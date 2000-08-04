Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The koshering of the Oreo cookie (2008) (cornell.edu)
40 points by Mz 9 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 57 comments



I remember liking Oreos as a kid in the 80s, but I tried one recently and it was chalky and horrible. I just assumed it was a combination of lossy memory and undeveloped childhood tastes.

But apparently I'm not crazy, and Oreos were more delicious back then! Curmudgeons everywhere must be feeling a little vindicated right now. I only wish I had a lawn to yell at kids on.


It really seems like all junk food has gotten very bad in the last 10+ years. Cereal, sweats, etc.


I think that's primarily due to cutting out hydrogenated fat, which can really help texture, and artificial flavors and colors. Time for a true-junk food revival!


What did they replace the lard with?

Edit: From wikipedia

> In the early 1990s, health concerns prompted Nabisco to replace the lard in the filling with partially hydrogenated vegetable oil.[13]

Isn't partially hydrogenated vegetable oil much worse than lard?


Yup. This was back when it wasn't, though, back when fat was evil and we had to completely eliminate it from our diets.

Lard tastes better too. You ever had pie crust that was made with lard instead of vegetable shortening? Makes you feel like you've been lied to your whole life.


The article makes only one tiny mention of switching away from lard for health reasons - the main thing mentioned is basically that creameries(which were Kosher) wanted to put Oreos in their ice cream, but couldn't because Oreos were not kosher at that time. I'm not sure how much health played a factor, vs the economics of capturing a large swath of the ice-cream-additions market


Read it again. The timeline was the other way around. First they switched away from lard for health reasons.

Later creameries saw that there was a possibility of putting in Oreos (since all the ingredients were kosher), so contacted them about getting the facility certified.

If (other than eggs) your product has no animal products it's usually pretty easy to get it certified. It requires mainly a very very intensive cleaning, and then careful record keeping and quality controls on sourcing.


Do you have to pay someone to regularly come check on it or is it a one time thing?


It's always regularly, but the frequency depends on the complexity of the process - inspections range from once a year plus paperwork, to continuous on-site inspector.

And cost varies according to how many visits are necessary, and how many ingredients, and how complex the production process. Also how remote - for example remote fishing vessels that cook and can fish on-site, or in small countries without much of a Jewish presence, so someone has to fly in.

(There's plenty of competition BTW - there are several hundred certification agencies, and there is no central authority.)


> Lard tastes better too.

Toast a few slices of bread. Make sure the surface turns crunchy.

Grab a clove of garlic and rub it on the toasted bread until it disappears. Repeat until the surface has imbibed enough garlic paste.

Now spread some lard on it. Use a generous amount. Bonus points for using goose lard instead.

Sprinkle salt.

Enjoy.


Or, of course, you could use olive oil instead of the lard. It tastes just as great but it's actually good for you and it's even kosher/halal.

Actually, to be honest, I find the olive oil tastes _much_ better than the lard, but to each their own (my father makes olive oil).


Sounds like early memories tend to make deep imprints. That's definitely my case, at least. That was a childhood memory, from growing up in Eastern Europe.


>actually good for you

implying lard isnt or cant be?


Implying there's nobody who thinks polyunsaturated fats are bad for you.


> back when fat was evil

Not fat (the replacement was also fat) but rather saturated fat was the evil one.


> Not fat (the replacement was also fat) but rather saturated fat was the evil one.

Shortening is vegetable oil that's been treated to transform it into (in part) saturated fat.

So it's not even about that, either.


No, partially hydrogenated oil is not saturated, it's unsaturated. Today we give is a separate category of "trans", but back then it was listed with the unsaturated fats. They made sure not to let it run far enough that any of it was saturated.

Which is exactly why it was made! Specifically to look good on food labels. (And because it was cheap.)

Such a huge mistake.

(Fully hydrogenated fat is saturated.)


> No, partially hydrogenated oil is not saturated, it's unsaturated.

Shortening made with partially hydrogenated oil contains saturated fat, at, IIRC, about the same levels (1/4 of the total far content) as modern, trans-racialism free shortening.

It has somewhat less saturated fat than butter or lard, but the main reason for the texture that makes it even remotely suitable as a lard replacement is the saturated fat.

> Which is exactly why it was made! Specifically to look good on food labels.

Nope, it was made first (with the intent of being a feedstock for soap production), it's ability to serve as a lard substitute identified and marketing in that role began, then it became popular industrially for cost reasons, then the health myths came later. The health myths did not motivate it's development, if anything the reverse is true.


Is it no longer so? Is saturated fat now considered OK?


