Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Canada's Tech Firms Capitalize On Immigration Anxiety (npr.org)
160 points by agronaut 9 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 286 comments



"For years, Canada's tech industry has watched in frustration as Microsoft and Google hired the country's top computer science grads for high-paying jobs in Seattle and Silicon Valley. Now Canada believes it has found a new way to lure American and international tech workers."

Is it... paying more so people don't have to choose between their country and financial security? Let's see.

"Canadian tech companies are eager to capitalize on anxiety among international visitors and would-be immigrants following President Trump's travel ban and other immigration policies."

Nope. Just trying to capitalize on people's fear and anxiety to avoid matching their competitors' pay.


I'd love it so much if Canada had comparable salaries. I'd move back for sure, at least if it came 10% within Seattle and SV.

But, I'm not sure it's possible for companies to do so.

I mean, first of all, in the US, outside of a few cities like NY, SV, Seattle, Bellevue, you start to see lower pay which gets closer to Canadian pay.

Appart from that, Canada just doesn't have the same market. That's the biggest difference. Most startup capitalize on the US market, and that's just easier and more accessible to do if you're US based.

In a way, Canada pays decently. You'll be very comfortable as an engineer in Canada, even with a large family. But compared to certain US cities, it's abysmal.

It's kind of crazy that in the US, a bachelor degree in CS can give you pay close to what doctors make. And a 9 month dev boot camp can have you earn similar to many university level degrees.

I'm not sure this will last forever. My point being, it's unclear if Canada's pay for tech is too low, or if some US cities pay is too high.


Here's my issue with your argument. The article we're commenting on is about Canadian companies being frustrated cause Google/Facebook/Microsoft/Apple hire away all the best Canadian talent.

As a rule, Canadian citizens are highly mobile to the US due to the TN visa, the lack of a language barrier, close proximity and the extreme similarity of cultures.

So if Canadian companies actually need that talent, and for some structural reason related to being located in Canada they are unable to pay for it, then their business isn't viable. Full stop.

If Canadian businesses are just less profitable and less productive and therefore can only afford lower wages, that's fine. They will get the talent that isn't mobile for one reason or another. Some Canadians choose to stay in spite of the lower pay, some developers just aren't able to get hired at top US companies, and Canadian immigrants who aren't yet citizens are mostly locked out of the US job market.

The problem arises when Canadian business think they can keep the low pay and get people to turn down Google to stay in Toronto. If you're trying to do, say, an AI-focused startup in Canada and you think you're going to hire top people away from Google for $100,000 CAD because Trump, that's not going to happen.

So if Canada wants to have companies that aren't "X but for Canada" but rather actual global internet companies, they should expect to pay global internet company wages.


There's viable and there's fuelled by VC cash. There's no Full stop.

America's able to lure these workers by relying on easy investment money, not business viability.

You're pretending that there's an even playing field, and there isn't. If there were an even playing field, every firm would have left the valley decades ago to find cheaper workers.

But that's just not how it works.


What is keeping that VC cash in America then? If they can get a higher return on a smaller buy-in in Canada, then why don't they?


> In a way, Canada pays decently. You'll be very comfortable as an engineer in Canada, even with a large family. But compared to certain US cities, it's abysmal.

Hmmm depends on where you live. In some places a large family would be quite unaffordable. The average cost of a detached house in February in Metro Vancouver was $1.76 million. Vancouver has become so unaffordable that even those with great (for Canada) six figure salaries would find it very hard to cobble together enough money to buy property.


Toronto is the same. In fact, worse because you need two cars per family


From the transportation perspective, Toronto is probably marginally better than Vancouver for families.

You're more likely to require two cars in Vancouver than in Toronto as the combination of the Greater Toronto Area public transportation options cover a wider area than Vancouver's.


That is simply not true. If you are in dt Vancouver you can get pretty much anywhere walking. Not the case for Toronto(even downtown) due to city size and climate


I'm not sure why you're suddenly restricting your "two cars per family" point to the city downtown cores alone.

But sure - if we change frames then both city downtown cores are either easily walkable or extremely accessible via public transportation, hence ceteris paribus neither family (living in the downtown core) in their respective cities would require more cars than the other.


How long will you walk from Stanley Park to the border of Burnaby? By that logic, you can get anywhere in Canada simply by walking as well.


>In a way, Canada pays decently. You'll be very comfortable as an engineer in Canada, even with a large family.

Have you actually tried that, or just hyperbolizing? Many devs in Canada net 4-5K/m. Rent in Vancouver would easily be 1.5-2.5K/m for a "large family". That's not a "very comfortable" spot.


you need to double those rent figures for vancouver


> I mean, first of all, in the US, outside of a few cities like NY, SV, Seattle, Bellevue, you start to see lower pay which gets closer to Canadian pay.

In cities where the pay lowers so does the cost of living. Canada will never get over the exchange rate + availability of goods in America. Canada is an amazing country to live in but America is great too when you have money.


The cost of living in Vancouver is just as high as the cost of living in Seattle. This is after the Canadian dollar tanked. In fact, right now, the cost of buying a house in Seattle is much, much lower.

Engineer wages in Seattle were ~30-100% higher - before the Canadian dollar tanked. Now they are ~50-160% higher.


Vancouver is a bit of a special case because of how insane the property prices are there. It's like the Canadian SF, except without the job market.


It's also the only major Canadian city in the same time zone as Silicon Valley... And is three hours away from Seattle.

I suppose there's also Victoria, but there's no tech jobs there.


Here's a frequently updated list of tech startup jobs in Victoria:

https://github.com/sendwithus/vic-startup-jobs

Victoria also has nicer weather than Vancouver (less summer rain). Direct flights to Seattle and SF.


> It's kind of crazy that in the US, ... a 9 month dev boot camp can have you earn similar to many university level degrees.

This speaks more about the relevance of these [university level] degrees than how high dev salaries are.


Entry salaries are only part of the story. What are your career prospects, or how fast can you expect to get promoted?


> Is it... paying more so people don't have to choose between their country and financial security?

I don't think many software developers in Canada are facing that choice. Is there the opportunity to be 'more' secure in the States? Sure. But being a developer in Canada is hardly a bleak proposition.


After living expenses, health insurance, taxes, etc, just moving south my net income tripled.

5 years later, I'm pushing something like 8x what disposable income would have been by now if I compare with my old colleagues.

And that's even after I take out the extra expenses of my mortgage being 11x what my rent used to be (by choice, it was "only" 4x higher originally, since I lived in a rent controlled area for almost 30 years.

The difference is absolutely absurd. And since a lot of things don't vary in price with the average cost of living (cars are not more expensive south of the border. Neither are smartphones or restaurants), it matters.


Path dependence and all that, so I'm sure this is how things worked out for you.

People should be aware though, your example isn't even close to usual.

Work the numbers for a simple case - for round numbers take 100k/yr and 1000/month disposable. To do 8x that you are adding basically another 100k, post tax - so add another 35 k.

Do at this rate you have a salary multiple of 2.35. This just doesn't happen in general, for the same job. You may have an opportunity for a different job at 2.5 timed salary, but mostly people don't

Much more realistic is a 30% bump, which is still on the high end giving you a disposable income multiple of 2.5, which isn't bad.

Anyway, the numbers vary a bit with higher salary and rates, but mostly people won't see anywhere near 3x, let alone 8x - unless they are comparing very different jobs.


> "Do at this rate you have a salary multiple of 2.35. This just doesn't happen in general, for the same job."

I'm a Canadian that moved to the US for work - this multiple sounds entirely plausible, in fact it sounds like a conservative estimate.

In major tech hubs the multiple is closer to 3-4x.

> "Much more realistic is a 30% bump"

This is not at all realistic - I know many Canadians working in the US as developers and all of them are making well in excess of 200% of their Canadian market rate.

You're characterizing Canadian tech salaries (in say, Vancouver or Toronto) as being moderately below US standards (~30%?), where in fact they are vastly below the standard in comparable markets (SFBA, Seattle, NYC, etc). The gap is already big for new grads, but it widens even further with experience. A dev with ~5+ years of experience can reasonably triple their salary moving south.


Being HN, you have to be careful of selection bias. I'm sure many of us know someone who left a 150k/yr job in Vancouver, say, for 400k in the valley. Or may be that someone.

But to suggest this is th norm for software jobs across both countries? The stats just don't support it.

3-4x is crazy. You make it sound like the US is crawling with tech jobs paying > 500k for mid-career jobs. It just not so.


You don't hear about senior-level jobs for $80,000 in major US markets though. In Canada they are quite common (and realistically only worth about 60,000 USD). I work remotely and I've been priced out of my own country. I occasionally take a Canadian gig and it is always about 50 percent of what I would make in USD and the client complains on and on about the cost (if they only knew).


Yup. I still have people poking me about Senior Lead Principal Architect Ninja Engineer positions and it's only been recently since those positions pop the 100-120k line in some areas.

During that time you have college grads in the states walking away if they don't get 100k as their first job in SF.

Now obviously if you take the hottest markets in Canada and compare them to mediocre markets in the US, the gap is much smaller, but that's usually not the move people are considering when this topic comes up.


Yup. I'm also canadian that also moved down the US. That describes my experience perfectly. While rent also easily tripled (from Montreal to NYC) I can say I now manage to save what I'd make gross in Canada, with a better quality of life.


Yup, exactly. I mean, I can see it happening frequently the way the person who replied to me said it. If you're in a hot area in Canada that pays decently (I think Toronto is probably not bad, I never worked there), you probably can hit 100k? Then if you move in a tech hub and you're not all that, 135-140k is possible. Then your multiplier isn't that high.

But if you were making 70-80k in Canada then hit the US and do 200k + RSUs + bonus, you're in a much different world...and it can just keep going up and up and up and up, while up north you will hit a wall much sooner.


Especially because there is an entire category of dev jobs that simply don't exist in Canada: the $300-500k senior dev roles at institutional BigCos like Google, FB, MS, Apple, etc.


And if you are making 150k + RSUs + bonus in Canada do you really think you'll get a 3-4x larger offer in the US?

Again, I'm not denying that vastly more of these opportunities exist in the US, particularly in a few locations. But that doesn't factor into the majority of tech jobs on either side of the border.


It doesn't. And the average joe isn't going to move either.

However, the Waterloo software engineering graduate who's making 150k+RSU+bonus is probably nailing a Principal engineer position at a famous american tech company in SF/SV/NYC/Boston and is absolutely going to nail big bucks. Thats some superstar material right there. The only places I've seen that approached those numbers in Canada were Canadian offices of Wall street banks. And having worked for those companies in the past, superstar engineers at Morgan/Goldman in NYC made me look poor.

And i'm far from poor.


For Canadians it's the status quo.

I was looking for my first job out of college, offers in Canada were 1/2 what they were in Seattle. Cost of living was lower than Vancouver. A TN visa was a low barrier. This story repeats over and over again.


Everyone in this thread is talking about Vancouver, which is a housing nightmare. The scene in other Canadian cities is more practical


Where? Toronto housing isn't cheap by Canadian standards, and salaries, while higher as far as I know, are not super high either.

Montreal is ridiculous since it is essentially NYC's favorite "nearshoring" . It's also big for game dev, which pays like crap even by Montreal standards.

Is it better in Edmonton? No idea. But with Vancouver/Montreal/Toronto out of the picture, that leaves precious few options.


Montreal rents are not too expensive, no.

There are other issues though


If you can learn a programming language you can learn to say bonjour and order a meal in French. I know, I have done this.


