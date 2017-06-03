OpenSUSE I don't think really compares against any of those distros. SUSE Linux and OpenSUSE really compare better agains RHEL/CentOS. I think the biggest reason that SUSE lags behind most other distros has less to do with other distros being "shiny" and more to do with strong network effects. I tend to use CentOS or Ubuntu LTS simply because I know that googling "centos 7 <problem I'm currently having>" tends to yield a lot more high quality resources than most other distros.
And yet, most of the time the best resource I find is Arch's wiki ;)
The downside, though, is that some distros have specific tooling for solving a problem, and that tooling is often more appropriate than the information in the Arch Wiki (though the AW still helps if you want to understand what those tools are doing and why).
I used to use arch quite a bit, even had my own spinoff but some fundamental package changes made by the core devs for critical services (network and the switch to systemd) got very annoying and simply too unreliable with update rounds to run any production stuff on it.
Those users might also be utilizing the OS differently than you.
https://build.opensuse.org/
Hell, no other distro that I've tried offers anything really comparable with YaST in general, AFAICT. It's why openSUSE w/ Xfce is my go-to for migrating folks off Windows desktops (especially XP).
Point in case, about 4-5 years ago I was fighting the extremely strange mechanism they'd built in for managing firewalls, and the set of init scripts associated with it. It was utterly bizarre, even with multiple people looking at it, trying to wrapping their collective heads around it.
I have been there, too. It was very annoying.
Fortunately it happened to me on a sunday morning when it was raining cats and dogs outside.
The SuSE stuff is hairy and there are bugs, but they put the elbow grease into it and it shows.
Last year, I kind of went on a buying spree and got myself two new laptops (in my defense, I'll point out I got an awesome bargain). I tried to install Debian on them, but the installer froze on both machines.
That's when I gave Tumbleweed a try, and I was pleasantly surprised. The major drawback is that a rolling release distro requires far more frequent reboots than, say, Debian or CentOS. At least once a week a package gets updated that is so central to the system (kernel, libc, systemd, ...) that a reboot is practically required. Besides that, I have been very happy with it for the past ~12 months.
OpenSuse is Fedora, not Centos which is what they need IMHO.
This page isn’t working
fosspost.org is currently unable to handle this request.
HTTP ERROR 500
RELOAD
OpenSUSE I don't think really compares against any of those distros. SUSE Linux and OpenSUSE really compare better agains RHEL/CentOS. I think the biggest reason that SUSE lags behind most other distros has less to do with other distros being "shiny" and more to do with strong network effects. I tend to use CentOS or Ubuntu LTS simply because I know that googling "centos 7 <problem I'm currently having>" tends to yield a lot more high quality resources than most other distros.