The tl;dr of it is that large amounts of saturated fat may not be exactly good for you, but the dangers were grossly over exaggerated. You should probably still eat mostly vegetables, but you can put some butter and lard on things and not feel guilty.


It's complicated. According to what I heard from Dr. Rhonda Patrick, it's not inherently bad on its own, but when eaten with sugar it causes the formation of small dense LDL particles, which contribute to the clogging of arteries.


What about butter?


Butter doesn't provide the same texture as lard/shortening in pie dough (something to do with the balance of saturated fats), so butter usually only supplements for flavor.


You can make great pie dough with butter... We do that all the time.


Agree, I bought expensive leaf lard and tried it a few times in pie crusts. I much prefer all-butter crusts to lard, even 50% lard gives it a flavor I find unpleasant and the texture advantages are overstated as well.


doesnt look like it's in there any more

http://www.snackworks.com/products/product-detail.aspx?produ...


Yes, they removed it in 2006 and replaced it with a non hydrogenated vegetable oil when the harms of trans fats were becoming known.


Consumer health concerns (which were the motivating factor) are often either unrelated to or directly opposed to actual health.


"Kosher" is no longer a set of objective standards. That ended when two Jewish groups fought it out in court over New York State's kosher inspection law in 1991. They were arguing over which rabbi got to declare that something was kosher.[1] A Federal judge ruled that government can't take a position on that issue, because it's an establishment of religion to do so. So New York State got out of the kosher-inspection business.

There are many kosher inspection groups in the US, especially in Brooklyn, NY, which has at least sixteen.[2]. There's a whole "more kosher than you" thing going there. In Israel, where the government is heavily involved, it's used as a competitive weapon to stop some imports.[3]

[1] http://www.nytimes.com/2000/08/04/nyregion/judge-voids-law-c... [2] http://www.crcweb.org/agency_list.php [3] http://www.globes.co.il/en/article-how-food-importers-use-ra...


"Kosher" has never been a set of objective standards. Jews have been arguing about it for thousands of years. It's not a scientific law; it's rules set out by rabbis and basically every aspect of it has been contested at points.

If you're interested in learning more about this kind of kashrut system, there's a fascinating book about the topic: "Kosher: Private Regulation in the Age of Industrial Food". [1]

[1] https://www.amazon.com/Kosher-Private-Regulation-Industrial-...


> "Kosher" is no longer a set of objective standards.

While it's true that there are different interpretations of what constitutes kosher food, it's not really relevant here, as none consider pork to be kosher.


How about the blowtorching of existing ovens which have previously been used to cook pork products? Is that always "kosher"?

That was the most interesting tidbit to me, and seems like requirements for that procedure could easily vary between certifying organizations.


> Is that always "kosher"?

Yes, that is always required. The basic rule: The same type of heat that was used to cook the food, is the same type of heat needed on the vessel to clean out the food. The minimum heat is boiling water.

Since an oven gets very hot, you need high heat to clean it. (Hot enough that a tissue pressed on the metal turns black - it doesn't need to glow red hot.)

> and seems like requirements for that procedure could easily vary between certifying organizations.

No, that's not one of the things that vary, that one's universal.

To an outsider, the stuff that varies would seem very minor. It won't be anything large like this.


If only the mafia got into the kosher business


Already happened.

Rabbi Yisroel Belsky, who was a senior advisor on kosher correctness ("kashrut") for the Orthodox Union, was implicated in the "Prodfather" operation. "Rabbi Mendel Epstein, 70, was dubbed “The Prodfather” after he was convicted of charging desperate wives thousands of dollars to torture their husbands into compliance. The white-bearded Talmudic scholar once bragged about using an electric cattle prod to persuade the men to sign a religious divorce document, known as a “get.”"[1]

Epstein operated in Brooklyn. His goons used a warehouse in New Jersey for the beatings. Belsky was the rabbi who certified that the documents signed by the victims were legitimate. "Epstein ... explained that it would cost $10,000 to pay for the rabbis to approve the coercion at a beth din, plus $60,000 to cover the “tough guys.”"[2]

This racket worked for about ten years, until somebody complained to the FBI and the FBI set up a sting operation, with Epstein's goons kidnapping an undercover FBI agent. Epstein is in Federal prison; Belsky died in 2016.

[1] http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/rabbi-10-years-beating-j... [2] https://www.villagevoice.com/2013/12/04/bad-rabbi-tales-of-e...


I feel bad for the wives though. They had someone (who was willing to risk jail) trying to help them, and now they don't.


