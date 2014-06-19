TLDR; For legacy reasons, some words produce valid colors even if they don't respect the standard color formats. For example, "chucknorris" produces red.
By the way I didn't see any mention of max length. Is there a limitiation to the length of the color string?
Bonus question: What color would the complete works of Shakespeare be? Take all of his scene play manuscripts found on Project Gutenberg but excluding duplicates if any, sort them in the order they were originally published and concatenate into a single string.
With that said there are some pretty cool ones (e.g. 5afe57 = safest = a green) that do match up. Can't say I can think of many hugely practical uses for this, but it's kinda neat!
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coffee_roasting#Roasts
https://www.sweetmarias.com/category/green-coffee/others/sam...
http://legacy.sweetmarias.com/airpop/airpopmethod.php
The above describes creating a bread-machine "Coretto" roaster. (I still have no idea why it's named that). A heat gun (for paint drying) from Harbor Freight (~$15, it's almost always on sale) is used for the heat. The bread machine is torn apart so it permanently spins, and never turns on the heating element.
After using it manually a bit you'll get the bug too. Eventually you'll want to control it electronically. I still have to actually do it...
Though with the numbers in the beginning it's not as readable as e.g. BADA55.
Still the 57 does not really directly translate to ST in my head at least.
How do you do that?
So:
#FF0000 = 0xFF, 0x00, 0x00, which is pure red
#0000FF = 0x00, 0x00, 0xFF, which is pure blue
#FF00FF = 0xFF, 0x00, 0xFF, which is red and blue mixed, so it's purple (violet)
#FFFFFF = 0xFF, 0xFF, 0xFF, all colors combined is white
#C0FFEE = 0xC0, 0xFF, 0xEE, so by 'parsing' it in your head yo can see is mostly green and blue, combined that's cyan.
It probably irritates you to see images scaled to 1000 pixels rather than 1024. What about that jpeg cell that is not 8 pixels square? Think of the computational overhead and the need to go floating point just because someone does not think in bytes. It is too late to tell them now, these kids ain't spending winter typing in hex. Hex to them is like BCD is to you and who needs binary coded decimal these days when emoji's need to be mastered?
I don't mean you personally, just them folk that know their hex from learning to code that way. I think hex is important but it seems most front end developers would prefer not to know.
Step 1: group into two characters each.
Step 2: know that hex is an extension of decimal that adds the digits A-F after 9. So just like 0<1, 9<A and A<B etc.
Step 3: find the biggest and smallest groups by comparing the first digits of each. If they match they're pretty close.
Step 3a (optional): guestimate the intensity of each color by thinking of the first digit on the scale from 0 is least intense to F is most intense. (5: somewhat less than half, D: pretty close to max, 1: almost none etc)
Step 4: use your knowledge of additive color mixing to guestimate the color.
You don't need to be able to map each digit to its' decimal equivalent first to get a general guess. If you're missing Step 4, then you can still figure out mostly-primary colors like #D53A1F. Step 1 should be trivial. Step 3 can be guestimated.
Moreover, RGB isn't great at all. We need "10% lighter than deep purple", not #ec12e4. All the mind-calc is done in these terms anyway.
This is my experience. There are two types of people in this industry, people who want to make money quick and those who are technologists.
I mean, it's not _mandatory_ but it's something you'll run into eventually (though since I do quite low level systems programming, I expect that I see hex a lot more often than web developers -- though CSS colours are also in hex).
It's like when people complain that they failed to install desktop Linux in the last couple of years - sure in the 90s that was a very valid complaint, and early last decade it was tricksy too. But now? It says more about them.
The fact that users cannot just install the OS and use it after 2+ decades says more about OS, not about users.
My mother? Like most people, she might have trouble, but she probably doesn't even know what an OS is. A hacker news poster in 2017 should know better.
