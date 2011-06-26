Beijing: "We are connecting economic development to border regions and neighbouring countries for geostrategic and unification purposes, we don't care about cost"
Personal observation: Beijing is smart. I personally lived on and near the southwestern Chinese border for most of the last 16 years and they are definitely kicking ass with infrastructure, including high speed trains, renewable energy (wind/hydro/solar) and highways. They have achieved their goal of economic integration for a lot of formerly isolated people. There were abuses earlier but now they generally give people who are moved a pretty good deal, eg. free rice and oil for life, free apartment plus a life long monthly stipend per household member (source: Personal interview with someone to be moved, Chinese New Year 2017).
Western media: "Build it and they will come!"
Beijing: "They are already here."
Personal observation: Beijing is basically right, except in some private sector residential building projects.
Another low quality China-bashing article from the NYT.
In my experience work hours are the same as the US (which itself is famously bad on holidays and worker freedom from a European or Australian perspective) for the most part, with a six day per week maximum but better holidays than the US. People who work hard tend to take longer holidays or contract work.
Re: 'stands for' ... not sure how valid bringing in to any discussion the supposed moral stance of a news outlet is.
Perhaps Quora would be a better venue for this, but I'm having a difficult time understanding what exactly may happen to the Chinese economy if all of the following are simultaneously true:
1. China has a trade surplus in its favor, on the order of ~40B/mo
2. China has an exceptionally high savings rate, ~50%
3. China is in an incredible amount of debt
4. China is experiencing a massive outflow of capital by firms and individuals
I understand that macroeconomics is a very complicated and nuanced subject, but would greatly appreciate it if a HN reader could point me towards a comprehensive article or is willing to share their own analysis.
[1] http://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-trade-surplus-widens-...
[2] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-05-01/chinese-c...
[3] http://www.barrons.com/articles/why-chinas-debt-bomb-has-not...
[4] http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/02/05/asias-top-ban...
The big question mark, is how actively the government will intervene if things go south. In a normal market, too much debt results in bankruptcies. This results in people losing money (all of those savers who have been socking their money away in banks). But a lot of institutions in China are state owned, so it's possible that they could prop up these institutions. No one really knows what that would look like, or how it would impact the economy, but the assumption is you will have a lot of zombie companies that only exist because the government is making good on their debt obligations.
From my understanding, capital outflows seek higher returns in foreign markets which would eventually (in theory) be repatriated to drive eventual consumption. If the Yuan is strengthened, would this not make foreign produced goods cheaper to consume within the country? Would it truly be a "crash" if goods are consumed domestically instead of shipped to foreign countries? Considering the high savings rate, could these accelerated savings be used to purchase productive foreign assets?
Strange times, to say the least.
So I'm not sure a strengthening Yuan would necessarily remove the need for that reduction of risk.
Worth noting, China is also trying to limit international investments (in addition to capital flight mentioned above) to try and encourage domestic investments[1]. If I had to pick one sign that there might be trouble ahead, it would be this one. It's one thing to try and clamp down on people dodging capital controls, but it's another thing entirely to try and limit international investments that would broaden China's economic footprint.
And one final thought. While there are some troubling signs, no major modern economy is or has been as tightly controlled as China's. So I don't think anyone really knows how this will play out. It's quite possible that they thread the needle and keep everything rolling smoothly. And as others mentioned in this thread, there are plenty of examples in history where massive infrastructure investments caused some big financial pain/failures in the short term, only to result in positive long term impacts. It's quite possible that China is playing the long game here, ready to suffer some short term pain, but looking 20-30 years down the road. As their economy matures, infrastructure projects will get more expensive (see the US for example), so might as well overbuild now.
[1] https://www.theguardian.com/business/2016/dec/26/china-to-re...
Personally, I haven't a clue. What I see is this though. People keep predicting that China's growth is going to hit a wall. But China keeps posting figures (if you can believe them) that point to the inevitable fact that that nation will be by far the largest economy in about a decade. What happens then is anybody's guess. My _feeling_ is that there will be a swing of political power that trails economic power. What we have to figure out is whether this political transition happens relatively peacefully or not. That's the _real_ question I think.
most of western media are negative about China.
PS: I am Chinese and live in US.
The total extent of economic policy discussion that I've been able to solicit from Chinese friends & family is thus:
1. Save lots of cash
2. Buy lots of apartments
And that's it.
Not sure what to tell you, other than I look forward to reflecting on these comments sometime in the next 2-3 years.
1. The Chinese _economy_ has a trade surplus
2. Chinese _people_ have a high personal savings rates
3. The Chinese _government_ has a lot of debt.
4. Chinese companies and firms are trying to diversify their investments by investing outside of the country. Especially when the government is mostly good but has potential for being capricious and totalitarian.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Railway_Mania
Looking back though, those investments were absolutely without doubt a net positive for the country. It's hard to even quantify the benefit having 10,000 miles of railways cut through the country has brought us over the 150 years since. Building even a few hundred miles of railway now is extraordinarily expensive and mired in all sorts of legal issues.
