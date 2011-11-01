Hacker News
Some Thoughts on Our Business (2011)
(
lettersofnote.com
)
57 points
by
CalChris
9 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
4 comments
HenryTheHorse
9 months ago
Now there's a relic from another
age
: the entertainment industry was still operating on the old model, Japan was a perceived threat to US businesses (!) and the Internet was not yet a "problem".
I can't imagine the 2017 version of this letter.
protomyth
9 months ago
Considered in 2017 they now are a blockbuster powerhouse with Marvel, Lucasfilms, Pixar, and a rejuvenated Disney Animation under their banner.
fetcher
9 months ago
It might sound flippant, but that's one of the best pieces of writing I've ever read. I have a lot of respect for the author.
empath75
9 months ago
That's such a fantastically well written letter and I think he was absolutely right in his diagnosis of the problems they faced and the solutions.
