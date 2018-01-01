Google search and Amazon reviews are actually excellent book-finding tools and I don't believe there's much value to be squeezed out of what they leave on the table.
Perhaps if I had a more comprehensive background in a couple of areas (math, philosophy) I would have already been exposed to many of them and wouldn't have enjoyed the book so much. But as it turns out I didn't and I did.
It was a brutal start for me, I didn't get into it until after the first 300 pages. Then it was fantastic. (I basically hate the overly descriptive setup because I don't really like wasting my time trying to visualize what the author is describing).
Everyone I've recommended the book to has either been overwhelmed because of the size or bored because of the length.
There were two great discussions about this on HN last week:
Ask HN: What language-agnostic programming books should I read?
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14486657
Ask HN: Books you wish you had read earlier?
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14477851
I look forward to trying yours when it is back online (service was disrupted when I tried).
[1] https://www.booksuggestions.ninja/
[2] https://rpiai.com/why-i-made-a-book-recommendation-service/
Also, a user navigating to /search/:title is currently shown a raw error .json that exposes both your HMAC signature and your AWS access ID
1) Love the idea, I'm always struggling to find the next book to read.
2) It seems to be pulling some scam books, I put East of Eden in and got some sort of help you with your homework summary book.
3) I'd echo the suggestion to deemphasize other books by the same author. If I loved Foucault's Pendulum, I almost certainly already know about In the Name of the Rose.
Back when I worked on openlibrary, we had something called "subjects" (e.g. https://openlibrary.org/subjects/architecture) and at the bottom, it would give out "Related..." books (by subject, place etc.). It was an extremely simple algorithm but gave me quite some nice things to follow.
Good work!
As a side note, I an quite social reader and like to read books that I can have conversations about. Amazon ratings etc. are quite good in that already, but the visualization helps big time.
Guess HN killed it :\
The progress bar simply never goes away and my console is full of 503's. I sat waiting for like 30-40 seconds before I decided to check. Give me an error message so I know something went wrong at the very least!
Still I hope to see Kooba working to find other books to add to my reading list :)
As of right now I am unable to get anything to happen.