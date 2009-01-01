Ask HN: Tired founders facing acquihire – please advise

After 18 months of 80+ hour weeks, no weekends, and hundreds of thousands of dollars of opportunity cost income, I am tired. I'm having a really difficult time making a decision and appreciate any advice the HN community can offer. Here is a quick summary of my situation: A bit over a year ago, I left a high paying corporate job to start a company. For ~6 months, my co-founder and I did not pay ourselves and ran through a lot of our savings. We soon got accepted into a top tech incubator and were able to use their small investment to keep running. After graduating from the incubator and without even really trying, an investment of more than $1 million fell into our laps. Shortly after, a very successful company contacted us about a potential acquisition and after two months of talking extended a "low-ish ball" acquihire offer to myself and my co-founder. I wish we had the momentum and growth to comfortably pass on the offer but the reality is that we have not had much confidence in the business for a while. Even before the investment fell into our lap we considered "pivoting" to an entirely new idea because we were so frustrated with the highly competitive market in which we were operating. The acquiring company now also has plans to enter our market and it would be very difficult to compete. The terms of the deal allow us to mostly pay back our investors in full and would line us up with great jobs. It is not the exit we dreamed of but it gives us a nice story for the future and allows us to "wipe our hands clean". We have been working 80+ hours weeks without weekends and extremely low pay. My health has been declining (I was recently injured and need surgery but cannot without better insurance) and I had to move away from friends and family. I'm still young but my savings have essentially run out and I have become somewhat disillusioned by startup life. Is it time to call it quits? Thoughts?