A lot of people from fishing communities end up working offshore - either on the rigs themselves or on support vessels.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-3652...
In fact, there's enough interesting sea life there to support recreational diving trips to the sites.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/08/science/marine-life-thriv...
http://www.scubadiving.com/travel/pacific-western/southern-c...
If they get left without being dismantled for a while, they will get into a very dangerous state where they are about to fall apart and it is too dangerous to even approach them. Then dismantling them will be much more expensive.
Once the Well itself is plugged, what are the realistic consequences of just letting the things rust into oblivion?
> A secondhand vessel is currently worth about $190 per tonne to a shipbreaking yard in Turkey, a price established by the local market in reclaimed steel. Sail on to China and a different market, and the same metal is worth $210 per tonne. At breakers’ yards in Alang in India, Chittagong in Bangladesh and Gadani in Pakistan, they will pay around $280 per tonne. Meanwhile, at the EU-approved shipbreaking sites, which are bound to conform to continental waste laws, and where vessels are dismantled in closed-off quays or dry docks, rates are less competitive: European yards offer zero dollars per tonne, and, in fact, tend to ask a fee to take a shipowners’ junk.
[0] https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/may/02/where-oil-r...
Another aspect I read on this topic and remember from the Brent Spar [1] case is that the cavities and tanks of these platforms are sometimes filled with unknown and/or highly toxic undefined stuff. Unless you 'clean' this up it might not be liveable.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brent_Spar
Turns out that bacteria at the bottom of the ocean love the sludge that's so toxic on land.
So a big "yay" for PR and feelings over facts.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brent_Spar#Deep_sea_disposal
Also, assuming what you say is true, was this known at the time? Because that would seem to make a big difference -- opposing dumping "sludge that's so toxic on land" into an environment where you don't know the effects seems to be more than "PR and feelings", but rather caution and prudence.
"Writing in the journal Nature in June, Professor Euan Nisbet and Dr Mary Fowler of London University argued that the quantities of heavy metals in Brent Spar are minuscule compared with those found naturally in parts of our deep oceans. In so-called "black smokers", whole communities of highly specialised bacteria eke out their lives where the earth's crust vents huge amounts of superheated water and metals into the ocean depths. One estimate puts this discharge of metals worldwide at 700,000 to five million tonnes a year.
Dump the Brent Spar near such a vent, argues Professor Nisbet, and its impact could not even be measured. Its contents might even give the bacteria a free meal."
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/to-dump-or-not-to-...
Also, the amount of oil was much less than Greenpeace had stated, estimated at somewhere around 100 tons, rather than 5500 tons. And oil is something that bacteria do eat.
All the articles I could find essentially state that Shell's plan was scientifically valid and posed less environmental risk than disposal on land, but didn't "feel" right.
Another more detailed look: http://negotiationlab.co.uk/user_uploads/KSG%20Brent%20Spar....
Check out the south Atlantic for a possible location, west of the Namibian coast. There are some shallow spots there like the Zubov Seamount, less than 50m deep and more than 200 miles from the coast.
No I wasn't stereotyping Africa or ignorant of geography. Did you know there's a lot of piracy on the west coast as well?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piracy_in_the_Gulf_of_Guinea
That's a bit further north than Namibia, but their officials in Namibia say themselves that they're concerned about it.
'Sea piracy is a concern to Namibia' http://www.namibian.com.na/index.php?id=99745&page=archive-r...
That's an understatement: it's over 2000 nautical miles north.
> but their officials in Namibia say themselves that they're concerned about it.
The link you gave was a speech given by the president while commissioning a naval base. I wouldn't place import on his mentioning piracy while listing the functions of a navy in a generic speech: also of concern are "global peace and security" by your terms.
It's an example of Libertarian paradise syndrome; where you want all the comforts of modern civilization with none of the obligations.
The Libertarian version involves paying for a military, I think.
Governments will tolerate seasteading if it's the functional equivalent of parking a big houseboat somewhere. They won't tolerate modern day Tortugas, though.
Pretty much as I understand it, but I don't think they're under the illusion that they don't have to maintain some sort of relationship with land-based nations.
>What stops a navy coming and confiscating your equipment then?
Nothing? Some form of diplomacy?
>They stop drug smugglers and pirates in international waters all the time. And you'll be static!
They never stop them all. I don't think I will be static. I'll be on the beach.
Or, it might turn out to be zero. The article left it unclear whether they (the owners of the platforms) are making or losing money by doing this.
But there are two other concerns that would have to be addressed: Plugging the oil well, and navigational hazards. Neither seems to me to be insurmountable. Plugging the hole and leaving the platform there is easier than plugging the hole and removing the platform. And the navigational hazard has been there for decades. Leaving it changes nothing; an existing risk merely continues.
I suspect that number is actually negative without the rig owner's input. Thus the bit about Shell "watching over" the process to make sure the breakers are dealing properly with chemicals and asbestos.
On of the reasons the US Navy has taken to sinking decommissioned warships is the various hazardous materials make the cost of breaking them up more than the value of the materials. Rigs can't be that different.
Getting stuck on one of these decrepit beasts in gnarly weather could be fun.
I figure those guys would have more fun on a sailboat surfing through waves.
Plus the mainland is always within reach and there are so many places to visit.
If you have a fleet of helicopters or suppliers.