The OQLF breathing down our neck bitching we didn't translate every single piece of internal software we had and exclusively use Quebec layout keyboard was fucking annoying. They apply their rules in a discretionary fashion so it affects different companies differently, but having to fend them off continually is a pain.

The caliber of engineer is just bad too. There's always the occasional superstar teams, but it's really, really hard to find a good spot unless you have connections...and even if you do, 2 years later as personnel shifts it goes to hell again.

I would have taken a pay -cut- to work in a different city. Fortunately, you'll never have to since the salaries are so bad.


Correct, and that's not an issue (for me)

But the rigorous winters are one, also see my other comment in this thread


doesnt mean that you want to.


2.5x sounds about right post tax, post expenses, including higher rent, for the same role. That's already a huge difference

But as you mentioned, unless you compare different jobs: the same opportunities simply don't exist up there. Making 300k, 400k or more? Its certainly not common in NYC or SF, but if you try hard enough, and shoot for it, its possible. Up north? Maybe as an exec, but as an individual contributor or tech leadish style position? I wouldn't know where to start looking. While here there's a lot of options. There's not for everyone by a long shot, but they are there.

Thus 8x or more becomes possible. And someone like a top Waterloo engineering graduate has an above average chance at those. But I don't know where they would without moving country.


Seeing a noticeable bump in discretionary income after tax is very realistic - on average taxes are a bit lower, salaries are a bit higher. Seeing an 8-fold increase is unlikely.

You are right that there are many more top tier opportunities (although they do cost in Canada in small numbers) - but by definition nearly, this doesn't apply to most developers.


Doesn't this just show something isn't right in the US? Why aren't firms hiring more in their international offices if the cost of employing developers is 3x in the US vs even advanced nations with solid talent?


As mentioned, its a pain in the ass to manage all of those offices. Also, the cost of running those offices, with all the different laws you might be unfamiliar with, can be complicated.

I worked for a company that did just that: open an office in Canada in the same timezone as their American HQ to cut cost. The taxes, expenses, and complying with local laws at large scale (think: Quebec language laws) are real, and they almost ended up killing the office because the cost was too high. They absolutely were hiring more in the American office in the end from a pure cost perspective, and using the Canadian one to scale even though it was super expensive to run.

Now, its very likely it was them simply being inefficient and unprepared for it, but it doesn't really matter: its a real issue.

Now in the case of my current employer, we absolutely have international offices where getting head count is much cheaper, but to scale, we need offices everywhere where there's talent, and that includes in the big american metros. In my case, I just moved to get the $$$ of the American offices, that's all :)


Because integrating those offices is a PITA. Your workers in Paris or Lyon aren't going to stay late so that your workers in Mountain View can start the meeting at 9am rather than at 7am.


Workers in British Columbia, IIRC, are in the same time-zone as Mountain View.


It seems like firms that are large enough to manage multiple offices do exactly that. In the games industry electronic arts is a good example. They have offices in Vancouver, Montreal, and Edmonton (a huge team grown out of the BioWare acquisition) and possibly other places in Canada.


Microsoft has a campus in Vancouver (well, Richmond, originally - it moved to downtown Vancouver later) since 2007. There was around 600 people there last year, mostly devs.


they do, but the canadians aren't stupid; they move to us jobs for 2x the compensation. the canadian offices are staffed mostly by non-canadians who couldn't get H1Bs or TNs but could qualify for the equivalent canadian visa.


Sorry to ask you. Does the calculation include kids attending similar quality schools in both places?


If you are in Vancouver, isn't it though?

Cost of home ownership at SF levels. Check. Salary to match? Nope.

I used to love Vancouver, I went to school there. I wanted to stay. But I doubt I'd move back except to retire.


I've lived and worked in London, NY, SF but I settled in Vancouver. I don't own a home but I pay a modest rent for a house in a good part of the suburbs and I commute on world class public transportation. My salary would sound great compared to US salaries just a few years ago but the CAD has fallen since. Nevertheless it still buys a good quality of life in Vancouver. I'm proud of the values that people have here in Canada and I'm raising a family somewhere where I feel safe and welcome as an immigrant.


As a Canadian tech worker in SF... Nope. I tripled my salary coming down here even in just nominal terms (ie, before you factor in the exchange rate that eats 25% of your salary.)

I hate SF/SiValley. I would love nothing more than to go home, but I'm not about to take a paycut that's measured in multiples of the median Canadian salary.


Unrelated tangent: It always baffle me how people view exchange rate as something that can "eat away your salary" and when you see people making statements like "it's so expensive in the UK, a pound is like 130% of a dollar". Makes me wonder if people who are only used to currencies that are roughly on the same scale view currencies in a different way than people who are used to 10x / 100x differences in currencies.

Don't mean to pick at your comment, but it's something I've seen around lately and makes me wonder.


I think you misunderstand the comment about exchange rate. In Canada, the price difference of goods with the U.S. is beyond just the exchange rate. Thus, you can convert a salary between USD and CAD, but that doesn't account for higher prices of goods in Canada (beyond exchange rate differences). This is why many Canadians shop in the U.S. (if feasible), or travel to the U.S. to make big purchases (such as cars). When CAD gets stronger, w.r.t. USD, prices in Canada don't respond proportionately. Likewise, when CAD gets weaker, prices in Canada tend to respond quite rapidly. It seems asymmetric, and is another factor when comparing US/Canada cost of living. I'd love for an economist to explain this. It's never really made sense to me, but anecdotally, it's well known phenomenon in Canada.


IANAE but it sounds like when imports get cheaper, importers pocket as much of the the difference for as long as they can get away with it. When imports get more expensive, they pass on as much as they can to consumers as quickly as they can get away with it. Not terribly surprising for profit-driven behavior.


That sounds about right. Also, there's some cost to readjusting prices, so that probably introduces some price change hysteresis.


The sales tax in canada is brutal


Not really. The highest sales tax is 15% (NB, NL, NS, PEI).

I'll grant that's higher than in some US states, but come over to Europe where VAT is usually 19-25%. Although at least in Europe prices are advertised including VAT, so no mental math is required to calculate how much it will end up costing.


That's higher than in all US states. The highest US state sales tax is 7.25%. The highest municipal+state sales tax is 12.8%.

That's a huge outlier, though. The average is 5%, and many states exempt huge swaths of goods (such as groceries) and some have no sales tax at all.


> and many states exempt huge swaths of goods (such as groceries) and some have no sales tax at all.

Groceries are exempt from GST/PST or HST in Canada as well.


That certainly changes the cost-of-living, but it's not really relevant to the point about exchange rates and price differences, since most people compare prices pre-sales tax. Sticker prices, in the US and Canada (and Europe?), don't typically include sales tax.


To supplement the person you are replying to post, in Canada, the same goods and services are more expensive AND your money is worth 30% less than the US Dollar. So if you were able to move to the US and get a job that paid THE EXACT SAME SALARY, you would STILL be better off because good and services you consume would be cheaper AND you pay less overall tax.


As someone from India, I'm surprised people do this.

With 1 USD = 65 INR, we're used to converting with cost of living and Purchasing power in mind.


The confusion might come from the fact that the UK can be quite expensive. So prices look nominally the same in GBP as in USD---it's just that the US is often a lot cheaper.

Thus for the casual observer it look like the difference is in the exchange rate---not in the prices.


I always use the example of Japan. $1 = 109 Yen, so do people think Japan costs 1/100th of what the US does?

Japan is a good example because people have an idea that it is a rich, expensive country.


I don’t think anyone but the daftest people think that Japan costs 1/100th of what the US does.

Living in Japan with a Japanese lifestyle is not that expensive. I have many Japanese friends living in Tokyo for under $1.5-2k a month. They’re not living in luxury, but they quite enjoy their lives, travel every once in a while, etc. You won’t be doing that in SF (and Tokyo is a much more pleasant city than SF in more ways than one).

On the other hand, living an american lifestyle in Japan (big car, big house, eating lots of red meat, buying imported American goods, etc) is going to cost you a lot of money though.


The point that grandparent and ohhhwell are making is, nobody says "I came to Japan and now my salary is 100x my previous salary in nominal terms (ie, before you factor in the exchange rate that eats 99% of your salary)". But for some reason people do say things like that when the currencies involved are USD/CAD/GBP/EUR. I guess it's just not as obviously "wrong".

Just normalize everything to a single currency; we can still talk about differences in cost of living. Sure, exchange rate fluctuations can be related to the cost of living, but it's not everything.


>"I hate SF/SiValley. I would love nothing more than to go home, but I'm not about to take a paycut that's measured in multiples of the median Canadian salary."

This is an honest question - is it worth living somewhere you "hate" for increased pay? Why not take less money and live in place that would make you happy?


Depends on the price. Everyone has one. (or at least SHOULD have one).

Here is an example. Would you accept 100 million dollars to work in Saudia Arabia for a year? I probably would. I'd do it for a year, and then retire.

People do lots of things where they are exchanging happiness now, for happiness in the future.

For him, it means that he can save up a whole bunch of money, and then retire 20 years earlier at the least.


>"Depends on the price. Everyone has one. (or at least SHOULD have one)"

No, not everyone has a price for which they are willing to exchange their happiness for.

I also completely disagree that everyone "should" have a price they are willing to exchange their happiness for. It's strikes me as quite odd that you choose to pronounce these things(your opinions) as universal and absolute truths.

There are many people who work jobs that offer them happiness at the expense of lower pay. Artists, teachers, journalists, social service workers are all examples of this. I recently met some Americans and Britons who were working in tech in Berlin. Even though they could make a better salary back home they chose Berlin because the quality of life there makes them happier. So no, not "everybody" has a price.

>"Here is an example. Would you accept 100 million dollars to work in Saudia Arabia for a year?"

This is a total straw man. The OP actually stated that they were able to triple their salary by working in SV/SF. How is that at all comparable with being able to retire as one of the most wealthy people on the planet after 1 year? You are comparing a possible practical reality with a fantasy.

Also along with tripling one's salary by working in SV/SF comes a higher tax bracket and probably triple what you would pay in rent in the most expensive Canadian tech hub. It's not very realistic to think that you are going to retire 20 years earlier on just a SF/SV salary, not even close.


"Artists, teachers, journalists, social service workers" Sure. And if someone offered any of those people 100 million dollars, to work at a job that they liked moderately less than their current job for a single year, it is a universal truth that they should do it (unless they already have a billion in the bank I guess).

It is not about trading happiness for money. It is about trading a small amount of happiness NOW for a large amount of happiness later or a large amount of ability to achieve your goals.

If you are a teacher/Journalist/artist who wants the world to be more educated, more informed, or more artistically enriched, you are universally better able to achieve those goals with 100 million dollars in the bank.

So yes. Everyone SHOULD have a price. Maybe that price is 100 million dollars. Maybe it is 10 thousand. But a price is a price.

But back to the actual question at hand. Yes, i do believe that tripling your salary could lead to you retiring 20 years earlier.

It is simple math, really. Even with the increase in taxes, you will have about double at least the total amount of take home pay. And if you have a ~40 year work life, but take home twice as much money after taxes, that means you only have to work ~20 years to make the same amount of after taxes income.

Call it 15 years to be more conservative. But the numbers are close.


>"And if someone offered any of those people 100 million dollars, to work at a job that they liked moderately less than their current job for a single year,"

Are you just trolling then?

The "what if someone offered you 100 million dollars?" game is a game that children play. Your insistence on repeatedly interjecting this bit of childishness is just bizarre. The context of the discussion and the OPs comment is working as a salaried employee.