I'm sure not all of these big infrastructure projects will succeed, but I bet they will be a net positive over the long term.
A lot of the internet infrastructure was built out during the bubble period of the late 90's / early 2000's
I'm not an economist either, but I have a working memory, and I can remember being warned about Chinese debt in the early aughts. The debt has grown, weathered a global 'great' recession and the warnings continue...
The Chinese bubble is still being inflated. Chinese debt won't matter until that bubble pops. There is no evidence that the bubble is about to pop; GDP growth has been north of 6% since Clinton's first term and that rate of growth has, if anything, become more stable recently. There is still plenty of Western industry that is ripe for evacuation to Asia, and China -- for all it's changes and growth -- is still appealing for this purpose; they've kept their regulatory apparatus at bay and there are still another 500-ish million Chinese peasants to keep wages in check.
It's still too early for the inevitable snap back. It will happen, but there is some time yet.
My imperfect understanding of China is stagnation is tantamount to ouster of the Politburo members, or at least the Standing Committee; they will go to great lengths to avoid that outcome during their tenure. From what I've read, the population supports the political and economic status quo so long as there is relatively discernible economic improvement decade-over-decade. If that is true, then a 3+ decade stagnation scenario might be difficult to sketch out, though the US middle class is going on 4+ decades of stagnation now [1], so perhaps that same scenario is possible in China, given enough variety of distractions from the general trend line.
China's infrastructure build-out will also lag behind the economic effects to follow by many years. I personally think it will eventually prove prescient, creating new markets for China's industrial output in the coming centuries, but it won't come without its own set of challenges. If China pulls a wildcard move like monetizing infrastructure debt, holding out promises of enormous growth on the back of that infrastructure, then they can perhaps forestall stagnation far longer than anyone anticipates currently.
[1] I've yet to see a credible rebuttal to the assertion of middle class stagnation that accounts for not just health insurance, land, and education inflation, but also terms and conditions inflation like smaller quantities for same price, or less or lower-quality health insurance coverage for same price, or inferior ingredients substitution for the same price, or better supply chain logistics yet still shipping enriched flour, for example.
You mean the one partially built by the Chinese?
http://www.nytimes.com/2011/06/26/business/global/26bridge.h...
Also, don't assume those bridges are built particularly well and will last for a long time. The Chinese have their own fair share of corruption, incompetence, etc...
http://media.sacbee.com/static/sinclair/sinclair.jquery/bayb...
Overall, it looks like the Chinese didn't do that bad of a job here.
Don't the debts at least cancel out, or has China really borrowed more than the US borrowed from it? Or does this all only really matter on paper, but somehow in the real world it doesn't at all?
http://money.cnn.com/2016/05/10/news/economy/us-debt-ownersh...
Also as for holders of debt. Japan beats China
http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/16/investing/china-japan-us-deb...
The current Chinese model of exporting infrastructure (financing, materials and laborers usually come from China) is also quite interesting and fits in the same long-term worldview: they build trains and road infrastructure across all of Africa.
Most people think it's a waste of money, but they ignore that China is on track to prop up Africa, so that African countries can actually buy stuff once orders from the European and US markets fade (be it due to Trump protectionism or simple market saturation).
All in all, the Chinese government is probably the one single government in the world that actually looks into the future and not just to the next quarter financials (or the next elections).
[1] https://www.fastcompany.com/3050167/in-africa-chinese-develo...
For a 1.4 mile bridge 100 meters off the ground? That is a fucking steal. How do they pull this off?
Now, I'd guess there's some debate if the Golden Gate was worth it, but I think in the long run these sorts of things define regions and become essential.
EDIT: Noting I already did the 1930s money conversion.
Total length 2,460m
Width 32.05m
Height 343m
Cost €394,000,000
Source: was in mainland China recently
Beijing: "We are connecting economic development to border regions and neighbouring countries for geostrategic and unification purposes, we don't care about cost"
Personal observation: Beijing is smart. I personally lived on and near the southwestern Chinese border for most of the last 16 years and they are definitely kicking ass with infrastructure, including high speed trains, renewable energy (wind/hydro/solar) and highways. They have achieved their goal of economic integration for a lot of formerly isolated people. There were abuses earlier but now they generally give people who are moved a pretty good deal, eg. free rice and oil for life, free apartment plus a life long monthly stipend per household member (source: Personal interview with someone to be moved, Chinese New Year 2017).
Western media: "Build it and they will come!"
Beijing: "They are already here."
Personal observation: Beijing is basically right, except in some private sector residential building projects.
Another low quality China-bashing article from the NYT.