As a Coinbase user, I'd love to get away from Coinbase but I can't get them to even acknowledge the $5,000 I wired them 15 days ago. Two emails into CS and still no response from them other than an automated email stating they are really behind. If I can ever get my money back, I'll never use them again.
Gemini seems to work well and be much more reliable, albeit much smaller and not as functional as GDAX.
UPDATE: Coinbase email about my missing wire, the first response in the 15 days since my wire:
"This is an automated email. As we experience rapid growth, we are also experiencing a high volume of support requests and we regret not being able to answer your inquiry in a reasonable amount of time."
Also from https://plaid.com/legal/longtail/, "You acknowledge that in accessing your data and information through the Service, your provider account access number(s), password(s), security question(s) and answer(s), account number(s), login information, and any other security or access information, and the actual data in your account(s) with such provider(s) such as bank and other account balances, credit card charges, debits and deposits (collectively, "Provider Account Data"), may be collected and stored in the Service."
Assuming he's trying to get into Ethereum, it doesn't quite fit the definition of a "scam". The tech is very interesting and who knows how far it will go.
I contacted them and they sent this: "You received an SMS and email notification indicating that your 2FA settings were changed. Please note that this message was sent in error and your 2FA settings have not been changed."
seriously coinbase?
The history of Bitcoin exchanges is that when they get into trouble, things get worse, not better. Get out while you can.
The Mt. Gox liquidation is still proceeding, slowly.[1]
Why would anyone carry balances in wallets outside their immediate, local control?
im in the official ethereum gitter and every day at least one person comes in saying something along the lines of "hello i have just poured half my life savings into this, my money is gone but my eth is not in my wallet please help" - only for some semi-official support guy to tell them that if they screw up, their money is gone.
then there are the people who make transactions in the tens of eth (thousands of dollars) to the wrong address, then begging on etherscan for the owner of that address to send their eth back.
crypto is in such an infantile state that even most "software engineers" shouldnt get anywhere near it on their own.
But you can't blame a layman for preferring to trust an ostensibly secure service in lieu of screwing up security themselves, given how many stories are out there of people getting compromised and their Bitcoin stolen.
To be able to exchange it to a non-crypto currency.
'Wallet offline - Waiting for ETH network to stabalize'
Right now though most alts are so mispriced that I expect it will be basically the same situation all week as each one slowly drains into ETH until it hits a semi-rational market cap.
And I suppose he picked a good time seeing as he finally got LTC into Coinbase right before the segwit pump.
(1) I want to be able to get my currencies into USD FAST if needed. (given that Coinbase is down, a hardware wallet in this case would probably be a lot faster FWIW)
(2) I'm not entirely sure I trust myself to not lose the ledger and paper phrase more than I trust Coinbase or other online wallet.
Somebody convince me otherwise?
Other exchanges will be faster in any such case. Coinbase is almost always unstable or down during price crashes.
"Coinbase is currently experiencing high traffic & customers have receive a..."
Over the past few years, they are always down at the most inopportune time. I wouldn't trust them at this point.
No, I don't have alternatives, no I don't want to divulge details, just putting the warning out there. Yes you're free to do as you please.