There was was never any question of a job "liked moderately less." The OP said quite unequivocally that they "hate" living where they live. Hate is a pretty strong emotion, it does not describe a state of being moderately less happy.


Rent, but not house price. Toronto and Vancouver meet or exceed SF Bay Area house prices. Rents are lower there, yes.


Seriously? You're saying that condos in downtown San Francisco can be had for under $500k? You can most likely find a condo in downtown Toronto for that price. Housing prices in Toronto are nowhere near the SF Bay Area. Geography constrains West Coast cities in a way that simply doesn't apply to Toronto/Montreal/Ottawa. There is still plenty of farm land in the GTA waiting to be developed. The distance between Hamilton and Toronto is similar to the distance between San Francisco and San Jose. You can still find houses for under $500k in Hamilton.


Given a 90 minute drive (the time it takes to drive from San Jose at rush hour on a good day), one can find a house for $500k in Antioch or Brentwood. The markets are comparable.


> Why not take less money and live in place that would make you happy?

At that point one starts hating low pay and need to move somewhere with high pay if possible.


Life, like engineering, is all about trade-offs.


The last sentence here isn't self-consistent.


Yeah who the fuck wants to live in Waterloo Ontario when you can live in California? Lmao. Real Canadian Winter, and crap summer.

Many of the devs worth their dime in Vancouver end up remote working when they get to the Sr. level. Get paid in USD, and for 25-30% more in a stronger currency. Works out to almost 60% more?! also if you aren't a city person you can then move to one of the gulf islands.


No joke. I applied for several jobs in Vancouver and the best salary offer was 110k base (82k USD). Seattle actually seems to have a lower cost of living and salaries approx 2x as high.

Its very hard to attract workers when the salaries just cant compare.


American companies routinely pay remote foreign workers at American rates? I find it a bit hard to believe.


If they don't have an office in the remote country they do.

I know a few vancouverites who live in Vancouver, who are working for Texas based companies, no local office in the country

They are paid in USD.

When the cdn dollar tanked against usd after being on par, it was like a 30-40% raise for them in cdn just cause of the exchange rate


The reason engineer salaries in Canada are low, especially for startups, isn't that companies are cheap. It's that there is no funding or support network for growing companies -- nothing compared to the valley.

In my experience seed funding in Canada doesn't mean "this idea looks like it's on a promising growth trajectory, here's 100K for a bit of equity to see what we can make of it". Instead it means "show us $500K in revenue and we'll consider you for a loan next year".

So what you have left are the smaller companies that happily feed their owner and not much else, or enterprise shops delivering established solutions in an established market for established rates (Canadian ones).

And the companies that do well and grow: they just move to the valley, because they generally can, and they have every reason to.

Source: I've lived both worlds.


And don't forget about the general attitude towards tech and tech workers here.

Even digital media companies seem to see technology as something that happens outside them, and should just work. They have keep a handful of developers on hand because they have to, not because they want to. And then they're just the "computer guys".

There's a significant bit of nerd stigma still. It's a bit outdated, that way.

You're pretty spot-on with the support network, though. The federal government does offer programs at an increasing rate these days, but they're too few and can't do all the lifting.

What surprises me yet is how we seem to have no shortage of digital design agencies in Toronto, but anything more technical seems to need to have enterprise money flowing in, or academic support. I'm generalizing, because there are edge cases, but it's certainly seems to be the mode.


Yup. Or, it's "here's 100k for 30% of your company."

I have a friend who has been trying to raise for his company, and the expectations that investors have in terms of how much equity they want is much worse than in the US.


Edit: Whoops, I read that as 100M :(

That seems within reasonable bounds of a VC offer, am I wrong? If they expect to be valued much higher then they would probably be more well known (approaching unicorn realm) and would get SV interest anyway. And if they want to give less equity maybe they should find a earlier stage/smaller fund?


Objectively reasonable or not, subjectively a joke in comparison to SV. This kind of investment won't pay for one additional hire this year; if you go smaller it won't even pay for the time you spent dealfinding.

And after all of that, this level of equity is a curse on your books that locks you out of SV VC. So if you actually grow you're still disadvantaged by such an offer. Lose lose.

We can debate whether such an offer is reasonable. But taking this offer in favor of seeking funding in the valley... that's unreasonable.


I misread as 100M, my bad!


> And the companies that do well and grow: they just move to the valley, because they generally can, and they have every reason to.

Slack is a perfect example of this. They still have a small office down the street from me here in Vancouver, but they're based out of SF now. I can totally see why given the access to capital and talent in SF vs Van.


I don't disagree with your points, but I'd like to point out Shopify as an exception. Started in Ottawa, grew, got VC funding, grew some more, IPO'd on NYSE, and is still headquartered in Ottawa.


I call them and 500px the unicorns. They're usually the first two examples thrown out when somebody says something skeptical about the market in [Eastern] Canada / Toronto.

Not that it's what you're doing. You're right, but still wanted it on the record that it's one of the few that's done so well. That said, I'm always happy to be proven wrong here!


There's one or two of them, but they are hen's teeth.

My startup has a $10M run rate after three years and the best we can do is get debenture and loan offers, no actual investment.

Investors in Canada hate technology.


Get investors from the US then, that's what Shopify did.


Not sure how exactly they are planning on "luring American tech workers" when they are paying much less on average, taxes are higher and real estate prices in large cities where these jobs are typically at are pretty insane compared to most of the US.


They can get lot of tech workers who are third world natives. The workers will be still lot better off in Canada as compared to going back to India/China or some such in case of immigration troubles.


Exactly. In effect, they'll be luring people who would become American workers eventually, but can't because of H1B quotas, green card queue etc.


Toronto and Vancouver are Canada's big insane housing markets. There are smaller tech communities in Ottawa, Waterloo, and Montreal, and those cities have normal housing markets.


PyCon Canada is coming to Montreal this year, and Montreal has the second largest Python user group in the world (IIRC). So these communities aren't necessarily short on tech.


Well Kitchener-Waterloo had the highest year-over-year house price increase in Canada in April/May (40% year over year), so I wouldn't call it "normal", but all signs point to the housing market in Ontario cooling if not crashing, so it will never get to the point that Toronto and Vancouver are at.


While we could certainly pick up a few people, I can't see how it could possibly be more than a few unless Canada's tech firms start paying more.

Source: developer in Vancouver who could easily get 2x the salary a 4 hour train ride south. I stay in Canada because it's my home.


> I stay in Canada because it's my home.

Likewise; all things considered, I consider the value of staying in Vancouver well worth the difference in salary to the USA.

However, I prefer to work in video games, and in this industry compensation is shit basically everywhere.


For me, I don't qualify for a TN visa because I don't have a college degree. I could probably walk in off the street to most places in SF with my 20+ years of experience and triple my salary, but my visa eligibility leaves me here.

There's lots of people in similar situations, so it's not impossible to find 10x devs up here, just more difficult than SF.


It's not every degree that grants TN eligibility, either. Software engineering degrees are eligible, CompSci are explicitly not eligible.

So I'd be out, too.

Though I could likely find a Seattle-based company willing to let me work remote most of the time. I could hop on the train once a month and AirBnB a place for a week, and many employers would be satisfied with that. It's what I'm considering next time I'm on the job hunt.


I just can't believe tech companies in Canada don't realize/aren't willing to just pay the price for top engineers. Like, how can they be such cheapskates? One day I'll start a company in Waterloo and address this problem.


Which Canadian tech company makes money hand-over-fist like Google, Facebook and Apple? The motivation to pay more for talent is to make more money... but Canadian tech companies 1) Do not make all that much money (with exception of Shopify) and 2) Don't believe that they will eventually make all that much money after hiring more.


>Don't believe that they will eventually make all that much money

That is a pattern I've noticed in Canada in contrast to the US in fact; We settle for "good enough" or "profitable" but not the "moonshots" or strive to be "the best".

Whether in tech, business, or even global influence, we are a "middle power" and we seem happy about it (my high school politics teacher explains that this is a result of constantly being the US's little brother). This makes me immensely unhappy, and I hope to make Canada more ambitious one day.


> We settle for "good enough"

The main problem is investment. You just don't have the investment capital in Canada that you can get in the U.S. I'm not just talking tech, but throughout the economy. Lots of successful Canadian SMEs get bought out by Americans because there's no one here who has the balls to invest in them. In many cases, their (head) offices are moved to the U.S., further reducing the economic impact they had here and making the U.S. economy stronger. Canada is a perpetual SME incubator feeding the U.S. economy.


There are numerous counterexamples throughout the Canadian economy: banking, oil & gas, mining, agriculture, etc.

Software investment is probably the only sector that is undercapitalized in Canada.


Well you've basically stated those industries that are specifically and geographically tied to Canada.

Of course commodities and the financial system to support them as well as local consumer banking have that funding. All nations do.

It is the 'soft' economy outside of that where the differences lie.


There are at least 50 nations that receive most of their financing from foreign sources.


> Banking

You know something funny I've learned recently? The top three owners of the 4 largest Canadian banks are... Each other.

> Mining

That's a really good counterexample. As for oil, how much of it is really Canadian-owned and developed, though?


The beardy dude that started Vice (can't remember his name) has talked about disliking this aspect of Canadian culture.

He stated that they have a "cut the tall trees" mentality, and doesn't believe he could have been successful had he stayed in Canada.


I wonder if this is a Commonwealth thing? The "tall poppy" syndrome is well-known in NZ and AUS, too.


As a recent immigrant to NZ this annoys the hell out of me. Excellence should be rewarded and strived for, but people prefer comfortable mediocrity, because then they don’t feel like they’re underachieving.


I'll try to self-analyze and hopefully shed some light:

I moved from India (Mumbai) when I was 10, to grow up in Vancouver. I've previously worked in NY, and I now work in Seattle (you can guess where), but think about moving back to Vancouver all the time to live a life of "mediocrity" and "underachieving".

In both India and America, the mindset is "If you're not first you're last", but my mindset after growing up in Vancouver: "I don't need to be first, I just need to hold my own and stay with the pack". For some reason (unclear how/when/why I learned this) growing up in Canada: 1. I learned to feel guilty for my successes (lol make it go away!). 2. I learnt very quickly, that getting one rank higher at something competitive keeps getting exponentially harder (i.e. I'd be less happy). To sum it up: Its not just about victory, but the balance of effort to victory, and the happiness from being a part of a community that counts.

However, its hard to reconcile. The Indian/American mentalities in me, especially about career, are very much a part of me. I think I compromised on "I don't need to be first, but should be at least 1 or 2 std deviations above median". As a result, I don't work in NY or SF, I live in Seattle, for the money but have a great work life balance, thinking every now and then if its it the right time to move back to Vancouver.


Vancouver sounds quite different from Toronto. I see very little of this mentality among Torontonians. They do however enjoy complaining about lack of opportunities in Toronto.


Same situation and your appraisal is completely consistent with my experience. Working at some supposedly leading agencies has only served to horrify, to the point I've started reverse interviewing employers on ComSci fundamentals to ensure I'm not working somewhere totally hopeless. I'm unsure if the New Zealand education system is behind its European counterparts or if I've just been unlucky but I'm curious to find out. I won't be applying for residency.


There are plenty of ambitious Canadians working on moonshots.

They live in the Bay Area, LA, NYC and more.


The American dream is still alive it appears.


I'm sure one could make the argument that if it wasn't the US, it was Great Britain's influence as well. Canada was always second-rate compared to England and they never let us forget it. It's ingrained into the psyche of all Canadians in some way.