I've thought that Oreos don't taste as good as they did when I was a kid. I thought it was just faulty memory or taste buds going bad or seeing the past with rose colored glasses, but maybe they really don't taste as good ;-)


No mention of Hydrox cookies, which were a) kosher from the beginning and b) the original cookie of which Oreo is a knockoff.

They were far better than Oreos, in my memory, but sadly they went off the market some time ago.

They've recently been revived, but I haven't tried the new ones. No animal fats. No HFCS.


Nassim Taleb has written on this phenomenon:

https://medium.com/incerto/the-most-intolerant-wins-the-dict...


This sounds incredibly expensive.

What was the profit motive for this?


>The process began, Regenstein recalled, when many of the country's major ice cream companies, most of them operating under kosher standards, wanted to make a product with authentic Oreos.


Selling to jews and (probably moreso) Muslims. When you can't sell your HFCS confection to 25% of the world's population, you start to think about these things.

Edit: confabulation->confection


Not exactly it. Oreo just wanted to sell their Oreos to the creamery market, which was already kosher, so they had to make their product kosher in order to make the sale. Also, it doesn't even need to be 25% of the market, even a small but dedicated minority can impose standards on the rest. See Nassim Taleb's "The Most Intolerant Wins": https://medium.com/incerto/the-most-intolerant-wins-the-dict...


"Assume the smaller unit contains four people, a family of four. One of them is in the intransigent minority and eats only nonGMO food (which includes organic). The color of the box is pink and the others yellow . We “renormalize once” as we move up: the stubborn daughter manages to impose her rule on the four and the unit is now all pink, i.e. will opt for nonGMO. Now, step three, you have the family going to a barbecue party attended by three other families. As they are known to only eat nonGMO, the guests will cook only organic. The local grocery store realizing the neighborhood is only nonGMO switches to nonGMO to simplify life, which impacts the local wholesaler, and the stories continues and “renormalizes”."

Yeah...no. I have kids like that. We just tell them tough, cook your own food if you want something different. Likewise, I have a brother and sister-in-law that are vegan. We invite them over for holiday meals, but we don't cook vegan. We tell them to bring something that they are willing to eat and if there happens to be other food that we are serving that they are willing to eat then good for them. And you know what? It's turns out that not changing what you cook for people's dietary needs is okay and everybody survives and still gets along just fine.


On the other hand, Sikh temples exclusively serve vegetarian food despite the fact that most Sikhs eat meat; this ensures that their kitchens are accessible to all, regardless of creed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Langar_(Sikhism)


Interestingly, Sikhs don't eat kosher or halal meat due to a restriction on killing beings in the name of God. They view religiously slaughtered animals as sacrifices to God and fundamentally disagree with that.


Really? Kosher too? Because Kosher animals are NOT killed in the name of God. They are just killed painlessly, that's all.

Judaism has a very clear distinction for sacrifices for God.

There is a blessing said but it just says "Blessed is God who made us holy by commanding us on the rules of Slaughter". It's actually a problem for Halal because many Muslims do not consider it enough, specifically because it is not done in the name of God.


Actually the Islamic perspective is that all life is sacred, however you are permitted to kill an animal for food. The invocation [1] to God when killing is to seek permission for violating this sanctity.

1. http://www.bbc.co.uk/religion/religions/islam/islamethics/an...


Excellent point--the pressure still came from religious dietary restrictions, but nabisco felt it from people who wanted to be in compliance with those.


Nah, the strict Kosher market is too small for that. Companies want certification for marking reasons - it's a mark of quality and purity.

You will even see kosher symbols on products that are inherently kosher and do not need certification. Yet companies ask for, and pay for, it anyways.

So it's not about making the product available to those consumers - it's the mark itself that companies are looking for.


Like gluten-free bottled water, etc.


Oreos still have HFCS and all kinds of unhealtly stuff. In fact more unhealthy than lard.


This is about selling ice cream, though. Most of which had HFCS in it, especially in '97.


And so do oreos. I don't get the point.


HFCS and unhealthy was not the point. The non-kosher certification prevented sale to Jewish/Muslim populations, not degree of the unhealthiness.


HFCS was just an incidental descriptor from what I can tell.

HFCS is halal/kosher, whereas lard is not.


> What was the profit motive for this?

Marketing mainly. To be Kosher certified requires very intensive cleaning, and strict quality controls on sourcing, ingredients, facility cleanliness.

The typical consumer associates it as a mark of quality and purity because of the 3rd party certification that only exactly what is on the ingredient list goes in the product. Even to the level of making sure employees don't eat lunch near production lines.