The North Sea can be pretty rough, there are times when the mainland might as well be on the moon.
http://www.thehulltruth.com/florida-georgia/384438-navy-towe...
Germany produces about 3% of its oil demand in own fields (with two of them being in the North Sea, Mittelplate[1] is largest).
[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Sea_Continental_Shelf_ca...
[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mittelplate
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Map_of_the_offshore_wind_...
No article about the industry is complete without a reference to "peak oil".
Do people realize there's a much harder problem to solve than alternative sources of energy? Namely: How do we make all the other compounds essential to modern life which currently originate in an oil well?
We won't be able to quit oil for a long fucking time.
It's basically the same shortsightedness that led us into hunting whales to (near-)extinction for lamp oils. At least less animal cruelty is involved, I hope.
Also, planned Obsolescence should be illegal - or at least thought of, socially, as immoral. The thing is, that the need for replacing vast majority of things that you use regularly do to the disposable nature of profit-only-driven markets is typically built around supporting components in a product which are made out of plastic - but the useful aspect of the item can often be a re-usable material.
Take Razors as a prime example... Overall plastic is bad, regardless of the ephemeral convenience it currently provides - i has stifled innovation, its short-sighted and its detrimental effects will last for generations...
On another note, many things are plastic that should instead be glass, hemp, or other material.
But the numbers are so large that's really only going to be possible with fusion, so we're talking generations from now.
But then there's "Peak Oil" as an apocalyptic theory with imploding economies and starving billions. That's just... not going to happen.
But I do not believe the price of oil is suddenly going to shoot up to some astronomical value overnight and cause mass die-offs, which is something you hear every time the price of oil goes up a bit.
So no, we won't totally eliminate the need for oil for a long time. We also won't totally run out of oil for a very, very long time. But we can eliminate the need for 50-75% of current oil demand in this century, possibly the first half of this century.
That's true. But if you remove transportation as a consumer of oil, suddenly our oil stocks will for more than 3x the amount of time.
http://www.globalpetrolprices.com/articles/39/
Once you remove transportation from the mix, the affected industries have a lot more time to move themselves from petroleum as a feedstock.
Most reserves have already hit or passed that point. Most oil today is more expensive than it was, say, in the 70s because you have to inject water to force it to the surface and things like that. Just digging a hole and watching it gush skyward from internal pressure is a thing of the past, basically.
There is also a finite amount of oil in the ground. It's stupendously useful and rich in chemistry. We still don't know where all the reserves are, and there is a lot of oil still in the ground. But that oil comes at a cost: inconvenient, excessively deep, politically untenable. But we'll be able to get oil for a long time (just at ever increasing costs).
Put another way, you can, for a crude estimate, divide national GDP by petroleum consumption to arrive at the net economic gain per barrel of oil consumed.
In the U.S., that's about $1,000. For India and China, it was about $400 - $500 as of a couple-three years ago. For much of Europe, about $1,500, peaking with Switzerland at about $3,000/bbl.
Put another way, figure what you spend to get a barrel of oil, and subtract that from what you gain by it. Or divide to get a multiplier. At $10/bbl cost and $1000/bbl value, the US gains $100 for each dollar spent on petroleum. At $100/bbl cost, that falls to $10 per dollar.
For countries with lower value per barrel, those gains are even smaller.
A couple of other perspectives:
* In India and China, there are low-value activities enabled by energy usage which would be driven out by higher energy costs.
* There is the question of total net energy. It's one thing to say "but we've got $10/bbl oil". But if there are only, say, 10 billion barrels/year of $10/bbl oil, vs. the 35 billion barrels consumed annually, well, that's 25 billion barrels/year you've either forgone or need to substitute by other means. And our substitutes for petroleum, most especially in transport, are exceedingly limited.
* There's substitutability, generally. Passenger vehicle traffic may be electrifiable. Transit and cargo freight as well. Marine freight not so much, and commercial air travel almost certainly not at all. Options for alternative liquid fuels are at best highly problematic. Some exacerbate current problems, most create new ones.
But answering your point: what's changed isn't the amount of fuel, or the benefit gained per use. Rather, market price has climbed (and fallen, and climbed, but that's another story, unless you owe or hold loans based on market price assumptions...) to the point that previously noneconomic reserves are now economically viable.
The limit of energetically viable deposits is, however, a hard cap, and barring some massive developments in technology, are unlikely. There's that little emissions problem as well.
Hydrofracking is a technology which was first developed in the 1940s and 1950s. It wasn't used until the past decade simply because it wasn't necessary or viable. And while there've been some select specific technological improvements in application, the fundamental concept is as it was first conceived.
The problem is that as the oil price goes up oil that was not economically viable in the past suddenly becomes viable and so peak oil will shift a little bit into the future.
Eventually it will run out though, it is a finite resource after all.
Peak oil is about the point where oil production (weird word for moving it from below ground to above ground, but part of it is refining) is largest.
We would be fortunate if that ends up being near the half way mark, as that would likely mean that production wouldn't fall abruptly.
Also: I hope we will never run out of oil. Ideally, alternative energy will get so cheap that it will become uneconomic to get out the last x%.
Synthesizing organic compounds sounds pretty reasonable given our modern advanced awareness of chemistry, the liklihood that we'll be able to use renewable energy to offset the overhead of synthesis. Just so long as we don't write checks on these kinds of ideas before we can actually cash them.