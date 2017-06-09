People driving >20 miles a day for work/groceries/school, exponential economic growth, and exponential demand for consumer goods are what's driving climate change. Exponential population growth is, as well, but at least there's some end in sight for it.
Whether or not you compost, or throw away your food isn't going to change much - not to mention that most food waste is outside of my control.
For instance, I don't throw away 50% of the food I buy - it gets thrown away by farmers, transport companies, and the grocery store long before it gets to my table.
The point of this article, and I guess the book, is not to directly change specific behaviours, rather to educate about system thinking.
Certainly, I had never heard of the Kigali accord and went away (presumably) better informed about the impact of refrigerants on greenhouse gases.
The perfect need not get in the way of the good.
Likely best thing anyone can do for the environment right now is to vote for politicians that want to balance the budget. Deficits are artificially increasing consumption at the expense of our children's environmental and financial future.
Furthermore, no one wants admit it but mass immigration is undeniably horrible for the environment. Not only does consumption of each immigrant increase by a factor of 20x by moving to a developed nation. It also drains 3rd world countries from the ambitious people it needs to develop into a stable and prosperous nation.
The number of office workers that can, and will opt to work remotely, because they will spend an extra ~$3/day on commuting will be a drop in the bucket.
Most employers will voluntarily cut their hours.
Will this cause dramatic economic upheaval? Yes, absolutely. The uncomfortable truth is that we can't cut our carbon emissions without drastically changing our way of life. (And putting your wilted kale in the compost bin isn't it.)
Employers would simply double their work force and employees would have two jobs. Companies are always going to scale to meet market demands so if the goal is to benefit the environment this wont work. Deficits however are creating consumption despite a lack of market demand. That's why balancing the budget is so beneficial.
It can't even support the population of first world countries living at the level of wealth currently enjoyed by first world countries.
Electric sedans and solar panels are fine and all, but the vast majority of the crap we buy comes here on ship, and is hauled across the continent on gasoline trucks.
We can either make everyone poorer by taxing goods that require transportation (Which is nearly all of them), or by forcing everyone to do less work. There is no other solution.
Stopping deficit spending will slow down economic growth by single percentage points. It will also make everyone poorer - but by a much smaller margin. It also won't be enough.
We are currently in a situation where we can't just be happy with stopping the rate of emission growth - if we want to avoid catastrophic warming, we have to drastically reduce carbon emissions. Not fifty years from now, not thirty years from now, but within the next decade. [1]
We can reduce our GDP, or the climate can reduce it for us.
[1] http://www.wri.org/sites/default/files/WRI13-IPCCinfographic...
Although the book only looks at ride-sharing in the United States and Canada, it presumes pretty modest gains, so the benefits of car-pooling don’t even come close to the emissions savings from electric cars.
With the benefit of hindsight the question is more clearly phrased as:
"Which would have the bigger impact: simply asking people to do more car-pooling, or actually making the switch to electric vehicles from ICE vehicles?"
The question sneakily turns out to be about what's (assumed) easier to get people to do, not which action, undertaken on equal scale, has greater benefits. (But then why are wind farms preferred over solar on a later question, considering how much more frequently NIMBY opposition arises toward wind farms?)
"Switch to Electric" is favorably compared to "Hitch a Ride", and then "Hop on the Bus" is unfavorably compared to "Ships ahoy".
The overall impression I take is something like: "just wait and see, some guys are working on hard engineering problems wrt ships and planes, you save for your Tesla while eating plants and you'll be doing your part".
[1] https://www.iea.org/publications/freepublications/publicatio...
[2] https://www.quora.com/Is-it-true-that-the-15-biggest-ships-i...
There are some economies of scale, even for photovoltaics, so calling PV solar farms an anti-pattern is extreme. Then there's concentrated solar thermal, which has extremely strong scale merit and therefore requires farm-scale to be cost-effective.
It matters a lot how much we are improving efficiency, and how complete the "global network of high speed rail" is.
It's a relatively small payload (compared to transporting humans and goods) and you don't really care if an imperfect teleporting process only allows you to squeeze it through as a stream of molecular toothpaste.
The answer is, of course, yes.
http://www.drawdown.org/solutions