Also a century of political monotony didn't help.


Hey now. The US asked [the Canadian provinces] to join them. They were completely happy trading furs and being second place, well before the US' existence.


I don't think this holds water since Amazon engineers in Vancouver, five hours north of Seattle, experience a 30% pay differential from their U.S. counterparts. The simple fact is that quality Canadian engineers will accept jobs for lower pay. I expect that over time, the software engineering market will demand higher pay.

I hope OP does start that company in Waterloo to kickstart the whole process.


Doesn't Amazon try to screw everyone pretty much the time? Don't they just do whatever they can get away with?

I think pay statistics from multiple companies would be mcuh stronger for your argument..


True as it may be, Amazon is top payer in Vancouver


You haven't countered my point at all....Amazon Vancouver isn't going to offer Seattle comp if no one else in Vancouver is.

It takes multiple companies all making bay-area-style profits to create upward pressure on labor prices to end up with bay-area-style salaries.


?

You have completely changed your goalposts. I will remind you of your previous points:

1. Canadian companies don't make much money so they can't afford high salaries

2. Canadian companies don't forecast they will have high growth after expensive hires.

Please tell me if I have misinterpreted your comment.


Sorry, let me clarify.

My primary point was "The motivation to pay more for talent is to make more money" (quoting myself). Companies won't pay top dollar if they don't think they will make more money by hiring top talent (#2 above), or they don't have the money to afford the top talent (#1 above), or...let me add #3:

Companies won't pay more for top talent if they can acquire that talent for cheaper (which happens when there is no competition for that talent). Tho #3 is kind of a metafeature - the ecosystem needed for #3 to be satisfied requires many companies that all satisfy #1 and #2.


I agree with #3; I dispute #1 and #2 are true in Canada.


Even the big companies pay less in Canada. I love my home but I am making 3x the money as an intern than I would as a full time dev in Toronto. Unfortunately I cannot stay.


Huh, could you share the rough numbers? I'm shocked to hear this.

Even In India Google/MSFT pay atleast 25k$ annually to new hires (not including stocks), Purchasing power wise that is around 100k$, right where the US salaries are.

US interns get paid around 6-8k a month, let's be generous and say 9k$. Are you saying that as a full time dev you could only earn 3k$ a month? Looks like you could earn more as a garbage truck driver?


I am not the person you replied to, but US$3000 is about CA$4000 or CA$48000 per year. For a junior software development position, that does seem to be in the ballpark of what gets offered in Canada.


On the higher end, I'm told 120K seems to be quite upper end for senior development -- this is near Toronto. That even at AMD, getting over 120K was very hard and rare - that's just $90K USD.


I can tell you, any dev getting $120K in Toronto is someone with decades of experience, probably working for a bank.

Top end dev pay is about $100K here, especially in the web space. Average would be $60-$75K. And that's Canadian!


This sounds too low. Everything has gone up in the past couple years - salaries, cost of housing, cost of groceries, restaurant bills.


I've been looking over the past few months. CA$50000 for a "software engineer" is a very commonly advertised number. Those appear to be the junior positions to be sure; I have also seen higher numbers (mid level seems to be around CA$70000 with some senior positions around CA$90000), but I cannot write plausible applications for most of those as I am not really a "software engineer" even though I have often been called on to write code. However, adjusted for inflation, CA$50000 is still well below what I started at straight out of university ~15 years ago.


People complain about the "squeeze of the middle class" because salaries have remained stagnant while costs have gone up.


I'm not sure if this is a failure to obtain investment or a failure in obtain sources of revenue

Because even European startups seems to work out better


Companies here just can't afford it. Canada's economy just isn't what the US economy is. Not only that, but income after the cost of living and taxes is just much lower. That was put on display recently when farming subsidies came to light, which essentially doubles the price of food for Canadians. (There are actually pizza restaurants smuggling US cheese into Canada.) So even if they could compete with salaries, it's not going to get you as far in Canada. As much as they try to patch things up with subsidies like IRAP, it's way too little to combat the drawbacks. Unless there's a drastic change in policies, Canada will never be able to keep talent in.


If it's anything like companies where I'm from, they'd love to pay correct global market salaries but they just aren't printing as much money.

Maybe Canadian companies are different, but companies in Slovenia simply can't pay their engineers 150k salaries even if they wanted to. So many people move.


For those people who are talking about salaries in Canada versus salaries in the United States -- I don't have a dog to pick in the fight, but I think cost of living is a really important consideration when you're looking to evaluate compensation differences.

Some people have put together prices and it came out that Toronto is about 31% cheaper to live in than SF. (https://www.expatistan.com/cost-of-living/comparison/san-fra...). That adds up.


The salary differences are more than 31% though- you can see differences of 100% to 150% at the junior level (without adding in the exchange rate, which adds another 30% on top).


That seems to say beer & wine are cheaper in Canada, which is ludicrously wrong, to the point where I question the methodology.


The thing is you can't look at it in percentage. If I go from 12000/year in housing to 36000/year in housing, that's 24000/year of difference.

If a DINK couple of engineers (to exagerate the number for example purpose) move from Canada to the US, their combined salary could go from 150k/year to 300k/year. That's a 150k a year of difference. Minus the difference in housing cost, we end up with 126k more, let say 85k after tax.

That buys you a lot of (cheaper in the US!) cars over a few years.


Salary are usually 1.5 to 3 time higher. You can save much more money.


Until you have to put kids through school or have a big medial emergency that isn't covered by your insurance.


There are very good public colleges in the US. They don't need to go to Harvard. Plus, if your kid in Canada wants to do medical school or dental school, you'll still be shelling out tens of thousands of dollars per year.

As for medical care, most tech jobs have very good benefits. If you have a major medical problem, you might be out $5K before you hit your out of pocket max. The higher wages and lower taxes in the US mean you can easily handle it (but you do have to plan for it).


Exactly, living in California or Ontario, if you're kid wants to go to Stanford or Harvard, it'll cost.

And you can't count on your kid getting into Waterloo, the only university anyone in SV/SF have heard of, it's very competitive.


When talking about tech, unless you're starting a company and don't have any capital yet, you have insurance. Often it will even be copay-free, and unlike the free stuff up north, dentist is included.

As people mentioned, there are a lot of cheaper options for school in the states. Americans just looooooove the expensive prestigious options.


Think Canadian salaries don't compete with US companies? Guess what happens when supply increases?

Most other professionals (doctors, lawyers, accountants, etc) throttle supply through things like certification, but for some reason developers can't / don't want to get their act together to do the same.

Even worse, they (we) welcome more supply! The mind boggles. And I say this as a Canadian employer who would certainly welcome more good developers at a lower price...


Because software isn't a zero sum game. Having "too many developers" in a community doesn't mean a glut of developers fighting for scraps, it means Silicon Valley. It means you get bigger companies doing bigger things with bigger success which means bigger quantities of cash whirling around up for grabs.

Being the only plumber in town means you can charge whatever you want. Being the only developer in town means you're telecommuting and competing with Satyam.


> Having "too many developers" in a community doesn't mean a glut of developers fighting for scraps, it means Silicon Valley.

I think we might be talking about two different Silicon Valleys. The one here in the real world has a glut of developers fighting for scraps. Companies that have the luxury of being extremely picky and only hiring the best. Lots of interviewing and so-called "open positions" but not a lot of hiring.


I disagree; the nationwide median salary was $100,080; the bottom 10% earned less than $58,300. [1]

The unemployment rate for Computer and Mathematical Occupations was about 2.0%. [2]

Anecdotally, since a large part of someone's world view is by bad things that have happened to them, none of my friends from college are working outside of software. Some earn at the 10% spot in low cost-of-living areas, but they all are employed with enough money to get by.

1. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/...

2. https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cpseea30.htm

Edit: this only holds true for the U.S.; unemployment for coders is probably far different in other countries.


>since a large part of someone's world view is by bad things that have happened to them

I've never thought of it this way, but it seems so obvious in retrospect.


If you’re a basic dev (uneconomical to hire and train), the market works against you. If you’re halfway decent and hungry, companies are scrambling to get you on your team. I’ve been recruited just from random conversations at bars or on Muni. The “real world” is not a winner take all place, there is enough room for everyone and everyone can up their game/differentiate. Nothing is stopping people from going up or down the ladder but themselves.


Software isn't precisely zero-sum, but it's zero-sum assuming a static supply of companies to work for. Which ends up being the case in Canada, since

1. there isn't much of a culture of entrepreneurship;

2. there are few VCs, and they're pretty much all hyper-conservative, to the point that they may as well be banks.


Influx of immigrants, with zero shackling of immigrants == good chances of successful entrepreneurship.

In a few months/years, students from India and China going to US for grad studies will slow down, and most of them chosing Canada over US.

In a few years, if US continues its systematic and unfair ways of keeping citizens of India and China from immigrating to US, and Canada continues its policy of courting immigrants, you'll see a culture of entrepreneurship growing in Canada too.


To be clear, it's not that there aren't startup founders who are Canadian citizens. But, in my experience, they tend to move to the US as well—not for the tech talent pool, but rather for access to "proper" VCs. Canada has been creating startup founders for a while now... it just hasn't translated into Canadian startups.

Meanwhile, these startup founders often come back to Canada after getting their startup off the ground in the US... to create a Canadian "engineering branch office"—i.e., to hire tech talent at the cheaper Canadian going rate. But, of course, this only happens for startups that manage to get to a stage where they need whole offices of additional tech talent—which is not most startups.

Given this dynamic, I wouldn't expect increasing the number of available developers would do much at all. Now, if you could come up with some way to keep entrepreneurs from moving to the US, that might help...


> if US continues its systematic and unfair ways of keeping citizens of India and China from immigrating to US

Canadian policy was always much easier than US for immigration. I wonder then why Indian/Chinese did not go in much larger numbers to Canada as compared to US.


>I wonder then why Indian/Chinese did not go in much larger numbers to Canada as compared to US.

They did, and they still do:

Canada's percentage of foreign born population: 20.6% [0]

US's percentage of foreign born population: 13% [1]

[0] http://www12.statcan.gc.ca/nhs-enm/2011/as-sa/99-010-x/99-01...

[1] https://www.brookings.edu/blog/brookings-now/2013/10/03/what...


Obviously the principle of supply vs. demand still applies.


Because that is a terrible thing to do. What gives us the right to stop other people from becoming software engineers?

Anyone should be able to become an engineer. Don't the fact that they have an effect on our huge salaries? Well thats the market. Tough shit. Get better and compete with them. Don't stop other people, who are better than you, from competing by using the law against them.


I don't think that the market would care about professionally-certified coders. Accountants need to adhere to local and federal laws for GAAP accounting. Lawyers need to be familiar with local laws where they practice, and courts are gatekeepers to the practice of law. Doctors' specialization is protected by law for safety and liability purposes.

Paralegals and specialized software is a market response to the bottleneck of lawyers. Physician's assistants, BSN Nurses, and Nurse Practitioners are another market response to doctor bottlenecks.

I think that the majority of stakeholders in software would be opposed to licensing legislation for coding.


>I don't think that the market would care about professionally-certified coders

They would care because laws would be put into place making such certificates required for doing work. Just like accountants need to follow GAAP etc.

> I think that the majority of stakeholders in software would be opposed to licensing legislation for coding.

For sure they would. But that doesn't necessary mean it could be stopped from happening.


> Doctors' specialization is protected by law for safety and liability purposes.

Yet programmers writing embedded software for medical devices are not regulated for safety and reliability purposes, as far as I know. Why is that?


