Some Thoughts on Our Business (2011) (lettersofnote.com)
57 points by CalChris 9 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments



Now there's a relic from another age: the entertainment industry was still operating on the old model, Japan was a perceived threat to US businesses (!) and the Internet was not yet a "problem".

I can't imagine the 2017 version of this letter.


Considered in 2017 they now are a blockbuster powerhouse with Marvel, Lucasfilms, Pixar, and a rejuvenated Disney Animation under their banner.


It might sound flippant, but that's one of the best pieces of writing I've ever read. I have a lot of respect for the author.


That's such a fantastically well written letter and I think he was absolutely right in his diagnosis of the problems they faced and the solutions.