I was like that too. Losers can't install, tune, [read hex colors,] etc. Then you realize that your time is finite, that your overall awareness has FOV parameter, that issues never end, they evolve. If you focus too much, you're solving local problems that should not be there in the first place, and these are not yours. So, things are wrong, not your FOV. Fix things, not yourself. Know hex for hardware, not for colors. That's what your parent's rant is about.
If you can't install linux in 2017, you can't really consider yourself technically able.
I said nothing about getting every piece of hardware going. I said nothing about tuning anything, I said nothing about resolving issues or fixing things yourself.
If, between the big distros (and particularly ubuntu) you can't even get it installed in 2017, when linux in various forms is so widespread, and the installers are really not much more complex than the windows one, you have problems. I've watched linux installs go from hideously complex beasts invokving typing in monitor tolerances and manually selecting arcane package-sets to try and make anything work to something supremely easy. Are you really going to argue that installing Ubuntu on generic hardware is sooooo difficult we shouldn't expect someone who is supposedly into tech and a capable programmer to be able to click through an installer? Really? Because to me that's an expectation on a par with writing fizz-buzz,the lowest possible barrier to entry.
The parent rant is trying to say that kids today don't need hex, and that it's a fuddy-duddy old man skill reserved for those who grew up coding in assembly on 8-bit processors. As this very topic shows,I don't think that's the case.
As written, my last sentence is indeed circular, and poorly phrased, yes :)
I was trying to say that this topic shows the skill useful, if not essential. What I said was that my opinion is clearly my opinion!
#ACE71C is quite acetic, on the other hand.
Unfortunately 'secede' is blue rather than gray...
#F0E71D
is the colour of asafoetida: https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=asafoetida&source=lnms&tbm...
And #C0C0A5 is cocoa.
For fitness studio folks who are into hex (of which there are obviously billions) #F17 (bright pink) would be popular too.
http://bada55.io/
https://meyerweb.com/eric/thoughts/2014/06/19/rebeccapurple/
That's really stretching it.
aaaand THAT's why we do code reviews!
Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".wrap > div"))
.filter(n => n.getAttribute("name").includes("t"))
.forEach(n => n.parentNode.removeChild(n));
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leet
Also, go get from T to 7 is a few degrees of rotation.
Bonus points: named color support for valid CSS colors, such as dodgerblue.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fiesta_(dinnerware)
One oddity: for some reason, the site's CSS makes text selection highlights invisible. If you select text, the selection looks identical to unselected text, though copy/paste still works.
Also, the color boxes appear to be editable text areas: if you click on one, you can backspace or Ctrl-U and the text of the color vanishes, until you hover/unhover it again and the text gets reset (because of the 1337/LEET translation going on with hover/unhover).
What really annoys is that browsers still select page text as it lays in HTML, ignoring CSS that places it differently. Also the entire fact that selection spans really different blocks, so you have to aim precisely to start and end it at appropriate places.
The main purpose of browser is to manage hypertext. How could that be implemented wrong?
aspell -d en dump master | aspell -l en expand|grep -e
I didn't think of the other possibilities(like #bada55), but instead opted to shorten it to 3 letter codes. The one I like most is #b00, a nice red.
> BADA55
> not found
> closes tab
With the web, the convention right now is to treat the subdomain as a different security origin (with the exception of www). So the link should show c0ffee.surge.sh, not surge.sh.
If this is a manual setting, it probably also needs to be set for neocities.org. I noticed that wordpress.com domains were being subdomained properly.
It really shouldn't be manual, it should just always show the correct origin domain.
Namely, having your hosting domain on the public suffix list means that browsers will not allow setting cookies on the suffix (similar to how you cannot set a cookie for ".com"), which prevents rogue websites on the same root domain from stealing sensitive cookie values from other subdomains.
- s3.amazonaws.com
- blogspot.com
- githubusercontent.com
but there are many other sites in the list which are less notable.
TLDR; For legacy reasons, some words produce valid colors even if they don't respect the standard color formats. For example, "chucknorris" produces red.