The onus is up to the professional using the software to vet it before employing it in their practice, afaik.

There are some guidelines for writing software in regulated industries, eg: FDA Part 11 and Annex 11 in the EU for food and drug manufacturing.

However it's more of a speed limit situation. If you're willing to risk your client getting audited while you're speeding you could get yourself and your client in trouble with the industry watch dog.

That being said I think our industry does need professional recognition and liability. That's not a bad thing... it just means you can't be reckless and you have to have someone with a PE on your team. I know SV likes to move fast without their permission but that's insane when it comes to protecting the public interest. Just look at the vulnerabilities and shady practices in automobile automation, testing, verification, etc, etc.

We could do a lot better and build more reliable things if there were some guiding hands leading the way.


Because they are not real-time practitioners, so onerous testing processes can substitute. It's the same reason why drug researchers are not licensed.


Historical reasons, most computer engineers and electrical engineers never bother to get their PE. Medical devices also have their own robust set of liability laws. Quality control is exhaustive, for the most part. (Security vulnerabilities excepted)


Yeah with the points system as it is, a big percentage of immigrants are tech workers so Canadian salaries were already lowered. Sadly it seems that the only way to become wealthy now in Canada is through real estate.


> Guess what happens when supply increases?

So we should reduce the supply by forcing licensing?

That would lower employment in the field since it would require accreditation i.e we would get an increase in unemployment which is what reducing the supply means. And Canadian companies can't afford developers as is, and you suggest increasing the cost of said developers which would force Canadian companies to either change field or close their doors. How could this possibly help anyone but Americans and American companies?


> And Canadian companies can't afford developers as is, and you suggest increasing the cost of said developers which would force Canadian companies to either change field or close their doors.

If Canadian companies can't afford to pay developers what the market bears out, they will close because those developers will get paid what they're worth somewhere else. That's capitalism.

You're suggesting Canadian developers should take lower market salaries to help those mediocre companies survive...?


Canadian developers should compete in the market and should not make up new BS laws to keep out competition. If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen.

We are specifically arguing that the market should determine salaries. Don't put up barriers to entry. Let the market work it out.


I'm not arguing we should put up barriers like certification.

I'm merely stating that if I were a Canadian developer competing against other developers for a job, and the supply of competitive developers increased, I would be unhappy because that would drive down salaries. This is uncontroversial.

Barriers to competition like certification are one way to keep salaries high. I'm surprised that for how analytical developers are, this barrier has yet to be erected.


Wait, wtf? You're advocating for occupational licensing in tech?


Many have have advocate for such and it is not entirely crazy. I don't agree with it, but it is hardly wtf-worthy.

I think it is actually a kind of wtf that there are no certifications for software devs that make life and death things, life auto-pilot or pacemaker software.


There likely are in many cases. I don't know about software specifically but in other engineering professions, professional engineer licenses are often required when you sign off on drawings, etc. for regulatory boards. If you are responsible for a ship design, you absolutely need a PE.


Yeah, the media here have been deliberately exaggerating immigration uncertainty to draw attention.

In the land of facts, salaries are lower here, and taxes are higher. Liberties are eroding, and the cost of living is skyrocketing.

On the whole, you can work just as hard here for a whole number fraction of your salary, have less capital availability, and have less personal liberty. The best deal for the brilliant people at the U of T here is to leave, if we're talking about money and freedom. If we're talking about security, maybe a slight improvement for some kinds of people, but not all.


One reason that is often over-looked is the green card backlog issue in the US that affects tech workers from India/China.

I'd easily make the choice to move to Canada where I can get a green card right away rather than wait 10 years for a green card in US. Salaries might be low, but one cannot put a $ amount on peace of mind.


10 years?

Unless you are an Indian PhD it's more like 60+ years. Basically becoming impossible.

This coupled with H1B abuse has created a very difficult position for some people who are basically indentured.


Are you referring to Canadian permanent residency?


No, I meant US permanent residency which takes 10+ years in EB2. For Canada, one can easily get a PR via Express Entry. Which is why many people like me are strongly considering Canada irrespective of salary.


"Starting Monday, Canada's government says it will streamline the visa process so that international tech workers can get a work permit in just two weeks — compared to a complicated process in the U.S. that can take months."

Excellent, we welcome world-class talent, you'll like it here.


Canada's Tech Firms will have to increase compensation if they want to attract talent from the US.


Poignant for me, I haven't been able to decide on where to move. US is still the big whale as far as tech opportunities go, but for Indians going there now, permanent residency is not possible within their lifetimes, with an 80+ year waiting time on the green card processing.

Canada is far easier to permanently settle in, but the opportunities are far fewer, and salaries are lower too.

I don't know what the answer is here.


The path I've seen many immigrants take (particularly young people who don't mind re-settling twice) is move to Canada, live here for 3 years, get citizenship then move to the US on a TN visa. I would say 50% of the international students I knew in engineering school did this. As you probably know Canada is by far the easiest G7 country to be naturalized as a citizen.

Others come to Canada with the intention of doing this and end up staying cause hey, life is pretty good in Canada and after 3 years you may have family ties here.

The mistake I've seen immigrants make is move to Canada, then move to the US on an H1B, L1 or other visa before attaining Canadian citizenship, lose their Canadian PR due to leaving the country permanently, then lose their US job & visa and end up having to return to their original country.


> The mistake I've seen immigrants make is move to Canada, then move to the US on an H1B, L1 or other visa before attaining Canadian citizenship, lose their Canadian PR due to leaving the country permanently, then lose their US job & visa and end up having to return to their original country.

Ouch, that sounds terrible.

Yes, getting citizenship in Canada first seems like a good idea. Btw, it's not 3, it's 4 years.

It's a sad commentary on the broken immigration system of the US, when it would be faster for me to get Canadian citizenship, and then switch to US citizenship than go directly for US citizenship.

Though of course, I wonder if the US authorities would be able to find out I am switching citizenships like that, and cause issues. Do you know anyone who did this?


You can get your Canadian citizenship after a few years, which allows you to use the TN status under NAFTA to work with relative ease in the US. As a bonus you have a backup in Canada should the US go south. It's a no brainer.


To me the bottom line is I can't be "part of the US". My personal values are not represented at all and I believe their leaders are making all the wrong choices.


My understanding from working with Canadian tech workers is the lure of Canada is that it is much easier to immigrate there than to the USA.


I bet a number of countries in addition to Canada find the current scenario highly beneficial.


Canada has some advantages: English is an official language, it already has a legal and administrative system in place to receive qualified immigrants from almost everywhere, and a public that's favorable to it.

AFAIK the only other developed country that comes close is Australia.


Why startups condense in America? paulgraham.com/america.html and bloom.bg/1O04ymn


I dont understand the hate on Canadian salaries. Its a safer, more liberal country that looks after its poorest.

If you want cut throat lifestyle that pays the most - with the guy who cooked you dinner keeping one eye out for an ICE van, your ex-slaves in prison and some homeless guy going through your dumpster - you'll love the US. If you want to live a fairer society (Canada, France, Germany, Australia etc) don't complain about earning less.


It's interesting that some cultures equate low GINI with fairness, while others equate fewer barriers to success with fairness. In this case, yes, per capita the countries you mentioned take better care of their poor.

On the other hand, what is the link between a high salary and an immigrant being deported? Between higher rates of homelessness? Between higher rates of incarceration?

The reason why I ask is because the tax burden of a software engineer in California is equivalent to one in Vancouver. Deportations and incarceration are contrary to tax savings. Fewer community and welfare services, leading to homelessness, are linked to tax expenditures, but the U.S. historically has large population groups that have practically always suffered poverty.

Anyway, I agree that the U.S. can do better, but see almost no causal link between high salaries for one profession and the problems you mentioned (except maybe a higher corporate tax to eat the delta of the higher added value per employee). Hmm. Canada has a 15% corporate tax rate, lower than the U.S.


I don't think people would complain if it were only a little less for the benefits you describe, but the factor of three that is mentioned by other comments is not an exaggeration. It is one thing to take a pay cut of 20% to live in a "safer, more liberal country." It is quite another to take a pay cut of 70%. Right now, I am trying to move back to Canada. My goal is to get about 50% of the salary that I got at my last job in the U.S., and even that is looking very unlikely.


Sure but the second problem isn't the general level of salaries its that most countries dont have a city like the Bay Area or NYC. If you compare similar types of cities: Portland/Vancouver and Chicago/Toronto I dont think the salaries are 3x.

(Though I get the point that this isn't consistent with my first comment)


Entry level for a really good engineer in Toronto is... 90k if we're optimistic & it's changed since I last looked last year? Entry level for a really good engineer in America is 185k+. Total compensation, obviously.

That's before taking into account the volume of job opportunities, exchange rate, and access to goods and services.


> Entry level for a really good engineer in America is 185k+.

Maybe in the Bay area. Most of the USA you'd get half that with 10y experience.


> I dont understand the hate on Canadian salaries. Its a safer, more liberal country that looks after its poorest.

No, it doesn't. "It" prefers to import "refugees" en-masse and giving them free shit, rather than fix poverty for Canadians.


I don't see how blaming refugees is helpful.


I'm not. I'm blaming the priorities of the federal government. This, and running a $30 billions deficit.


some homeless guy going through your dumpster

Are you saying Canada doesn't have homeless people going through dumpsters? I would invite you to take a walk down East Hastings in Vancouver. It looks a lot like the worst parts of SF.


Canada is currently in an awkward middle ground between capitalist free-for-all and European-style welfare state. Thus, people who care more about money, and people who care more about good social support (which includes things like healthcare, public transit, clean streets, and so forth that benefit people regardless of level of income) can both find something to complain about.


That kind of stuff is (or at least supposed to be) factored into taxation. And it is - income taxes in Canada are definitely higher than in US. The other differences that people are complaining about here are above and beyond that.


>ICE van No, because in Canada the acronym is CBSA.

Anyways I don't see how these follow each other at all. What's shitty tech salaries in Canada to do with any of this?


I think there's some zero-sum-game thinking involved, with some U.S. trending news black eyes thrown in there for rhetorical effect.


Immigrants generally send money home to their families.


While I agree with this sentiment overall, what pay differential can compensate for a more general stability? It would be great if someone could get a high-paying job and not worry about being bankrupted by an unforeseen medical disaster, but that's not the case in the US.

And by the same token, almost no amount of pay (within the tech spectrum) could convince me to live in the cities in Texas where right-wing extremists are rallying outside mosques with assault rifles.


We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14540417 and marked it off-topic.


> being bankrupted by an unforeseen medical disaster

For maybe most of the U.S. population, this is a risk, but most tech companies have health plans that cover this.

> And by the same token, almost no amount of pay (within the tech spectrum) could convince me to live in the cities in Texas where right-wing extremists are rallying outside mosques with [semi-automatic] rifles.

I don't think it's representative of most of Texas or the rest of the country. I get that you're using rhetoric, but there is also anti-Muslim violence in Canada, Australia, UK, Germany, etc.


> It would be great if someone could get a high-paying job and not worry about being bankrupted by an unforeseen medical disaster

Serious question. How does the following situation work in Canada?

You make a bunch of money and so you buy a house and car appropriate for your salary. You then get cancer (or your arm falls off, or whatever) and you lose your job. Who makes that house and car payment for you?


As I read it, the point being made is that healthcare costs are so out of whack in the US that they have to potential to bankrupt you manifold without insurance. If you have no savings, then certainly the question of who pays the mortgage is valid. However, healthcare is a good social net in Canada so when you get this arm-falling-off-cancer, you use your savings to pay for the house as long as you can and hope the healthcare safety net maximizes your life.


