Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Battles and Dynasties at Lincoln Castle (blogs.bl.uk)
23 points by pepys 9 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



There's a cracking episode of "In Our Time" that covers the 1217 Battle of Lincoln:

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08njv60




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: