountant to do all the paper work for you (if you run a proper business with customers, not just a stealth startup). We did some price comparison, in particular for lawyers to draft some contracts, which revealed a huge difference (range between 100 - 350 euros/h) and helped us save a lot of money (we even got a fixed price). Same for tax accountants. I strongly suggest picking small offices, not the ones with fancy offices in expensive locations. You'll pay for that and the service is almost identical.

Depending on the legal entity you choose (UG, GmbH, ...) the costs vary. GmbH are most common and have a good reputation, but are expensive if you have multiple owners. Also you need to invest at least 25k upfront (therefore the good reputation). UGs are cheap and you can do business as well, it just looks cheaper on your business card. Of course there is more to take into account, but that would lead too much into details.

To get more information about founding in Berlin, there are plenty of meetups for all kinds of topics and the state Berlin as well as the board of trade (IHK) are very interested in helping founders (they are their future members). There you'll find even more fairs and events for founders.


I'm not based in Germany / Berlin (great city though!) but I wouldn't exactly call German taxes simple or low. Germany has one of the most complicated tax codes in the world, obviously written in german.

If taxes are mostly what matter to you, then there are probably better places to relocate to.


The one nice thing about German taxes is that, although complicated, they make it very easy for you to know how much you owe. They essentially obfuscate the complexity from the citizens.

Also, consider what you are getting for your German taxes, and it may very well be worth it. If only the MUNI in San Francisco ran like the U-Bahn. You really have no reason to own a car in Germany.

Also note, as a Software Engineer living in California, your income tax (State and Federal) is probably close to 40%.


> You really have no reason to own a car in Germany.

If (and only if) you're living in a city. A lot of people live in the villages surrounding a city and commute into the city center by car.

Berlin might be an exception here because Berlin is just so fucking huge that you cannot commute into the city center from outside the city within reasonable time.


Why do German automakers thrive there, then? Always found it odd that some of the most sophisticated cars in the world are made in a country where supposedly no one has any use for them.

Is it just cities vs. small towns?


Yes, 90% Of Germans live in small- to medium-size cities (I.e., not in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg, and Munich). Berlin in particular has exceptional public transport.


Don't forget the Ruhr area on your list which has another 8% of people. I would say you could live without a car in most major cities (these are the 79 with more than 100k inhabitants). About a third of Germans live there. When it gets smaller than this relying on public transport is getting more and more inconvenient. The third that lives in small towns or rural areas definitely needs a car — or rather two — per household.


Some more meta-questions: are there some HN-esque sites that are more popular in Europe/ Germany? Even between major cities in the US I've observed a lot of variability in job postings/ language usage trends, services used, etc. Has anyone found that to be the case in international work? How have you dealt?


Not HN-esque but worth mentioning: A popular job page is berlinstartupjobs.com and the xing.com, the LinkedIn competitor in German speaking countries.