> It would be great if someone could get a high-paying job and not worry about being bankrupted by an unforeseen medical disaster, but that's not the case in the US.

I agree with this sentiment but if you have a high-paying tech job then you probably get insurance which won't bankrupt you in the case of a medical disaster. It's the ~90% of the rest of the population who has to worry.


I mean...maybe? I know of few American companies that aren't going to find away to get rid of you if you're out of work for an extended period of time because of a serious illness or accident. Labor rights are pretty poorly enforced in the US, and when they are, it's often dependent on you being able to mount and survive a costly legal challenge. People tell themselves they'll be ok, but it seems more like a gamble/survivorship bias to me.


True, if you lose your job and can't get on disability you're pretty screwed.


> get insurance which won't bankrupt you in the case of a medical disaster

As I understand it (I live in Canada), you can subscribe to an insurance policy and they can refuse to give you the money for one reason or another.


Not sure why you are getting down voted but I was thinking along the lines of the healthcare point.

It is a Nassim Taleb type of point: you're basically making extra money writing healthcare puts, but when there is a crash, you get wiped out.


If the Canadian system works like the German one than you can come back to the public system even when you are already ill. At least if you've been insured before for a while and you are not to old. If you are broke then it works even then. Sorry, if that might drive some people nuts now.


Come on Canada. You're making me and all Canadians look bad.


Could someone explain how taxation works in Canada (including VAT, compulsory insurances, council tax...). Quick googling says income tax has doubled in 2017.

edit: Here is a source for doubled tax, looks like google parser is wrong https://pasteboard.co/hMazP1hHs.png


> Quick googling says income tax has doubled in 2017. reply

This is not true, and was likely posted by a conservative hardliners.

Canada uses an after-price sales tax like the USA, but in higher quantities - it will vary between 5% and 13% depending on province. Also, all provinces are currently implementing a carbon pricing system, so some provinces will have an additional sales tax on carbon intensive goods like gasoline. Unlike VAT, they're above the printed cost of the time, not included. These have been quite stable for a long time.

Also, Canada has income tax. Like the Americans, we run on a graduated income tax system, where you pay no tax at all on the first $11,000ish dollars you earn, and then in each tax bracket you pay increasing percentages on the money that falls within that bracket. There has been modest increases in the highest tax brackets to pay for a cut in the second-lowest bracket. Also some "boutique" exemptions have been closed or reduced recently.

In every case, there are taxes paid separately to both the federal government and provincial governments.

The biggest rising expense here on Ontario is not taxes, but "hydro" which is what Canadians call electricity (so much of it is generated by hydroelectric dams and power companies market themselves as hydro companies because of it). Ontario has had a history of mismanaging electrical bills, and that process has come to a head and so energy prices have skyrocketed recently.

While our taxes are normally somewhat higher than Americans, it hasn't been really a huge problem historically. Only now it's starting to come to a head with cost of living as the crazy housing market has driven mortgages through the roof and the hydro crisis have come together to create a cost-of-living problem in the Toronto area.

Finally, we have municipal property taxes (comparable to British council taxes). These are priced based on the value of your real-estate property. These are generally stable, as councils are very price-sensitive and are hesitant to raise them outside of a crisis.


> In every case, there are taxes paid separately to both the federal government and provincial governments.

I would like to just add that unlike the US, where some states do not have state income taxes, all provinces in Canada have provincial income taxes, and with the exception of Alberta, all of them have provincial sales taxes.


Beer prices in Ontario are pretty insane (about twice as expensive) compared to the bordering US states even factoring in the exchange rate. I'm used to $11 12 packs of Molson on the MI side of the border, walking into a Beer Store in ON is always a price shock.


That's entirely due to sin taxes, though. Not the higher "cost of living". If liquor taxes have an appreciable impact on your budget on a middle class programmer's salary, you have a problem and it's not the money.


Here is source for doubled tax, looks like google parser is wrong https://pasteboard.co/hMazP1hHs.png


That seems to be a case of bad web scraping. If you see the article the numbers were supposedly taken from, you will see compeltely different results:

http://taxtips.ca/taxrates/canada.htm


Great summary. In terms of income tax, the rates aren't all that different in Canada, but the income level when they kick in is.

For individuals:

Top rate - US - $418,000+ taxed at 39.6% Top rate - Canada - $220,000+ taxed at 33%

Also, provincial taxes tend to be a percent of your federal tax. It's been a while since I lived there, but Alberta used to be 50% of whatever your federal tax rate was.

No home mortgage deduction either and the equivalent of a 401k (RRSP) limits contribution to 18% of your income up to a max of ~$20K.


Basically think of most of canada being california levels of taxation, but cost of consumer goods are higher. Quebec has about %10 more income tax vs california & most of canada.


Quick'n'dirty run down:

Income tax: province/territory and federal levels Consumption tax: government level (5%) + provincial level (most provinces/territories) (this is close-ish to VAT) property tax: municipal/provincial, like council tax health care cost varies by province/territory.

Income tax has definitely not doubled. It's unchanged at the federal level.


Income taxes: https://simpletax.ca/calculator

In some provinces like BC you also pay approx. $60/month for health insurance.

Sales tax is from 0% to 13% depending on province and types of goods / services.

Nothing like doubling of income tax happened, not sure why your google says that.


"Starting Monday, Canada's government says it will streamline the visa process so that international tech workers can get a work permit in just two weeks — compared to a complicated process in the U.S. that can take months."

I'm increasingly troubled by the notion that the only way one can move from one place to another, is by some contrived rule of value-add that person may offer. Aside from this new rule, Canada otherwise is a difficult country to gain entry to. The exclusivity of such movement is worse than outright border lockdown, because it essentially provides a validated classist bias against others.


Why should a country not be permitted to prohibit you entry if you don't add value to said country? That's what sovereignty is all about.

If you are down on your luck, I will take you into my home. But there is a limit to how many people I can support without them contributing to the household. Scale this up to nation state scale, and you have visa quotas.


> Why should a country not be permitted to prohibit you entry if you don't add value to said country? That's what sovereignty is all about.

The problem is that capital flows more or less freely but labor does not.


Fully agree there needs to be tighter capital controls. Capital should be a second class citizen to labor.


This line of reasoning is not compatible with Birthright Citizenship. If sovereignty is all about prohibiting entry to people who don't add value, why is it not also about kicking existing people out who don't add value?


The prime responsibility of the sovereign state is to maintain the social order. Deporting the children of citizens and breaking up their families is a remarkably swift way to break down the social order. This is basically sovereign suicide.


Plus I think the rest of the world would have problems with a country dumping unvalued citizens on them. Being stateless is no joke - and besides, where would they deport to? They are citizens.


In this analogy, your home has millions of rooms that you're renting out. The people arriving in your home are paying just the same as the people who have lived there all their lives. Are these new arrivals adding any less value?


A country has a responsibility to the people already there (especially citizens) first. As long as you have people starving, who need help and money, etc, accepting NEW people who also need help is kind of a kick in the nuts.

If you take in more people, it's because it is in the best interest of the people currently there.

That might mean as a way to grow the economy, as a tax source, maybe even just as a general way to increase happiness because existing citizens like it. Maybe it's to ensure the country's reputation among other countries.

But you don't let people in just for shits and giggles unless everyone already there are fed and happy. And that never happens, so...


Canada is one of the easiest First World countries to immigrate to.

Apply for college -> graduate and find a job -> get residence.


College education and job offer work in many other countries as well.

For a skilled and experienced software engineer, immigration to Canada is far from being trivial compared to EU, UK, Australia, ... even Japan!


It is if you're young. Over 40? Much harder. Over 50? Extremely difficult.


Of course. Because on average your remaining tax-paying and GDP-contributing years are short and your benefits-consuming years are long and imminent.

Canadians are friendly but not suckers.

Over-50s can immigrate if they are joining family, employing people, or exceptionally skilled, etc. You have to make a case that you're a net benefit to Canadians.


That's because young educated people are more valuable.


I guess Canadians are pretty happy with their country. Why should they not be picky about who they let in?


Canada and Canadians companies were very picky about my CV. Especially those from a eastern province that has its quirks (which shouldn't have been a problem, as I'm conversational in their language). Well, apparently my CV wasn't being taken seriously there.

At the end I went back to working in the EU and earning more, (paying 5x less for a mobile plan and not having to shove snow in the winter are advantages as well)


Because the pickiness is a stereotype and a form of discrimination.

EDIT - removed the "arbitrary", which I could argue for but for the purposes of the discussion concede. I stand by the rest of the claim despite the downvotes :)


You don't have an inherent right to enter a random country. People living there have to decide, who they allow to enter and who not. Usually, they set up a set of rules to decide, and it is up to them how these rules reflect their values.


And you absolutely don't have the right to threaten me with violence and harm with the aim of blocking me from inviting my non-citizen friend from staying at my house, in my property -- which is the despicable (and immoral) unquestioned status quo of today. Simply because you belong to a majority (or minority) of the citizens of my country, does not give you the right to dictate who I can hire, who I can invite into my home, etc.

For libertarian arguments underpinning this fundamentally moral and human rights issue, see https://openborders.info/


>And you absolutely don't have the right

That's true according to some moral systems and not true according to others. What's more important is that we have the power to do so, and we think it's in our interest to do so, so we do it. If you want to convince us not to restrict immigration, you'll have to convince us it's not in our interest to do so. Saying we're immoral according to your chosen moral system will persuade some, and it will be easily rebuked some others, but most will say "It doesn't feel wrong" and ignore you and your whole moral system.

>inviting my non-citizen friend from staying at my house, in my property -- which is the despicable (and immoral) unquestioned status quo of today.

That's not really the important status quo of today, though. The problem isn't that people are inviting their non-citizen friends into their homes. It's that some non-citizens are coming here and consuming limited resources that would otherwise be consumed by citizens, especially services funded by taxpayers, and are not providing enough services to the people here to make up for what they're consuming. Many citizens, especially those who are in most direct economic competition with immigrants, are made worse off by the presence of even those who do provide more resources than they consume. The gains they provide are not distributed evenly throughout the population, and neither are the costs they impose.


> That's not really the important status quo of today, though.

On this point, you need to educate yourself more. It's cleared you've consumed the lies of right new media outlets. Immigrants contribute a lot more than they consume. See the National Academy of Sciences report[1], or read some articles from the Cato Institute, or even the short summary of the Libertarian Party's position[3].

The problem is that this country's laws hate and despise skilled and educated immigrants. My company tried for two years in a row, to bring a developer from our Paris office over into the US. A brilliant developer, who had been with us for a year, and proven himself. Someone who had graduated from EPFL (one of the best higher-education institutes in Europe -- the equivalent of CMU/MIT here). Someone who was being offered a $140,000/year base salary. Someone who spoke fluent English. And he was rejected (lost the H1B lottery) twice, thanks to the US skilled immigration policy.

That is the status quo today. Which is a far cry from what is morally right. I don't think even a preference system for educated/skilled immigrants is morally right. The only morally righteous immigration system is one that permits the free immigration of people that are peaceful/non-voilent and who are self-sufficient/self-reliant (i.e. they'll have no access to welfare, and must be able to support themselves).

[1] https://www.nap.edu/catalog/23550/the-economic-and-fiscal-co...

[2] https://www.cato.org/research/immigration

[3] https://www.lp.org/issues/immigration/


>Immigrants contribute a lot more than they consume.

