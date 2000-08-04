But apparently I'm not crazy, and Oreos were more delicious back then! Curmudgeons everywhere must be feeling a little vindicated right now. I only wish I had a lawn to yell at kids on.
Edit: From wikipedia
> In the early 1990s, health concerns prompted Nabisco to replace the lard in the filling with partially hydrogenated vegetable oil.[13]
Isn't partially hydrogenated vegetable oil much worse than lard?
Lard tastes better too. You ever had pie crust that was made with lard instead of vegetable shortening? Makes you feel like you've been lied to your whole life.
Later creameries saw that there was a possibility of putting in Oreos (since all the ingredients were kosher), so contacted them about getting the facility certified.
If (other than eggs) your product has no animal products it's usually pretty easy to get it certified. It requires mainly a very very intensive cleaning, and then careful record keeping and quality controls on sourcing.
And cost varies according to how many visits are necessary, and how many ingredients, and how complex the production process. Also how remote - for example remote fishing vessels that cook and can fish on-site, or in small countries without much of a Jewish presence, so someone has to fly in.
(There's plenty of competition BTW - there are several hundred certification agencies, and there is no central authority.)
Toast a few slices of bread. Make sure the surface turns crunchy.
Grab a clove of garlic and rub it on the toasted bread until it disappears. Repeat until the surface has imbibed enough garlic paste.
Now spread some lard on it. Use a generous amount. Bonus points for using goose lard instead.
Sprinkle salt.
Enjoy.
Actually, to be honest, I find the olive oil tastes _much_ better than the lard, but to each their own (my father makes olive oil).
implying lard isnt or cant be?
Not fat (the replacement was also fat) but rather saturated fat was the evil one.
Shortening is vegetable oil that's been treated to transform it into (in part) saturated fat.
So it's not even about that, either.
Which is exactly why it was made! Specifically to look good on food labels. (And because it was cheap.)
Such a huge mistake.
(Fully hydrogenated fat is saturated.)
Shortening made with partially hydrogenated oil contains saturated fat, at, IIRC, about the same levels (1/4 of the total far content) as modern, trans-racialism free shortening.
It has somewhat less saturated fat than butter or lard, but the main reason for the texture that makes it even remotely suitable as a lard replacement is the saturated fat.
> Which is exactly why it was made! Specifically to look good on food labels.
Nope, it was made first (with the intent of being a feedstock for soap production), it's ability to serve as a lard substitute identified and marketing in that role began, then it became popular industrially for cost reasons, then the health myths came later. The health myths did not motivate it's development, if anything the reverse is true.
There are many kosher inspection groups in the US, especially in Brooklyn, NY, which has at least sixteen.[2]. There's a whole "more kosher than you" thing going there. In Israel, where the government is heavily involved, it's used as a competitive weapon to stop some imports.[3]
If you're interested in learning more about this kind of kashrut system, there's a fascinating book about the topic: "Kosher: Private Regulation in the Age of Industrial Food". [1]
While it's true that there are different interpretations of what constitutes kosher food, it's not really relevant here, as none consider pork to be kosher.
That was the most interesting tidbit to me, and seems like requirements for that procedure could easily vary between certifying organizations.
Yes, that is always required. The basic rule: The same type of heat that was used to cook the food, is the same type of heat needed on the vessel to clean out the food. The minimum heat is boiling water.
Since an oven gets very hot, you need high heat to clean it. (Hot enough that a tissue pressed on the metal turns black - it doesn't need to glow red hot.)
> and seems like requirements for that procedure could easily vary between certifying organizations.
No, that's not one of the things that vary, that one's universal.
To an outsider, the stuff that varies would seem very minor. It won't be anything large like this.
Rabbi Yisroel Belsky, who was a senior advisor on kosher correctness ("kashrut") for the Orthodox Union, was implicated in the "Prodfather" operation. "Rabbi Mendel Epstein, 70, was dubbed “The Prodfather” after he was convicted of charging desperate wives thousands of dollars to torture their husbands into compliance. The white-bearded Talmudic scholar once bragged about using an electric cattle prod to persuade the men to sign a religious divorce document, known as a “get.”"[1]
Epstein operated in Brooklyn. His goons used a warehouse in New Jersey for the beatings. Belsky was the rabbi who certified that the documents signed by the victims were legitimate. "Epstein ... explained that it would cost $10,000 to pay for the rabbis to approve the coercion at a beth din, plus $60,000 to cover the “tough guys.”"[2]
This racket worked for about ten years, until somebody complained to the FBI and the FBI set up a sting operation, with Epstein's goons kidnapping an undercover FBI agent. Epstein is in Federal prison; Belsky died in 2016.
They were far better than Oreos, in my memory, but sadly they went off the market some time ago.
They've recently been revived, but I haven't tried the new ones. No animal fats. No HFCS.
What was the profit motive for this?
Edit: confabulation->confection
Yeah...no. I have kids like that. We just tell them tough, cook your own food if you want something different. Likewise, I have a brother and sister-in-law that are vegan. We invite them over for holiday meals, but we don't cook vegan. We tell them to bring something that they are willing to eat and if there happens to be other food that we are serving that they are willing to eat then good for them. And you know what? It's turns out that not changing what you cook for people's dietary needs is okay and everybody survives and still gets along just fine.
Judaism has a very clear distinction for sacrifices for God.
There is a blessing said but it just says "Blessed is God who made us holy by commanding us on the rules of Slaughter". It's actually a problem for Halal because many Muslims do not consider it enough, specifically because it is not done in the name of God.
You will even see kosher symbols on products that are inherently kosher and do not need certification. Yet companies ask for, and pay for, it anyways.
So it's not about making the product available to those consumers - it's the mark itself that companies are looking for.
HFCS is halal/kosher, whereas lard is not.
Marketing mainly. To be Kosher certified requires very intensive cleaning, and strict quality controls on sourcing, ingredients, facility cleanliness.
The typical consumer associates it as a mark of quality and purity because of the 3rd party certification that only exactly what is on the ingredient list goes in the product. Even to the level of making sure employees don't eat lunch near production lines.