Some do. Many don't. And even among those that do contribute more than they consume, it seems very unlikely that the contributions and the drawbacks would be distributed evenly throughout the population. Some people will be made better off by their presence, and others (perhaps even a greater number, but totaling a smaller dollar value) will be made worse off. Do you disagree with that?

>The problem is that this country's laws hate and despise skilled and educated immigrants.

I don't lock my doors because I hate the people outside. I lock my doors because I want to protect the people inside.

>And he was rejected (lost the H1B lottery) twice, thanks to the US skilled immigration policy.

Right, but do you deny that many companies make enormous amounts of money off of the H1B programs and that they can bring down salaries of the local people that compete with their labor? Do you deny that people that come in via H1B are less likely to have loyalty to this country and its people?

>Which is a far cry from what is morally right.

Whether it's morally right or not depends on what moral system you're using to evaluate it. I can pick one that says what I want just as easily as you can.

>people that are peaceful/non-voilent

How do you know their descendants will be peaceful and non-violent, and that their interests and those of their descendants will tightly overlap with the interests of the current population and their descendants?

Why would the current inhabitants want to let people in if they don't have strong reason to believe that the interests of the immigrants and their descendants will strongly align with the interests of the current inhabitants and their descendants?


This is a debate about morality, but one with real world consequences. I strongly believe some moral systems are superior to others.

In the moral system of the mid-19th century U.S. South, it was moral and right to have slaves. Human beings could be property. Similarly, in the communist and some socialist moral systems, it is evil and immoral for me to, say, start a company, and make millions of dollars of wealth. I have to share the fruit of my labor with other citizens of my country who did not work hard, and who might have spent the time I was toiling on my startup, playing video games and watching Netflix.

> you'll have to convince us it's not in our interest to do so

Absolutely not. As long as your self-interest doesn't violate the rights of others, I fully respect. But the moment you want to oppress my freedom, for the sake of your self-interest, I say fuck you self-interest. I don't need to convince you of anything. Why?

* Your same repugnant self-interest argument was used by slave owners. It wasn't in their self-interest to lose their free labor. It was economic disaster to relinquish slave labor. To quote, the Mississippi Declaration of Secession, it was "the greatest material interest of the world", c.f. http://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/csa_missec.asp

* You have no right to dictate to me that I can only associate with you (i.e. whether in employment, friendship, marriage etc). I should be free to hire any one from any country as I see fit. Immigration restrictions are oppressive and immoral, c.f. https://openborders.info/

* If I started a company, and made large amounts of money, and you decided to play video games and watch Netflix all day long while I toiled day and night, then you have no fucking moral right to live on money stolen by taxing the income of hard-working people like myself.

Frankly, I am under no obligation to convince you that you should not oppress my freedom, and threaten me with violence, to further your self-interest.

I believe in absolute objective morality. I don't think there are multiple "fair/just" moral frameworks. I reject the moral framework that upholds slavery. I think communist (and some socialist) moral systems are evil and wrong. Similarly, I think the immigration laws of most countries in the world are objectively immoral, evil, and wrong.

Try to live without violating the rights and freedoms of the others. Thanks.


>I strongly believe some moral systems are superior to others.

What experiment can you perform to decide if a moral system is superior to another?

>In the moral system

What is your point? Are you listing examples where you expect me to sympathize with you and therefore agree? How does my own sympathy for your position prove that those moral systems are inferior to others? What does that even mean?

>But the moment you want to oppress my freedom, for the sake of your self-interest, I say fuck you self-interest.

Yes, and we say fuck what you think is your freedom, except we're powerful enough to actually get what we want.

>I don't need to convince you of anything. Why?

Because it sounds like you want us to change the way we're behaving, and you don't have the physical power to make us. Moral arguments will work on people that are already sympathetic to you, and people whose interests are pretty well aligned with what your moral system prescribes. They don't work so well on people whose interests would be seriously harmed by following them.

>Your same repugnant

I'll save you some time typing: I don't care if you call me repugnant. I don't care if you call me the worst names out there. It's not an argument. It's not going to convince me of anything except that you don't have an argument.

>self-interest argument was used by slave owners

Yes, it was, and so they did it until someone more powerful made them stop.

>You have no right to dictate to me that I can only associate with you

I don't care if your moral system says I do or don't have a right to dictate such to you.

>I should be free to hire any one from any country as I see fit.

That's your opinion, not an argument.

>Immigration restrictions are oppressive and immoral

Oppressive? I guess you could make an argument like that if you defined oppressive in a certain way. Either way, I think they're in my interest. Immoral? That's a matter of opinion.

>If I started a company, and made large amounts of money, and you decided to play video games and watch Netflix all day long while I toiled day and night, then you have no fucking moral right to live on money stolen by taxing the income of hard-working people like myself.

Another matter of opinion.

>Frankly, I am under no obligation to convince you that you should not oppress my freedom, and threaten me with violence, to further your self-interest.

The only obligation would be a self-imposed one. If you want very badly to get what you want, and are not powerful enough to make it so, then you have no choice but to convince those that are powerful enough. That's reality.

>I believe in absolute objective morality.

What is an example of a hypothesis that you can test to determine if something is absolutely objectively moral? How can you test it? What useful information can I get out of such a test? Can I use the result to make a prediction, like in science?

>I don't think there are multiple "fair/just" moral frameworks.

There are certainly multiple moral frameworks. They mostly consider the others unjust in various ways.

>Try to live without violating the rights and freedoms of the others.

Why should I choose to honor the rights and freedoms which are specified by your moral system rather than the rights and freedoms specified by some other arbitrarily chosen moral system?


I'll reply one last time to your philosophical/moral vacuity:

The foundations of libertarianism is a belief that individual rights and human rights are supreme. I don't believe a majority, or a democratically elected sovereign, has the right to curtail the freedoms and rights of individuals. That's what being discussed here.

A "moral" system that deprives people of human rights, is amoral, and not worthy of honor or respect.

By your moral framework, the German people, who elected Hitler into power, had every right in the world, to murder and slaughter millions of Jews, Roma, Slavs/Poles, and others. It was justified by the Nazi moral framework.

This is why moral relativism is a bane, and a curse, and the source of many evils.

With regards to immigration, you have no right to demand the loyalty of others towards you or anyone else, or make it a precondition to alleviating the deprivation of their rights.

You have no right to restrict who I can engage in commerce with, or really to restrict any sort of interpersonal relationship I can have. You trying to prevent me from doing so is a violation of my freedom.

Visa restrictions are similar to banning interracial marriage. Interracial marriage means X race has more competition from people Y, Z races. Great.

I believe people are free to engage in any form of human interaction with others, as they see fit. You have no fucking right to dictate who I decide to be friends with, hire, etc.

> Either way, I think they're in my interest.

I think I told you in my parent comment, that I give zero fucks about your self-interest, as long as you pursue your self-interest in a manner that respects the rights of others.

> ... the physical power to make us .... Yes, it was, and so they did it until someone more powerful made them stop

You're basically saying, I will continue to violate the rights of others, enslave others, oppress others -- until someone more powerful stops me.

In other words, your moral framework can be summed up in three words: might is right.

What a terrible moral framework.

Well, I don't believe in the Nazi-Darwinian crap. I believe in basic human dignity (as mentined in the EU Charter[1]), and in the inalienable rights of man, as expressed by Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence[2].

Suppose, I lived in the mid-1800s, and the majority of my co-citizens decided to pass the Fugitive Slave Act. I am against slavery, and I believed that that law was immoral, reprehensible, and wrong. What do I do? Comply with law? No. I would fight against it, and with violence -- if necessary.

> If you want very badly to get what you want, and are not powerful enough to make it so, then you have no choice but to convince those that are powerful enough

Or I don't try to convince you under your depraved moral framework, and instead I get my gun, and shoot you and kill you.

All I'm asking for is that you respect my basic human rights, nothing more. If you can't do that, I am justified in using violence against you, in self-defence, as I try to defend myself and others against the violence you try/wish to inflict upon me and others.

Things do get to the point of violence, in a situation like this, when parties can't agree on what is morally right. One party is willing to deprive the rights of others to forward their self-interest. The other party believes in respecting the rights of all human beings. When such a strong disagreement on such a fundamental moral issue occurs, violence ensues. I can't convince a slave owner that their self-interest won't be affected by them losing their slaves. Similarly, I'm not going to make a self-interest-based argument with you. This is about funamental human rights, which you seem to despise.

[1] http://fra.europa.eu/en/charterpedia/article/1-human-dignity

[2] http://famguardian.org/subjects/politics/thomasjefferson/jef...


>The foundations of libertarianism is a belief that individual rights and human rights are supreme.

Trust me, I don't need a lecture on the foundations of libertarianism. I've read enough Rothbard and company to get a pretty good feel for it.

>I don't believe a majority, or a democratically elected sovereign, has the right to curtail the freedoms and rights of individuals. That's what being discussed here.

I know what you believe.

>A "moral" system that deprives people of human rights, is amoral, and not worthy of honor or respect.

It's up to you to decide what you think is worthy of honor and respect, and up to me to make the choice for myself.

>By your moral framework, the German people, who elected Hitler into power, had every right in the world, to murder and slaughter millions of Jews, Roma, Slavs/Poles, and others. It was justified by the Nazi moral framework.

Hitler may have had the power to do those things. I'm not sure where you think I suggested he had a moral right to do them.

>This is why moral relativism is a bane, and a curse, and the source of many evils.

I agree with you that moral relativism is a bad ideology for a society to be founded up, in terms of achieving stable, wealthy, and peaceful societies. That said, it is a question of fact whether there is actually some absolute objective morality, and as far as I can tell, one does not exist.

>With regards to immigration, you have no right to demand the loyalty of others towards you or anyone else

I'm not sure why you're still telling me what I have the right to do or what I don't have the right to do. I know what your preferred moral system says I have a right to do. As it happens, I don't demand loyalty of people, I'd just rather that the people around me be loyal to me, and it's quite clear that certain human beings are more likely to be loyal to me than others are, and that there are policies that can discriminate on that characteristic and so achieve the result I desire.

>Visa restrictions are similar to banning interracial marriage.

I'm not sure why you're still listing things you think I will think are horrible in order to get me to agree with you. As I said, even if I sympathize with you on some point, it doesn't make your system universal.

>that I give zero fucks about your self-interest, as long as you pursue your self-interest in a manner that respects the rights of others.

I'm not sure why you would bother to write something like this. You do give zero fucks about my self-interest when I pursue it in a manner that doesn't respect what you think are the rights of others, and it's clear that's what we're talking about here.

>You're basically saying, I will continue to violate the rights of others, enslave others, oppress others -- until someone more powerful stops me.

I said that as a matter of fact that is what certain people did.

>In other words, your moral framework can be summed up in three words: might is right.

Might determines what happens is reality. I acknowledge and embrace that reality. You seem to want to yell your head off at anyone that won't absolutely accept your preferred moral system, as though that will get you what you want. I assure you, it will not.

>Well, I don't believe in the Nazi-Darwinian crap.

What does that even mean?

>What do I do?

My recommendation would be to convince other people that it's not in their interest to support slavery, and do what you can to change reality so that it's not in their interest to support slavery. Don't expect making people go against their interests by telling them they're horrible to be an effective or sustainable solution. If you convince them you're right about how horrible they are, and they go against their own interests, then what you've just done is harm the material interests of people that are predisposed toward listening to moral arguments, and effectively selected against trait.

>If you can't do that, I am justified in using violence against you, in self-defence, as I try to defend myself and others against the violence you try/wish to inflict upon me and others.

I think that's probably a bad idea, and not just because you'd lose the fight. The people you're fighting to allow into this country are not very likely to be sympathetic to your moral arguments, or even to your well-being.


> And you absolutely don't have the right to threaten me with violence and harm with the aim of blocking me from inviting my non-citizen friend from staying at my house, in my property

I'm not. The sovereign is. By the definition, the monopoly to use the violence belongs to the sovereign, which in this age is in a form of a democracy or republic.

For you that means, that the majority of your co-citizens decided on some rules and if you break them, yes, violence may ensue, until you stop breaking them.

> which is the despicable (and immoral) unquestioned status quo of today.

As you were told in the sibling comment, your moral system and moral systems of others may be different.

> Simply because you belong to a majority (or minority) of the citizens of my country, does not give you the right to dictate

Yes, the majority has that rights. Again, the common name for that is democracy.

If you do not agree, use the first three of four boxes of liberty.

> who I can hire,

The majority definitely has this right. The labor market doesn't belong to you, you just participate there.

> who I can invite into my home, etc.

Fortunately for you, the majority in most countries consider tourism to be a good thing, where just the security of the others need to be taken care of. Tourist tend not to use social security, health care or other services, that were funded by your co-citizens and not your guests.

> For libertarian arguments underpinning this fundamentally moral and human rights issue

Libertarianism is just one of many ideologies in this world. It doesn't have a status of the only truth. Other ideologies or world-views have their own arguments.

Here I return to one of the box of liberty mentioned above, soapbox. For communication and discussion it is important not only to present your arguments, but also listen to the arguments of the others, who you might not agree with, and correctly embed their points and worries into your position. If you do not, it's you who will get ignored, as there would be no point of discussion.


> Yes, the majority has that rights. Again, the common name for that is democracy.

I believe individual rights and human rights are supreme. I don't believe a majority, or a democratically elected sovereign, has the right to curtail the freedoms and rights of individuals. That's what being discussed here.

By your moral framework, the German people, who elected Hitler into power, had every right in the world, to murder and slaughter millions of Jews, Roma, Slavs/Poles, and others.

What a terrible moral framework.

> who I can hire

No, restricting who I can engage in commerce with, or really any sort of interpersonal relationship, is a violation of my freedom. I believe people are free to engage in any form of human interaction with others, as they see fit. You have no fucking right to dictate who I decide to be friends with, hire, etc.

> ... one of many ideologies in this world. It doesn't have a status of the only truth ...

I'll just point you to my other comment for this: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14545935

> For you that means, that the majority of your co-citizens decided on some rules and if you break them, yes, violence may ensue, until you stop breaking them.

Suppose, I lived in the mid-1800s, and the majority of my co-citizens decided to pass the Fugitive Slave Act. I am against slavery, and I believed that that law was immoral, reprehensible, and wrong. What do I do? Comply with law? Fuck that. I would have fought against it, with violence, if necessary. All I'm asking for is that you respect basic human rights, nothing more. If you can't do that, honestly, I am justified in using violence against you, to defend myself against your acts of violence against me.


> I believe individual rights and human rights are supreme. I don't believe a majority, or a democratically elected sovereign, has the right to curtail the freedoms and rights of individuals. That's what being discussed here.

You didn’t define these individual rights and human rights yet. Every few years someone invents a new ones. Should we have something so vague as a foundation of our system?

> By your moral framework, the German people, who elected Hitler into power, had every right in the world, to murder and slaughter millions of Jews, Roma, Slavs/Polet, and others.

You are conflating several things. The Germans weren’t acting in their jurisdiction, they invaded others. They were no longer keeping theirs whats theirs, they were taking from others.

> What a terrible moral framework.

If you say so. I’m still avoiding the judgement of yours, despite having a suspiction of confusion of ideas.

> No, restricting who I can engage in commerce with, or really any sort of interpersonal relationship, is a violation of my freedom. I believe people are free to engage in any form of human interaction with others, as they see fit. You have no fucking right to dictate who I decide to be friends with, hire, etc.

If you do not intend to respect the law of the land, you can still move out. Well, if someone other will accept you. You might find that the other countries are not as open as you think they are and you might be a subject of same or more restrictions.

And again, we are back to inventing a new “rights”. Why should be your “right” something, that possibly damages communities in your existing jurisdiction?

> Suppose, I lived in the mid-1800s, and the majority of my co-citizens decided to pass the Fugitive Slave Act. I am against slavery, and I believed that that law was immoral, reprehensible, and wrong. What do I do? Comply with law? Fuck that. I would have fought against it, with violence, if necessary. All I'm asking for is that you respect basic human rights, nothing more. If you can't do that, honestly, I am justified in using violence against you, to defend myself against your acts of violence against me.

At the time, your moral values would be different and you would do zilch. You still do not have objective criteria to define them, they are formed by the current prevailing ideology. Unsurprisingly, in different parts of the world, they are different. The adage “every nation deserves the government is has” is unbelievably true on many levels.

I would be very, very careful with inciting violence. The chances are, if you cannot persuade others about your ideas using communication, you definitely won’t persuade them using violence.


Makes me wonder if this comment will age well, after around 50-100 years.


It will age very well. Successful countries that behave otherwise don't stay successful for that long. If a country doesn't put its interests first, who will?


Broadly controlling human migration at the border is a relatively recent thing (as in, just over a century). Taking US as an example where this sort of thing is a controversial political topic today - in most of the 19th century, if you had access to any means of transportation necessary to get there (including walking across the border from, say, Mexico or Canada), that was all you needed to become a legal resident. Yet the country did just fine.

So it's not at all a given that the current system with tightly regulated borders, visas, conditions of residence etc will still be in place in 100 years.


>Broadly controlling human migration at the border is a relatively recent thing (as in, just over a century).

When prior to industrialization would mass migration (especially of another ethnic group) have been seen by the current inhabitants as anything other than an invasion?

>Taking US as an example where this sort of thing is a controversial political topic today - in most of the 19th century, if you had access to any means of transportation necessary to get there (including walking across the border from, say, Mexico or Canada), that was all you needed to become a legal resident. Yet the country did just fine.

The immigration restrictions of the late 19th/early 20th century were a reaction to immigration numbers having risen beyond the point that the current inhabitants were comfortable with. Yes, controls were lax before then but that was a reflection of 1) the relatively low degree of conflict over resources (a result of industrialization), 2) the similarity of ethnicity/culture between the current inhabitants and the immigrants (they were predominantly Christians of European ancestry -- Chinese immigration was not viewed so favorably), and 3) comparatively low numbers of immigrants before ~1870, and especially before 1850.


> Taking US as an example where this sort of thing is a controversial political topic today - in most of the 19th century, if you had access to any means of transportation necessary to get there (including walking across the border from, say, Mexico or Canada), that was all you needed to become a legal resident. Yet the country did just fine.

The great land border lockdown between the United States and Canada or Mexico really started after September 11, 2001. The current border controls are extremely excessive by comparison, and the current US president's proposals are completely insane by 20th century standards. Many people born in the 1990s do not realize just how unusual the current border lock-down situation is.

To add an anecdote, the most unusual Canada/US immigration story I know is an acquaintance, US citizen by birth, who had illegally immigrated to Canada and was an undocumented under-the-table cash worker for almost a decade by the time I met him in 2010. One of his American grandparents originally came from Canada by literally swimming across a lake in the 1930s to immigrate to the United States.


Don't worry about that.

Neither of us will see that, and it would take something very drastic to change how the humans behaved for millennia.


If their economy needs you, they let you in. If they don't, you don't. Simple as that.

Unless we abolish the concept of countries and all live in a global government of sorts, that's how it works _everywhere_.


Europe doesn't need a ton of refugees / migrants but they have been flooding in recently.


With immigration you will definitively focus on highly educated people, people who have skills needed in the respective industries and who are likely to fit in well culturally.

How would you regulate immigration?


I'd open up all the borders without restriction. It would be a madhouse for the first decade but then the world would be much better off in the long run.

It would be the first step in a united planet rather than the pettiness we suffer now with individual competing states.


Uhh, how about instead, we let Europe do that. And then us in America and Canada can see how that works out for them.

The beauty of countries is that different countries can try vastly different things, and then we can look at the results afterwords and see which countries made good decisions and which made bad decisions.


Well, the United States is a living example of a country that tried that, and um ... hasn't failed because of it.

Until the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, there were no restrictions on immigration. And after that, the immigration of white people was still completely unrestricted, until the Immigration Act of 1921. And after which, it was still relatively easy for citizens from Western European countries to move to the US (thanks to the "National Origins formula", up until the Immigration Act of 1965 was passed.


>Well, the United States is a living example of a country that tried that, and um ... hasn't failed because of it.

When did the US A) allow unrestricted immigration of people of non-European origin, B) actually have significant numbers of immigrants of non-European origin, and C) not quickly move to restrict that immigration?

Unrestricted immigration of people of European origins is not the same thing as opening up the borders without restriction.


Sure. Back in the day, every new immigrant was one more able body, able to help colonize the rugged expanse, as well as work the farms, factories and railroads.

These days, we don't need any more able-bodied factory workers. We are no longer an industrial-labor economy. We need service and skilled labor, instead.


> Back in the day, every new immigrant was one more able body, able to help colonize the rugged expanse, as well as work the farms, factories and railroads.

You need to stop relying on television shows for understanding history and read more. There was no "rugged expanse," there was an ongoing Native American genocide. Geronimo died in 1909. The Indian Wars did not end until 1924. As to how much laborers were really needed in factories, Sinclair's The Jungle (published in 1906) is a good illustration.


I think that would only come to pass if you set up a global planet-wide government at the same time.


The people in countries that have built up valuable commons have a tremendous incentive to restrict access to them. How would you get them to go along with this?


LOL


I agree on the 'madhouse' part.


>>"arbitrary stereotype"

the selection criteria it's not arbitrary and is based on the factors Canada considers important. It's like saying asking for a job applicant to have a certain skillset is "discrimination based on arbitrary stereotype".


I see a lot more negatives with allowing unchecked open borders than putting standards in place. Most of the negatives boil down to people not being able to live in whatever arbitrary place they want.

I don't think personal preference should carry a whole lot of weight in the context of setting policy on who gets to cross your borders. Certainly not near as much weight as the load on local welfare systems, personal history, culture fit, and so forth.


> Certainly not near as much weight as the load on local welfare systems, personal history, culture fit, and so forth.

Why do you think this? I personally believe the opposite and think world wide semi-open borders would be for the best. (By semi-open I mean that you still need to pass background checks etc). You could also disqualify people from accepting welfare if they have recently moved into the county.


What you end up then is "pushy" cultures become the norm, and "more open" (from a lack of better term, I know that's not really accurate) get phased out.

Essentially, everything will be China given long enough (I'm obviously exaggerating). There might be a few people of middle eastern descent too. Maybe.


>would be for the best

The best for who? Do the people who live in countries with valuable infrastructure and institutions benefit from having to share them with immigrants that will be net-consumers of those services? (Note: I'm not saying all immigrants are net-consumers, I'm specifically asking about the subset of immigrants that are net-consumers.)


It's pretty much the exact opposite of arbitrary.


Is a company discriminating against you because they don't want to hire you because you don't have the skillset they are looking for?


This is how it's been for over 100 years.

The neat thing about international tech workers however, might be that you can get skills without needing to transfer your education over in Canada and still have transferrable value and skills. Not to mention being self taught is good enough to find a way into Canada.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: