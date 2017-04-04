The smallest step up from a hierarchical file system is to allow any file to have any number of tags, where each tag is just a simple string (no hidden IDs or anything). I believe most tag proposals implement this concept and not much further. I briefly looked at Tagsistant and numerous software and papers.
I sketched some of my own ideas about identifying immutable files by hash and creating arbitrary tags that reference such files. It turns out that this way of organizing files goes really deep, and I haven't explored all the implications yet. It yields a completely different landscape than the file system that we are used to today - the concepts of path, mutability, attributes, etc. are replaced with different mechanisms.
The article is long, but I would appreciate hearing if the concepts resonate with anybody else: https://www.nayuki.io/page/designing-better-file-organizatio...
Having spent time categorizing my photos, adding a tag layer on top of the existing filesystem is a great idea, but using it as a replacement for the traditional directory structure isn't.
Simple operations like "delete everything in here" becomes complicated under a tag structure now that we no longer have a strict concept of A is within B.
I think simple operations remain still quite simply but we need to alternate those a bit. For example "delete everything in here" may not be very clear thing but "delete these files globally" and "unlink these tags" are still simple concepts. What tags are offered to be unlinked for what files is just UX decision where is multiple quite ok answers. For example if we browse files as tag stack we may delete first one or ask how deeply we want clear stack tags.
Regarding photos, I fully intend to have a tag-only system to organize my own collection. I see file names and folders and counterproductive.
I agree with you that tagging becomes more complicated, and the semantics of "delete everything in here" is different. Gmail provides some insight into this - you have to distinguish between untagging a bunch of files versus actually deleting the messages (and any tags they carry). This isn't a dealbreaker in my opinion; it is a consequence of being more expressive.
Of course, that raises the question of what happens when you encounter a cycle in the tag graph.
Or, put another way, the hierarchical file name can be seen as an ordered n-tuple of tags.
Both approaches give you new ways to view, find and manipulate FS content. What about viewing all files which are sources (belong to "src" directory in any part of a path)? Something like that.
On macOS they have a view that shows you all your files in the order that they were last modified. That has value I believe. Combine that with optional categorization for filtering, so tags but with the tags not being at the very center, and store files by their hash but keep filename for display. Also keeping track of origin of files - user authored vs made by others. Documents with hyperlinks are used for organizing files of current concern. Snapshots of all files are kept so you can delete, replace or update "indexes" over time but still being able to retrieve them later. Append-only except for the pointers that show what indexes are active.
Hope any of that made sense. It's a bit late and besides I didn't want to write "a whole book" in this comment.
That's actually how I organize my physical desktop: there is a stake of blanks ("new text file..." menu item), operative drawings in the center, non-operative at the far right, and lot of drawers in my table, each with its own geometry, cabinet, shelves, working/entertainment rooms or areas. If I start to collect something new, like DVD discs or project documents, I simply "create" new shelf for archiving or empty old space by moving it to less useful location.
Given that it is electronic representation, you may even put document into additional location, like dragging it via alt key, so semi-transparent version of it is created. You can take documents to your hands, go to places, drop some here and some there, instead of that cut-paste and "clipboard" idiom. Why would one really move folders via cutting them to the clipboard? Did you ever see what it looks like?
Even if hierachical folder/file systems could be good, today these are shit. You can edit file, but you can't edit folder. Attach photo or text preview on file/folder via paperclip? Make it bigger, so that it stands out in other icons? Create in-folder heading like github's README.md? Colorize them quickly? Nope. Even when possible it is a real pain. All files and folders look the same (or random) and if it is not jpeg, you're on your own to search it by low-perceptible metadata like ctime or name/type.
I'm reading "The Science of Managing Our Digital Stuff (MIT Press)". They seem to prefer hierarchies (I'm not far through the book yet).
We might not be able to get away from hierarchies, if experience with "memory palaces" [1] gives an indication of how most of us remember (would be interesting if we could identify the memory palace equivalents for those who remember using auditory, visual, and tactile forms [2]). Most memory palaces' dendritic structure bears a striking resemblance to a hierarchical system.
I still find an overall hierarchical structure, combined with indexing and tagging, as the most flexible system with today's technology. I'm looking for ways to implement automated tagging using auto-summarization, voice commands, and automatic environment-contextual cue gathering, and expanding the indexing power with automated ontology extraction. Primitive example: I pick up an incoming call from a client, the system automatically transcribes the conversation, identifies the client, files the recording and transcription to a project folder, analyzes the content of the discussion, and auto-links relevant emails, chats and documents with bi-directional hyperlinks based upon concepts vocalized and conceptual relationship maps extracted based upon a crude initial morphological analysis of the conversation. The accuracy doesn't need to be astounding for this to have use to me; just a crude approximation is sufficient for me to start with.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Method_of_loci
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Storage_(memory)#Short-term_me...
Thoughts on Camlistore: I agree with their high-level https://camlistore.org/doc/principles and https://camlistore.org/doc/uses . Their presentation slides and videos gave a helpful explanation and demonstration of their functionality. The query string format and showing of live search results were very cool. I have doubts about the rich JSON metadata format, their model of mutable files, and whether I can represent and query the my kind of metadata in their system.
Thoughts on "Science of Managing Our Digital Stuff": I sat down at the public library and read part of the book. Your early warning about hierarchies proved correct. The authors seem to be very focused on conducting user studies and timing people's time and recall performance. All their text point toward the superiority of hierarchical organization due to the efficiency of human spatial navigation / folder traversal. The book has some interesting perspectives to offer (e.g. human behavior, group information management, motivations behind keeping data), but I don't expect it to contribute to any of my technical design decisions.
Hierarchical file systems made the most sense back in the days of the spatial desktop metaphor [0] pre-OS X classic Mac OS Finder. The ability to organize your files in a spatial manner and have the system preserve the one-to-one relationship between a file and its (virtual) physical location within the system was what made it work.
As soon as the browser metaphor (or navigational) file manager [1] took over (owing much of its success to the web browser), this relationship was lost and the system became unwieldy.
[0] https://arstechnica.com/apple/2003/04/finder/3/
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File_manager#Navigational_file...
Tagging files IMO depends on having a robust deduplication system under the hood.
Traditional deletion should be split to real delete and unlink (see: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14541776).
Editing mutable file you just mutate it everywhere since it's just single file after all. Editing immutable content is same as creating new file.
I think system on article doesn't suffer duplication problem (due tagging, for immutability maybe). There is no problem showing file on multiple path or "result of multiple query" without data deduplication unless we somehow try to brute force tag FS over traditional HFS. If I understood your concern correctly...
For example case how do you manage details of relationships of tags? Like how do you handle situation where you are accidentally created duplicate tag?
Spoiler: There is not-so-small complexity creep there.
I hope sane conscious trade-offs can be done.
https://reiser4.wiki.kernel.org/index.php/Future_Vision
https://reiser4.wiki.kernel.org/index.php/V4
(and http://lwn.net/2001/1108/a/reiser4-transaction.php3 )
. And here's some emails etc. I wrote in response:
https://web.archive.org/web/20040728044342/http://www.st-and...
https://www.mail-archive.com/reiserfs-list@namesys.com/msg09...
https://www.mail-archive.com/reiserfs-list@namesys.com/msg20...
, plus some of the discussion threaded from those posts. (Sorry, my stuff needs rewriting and updating but I'm not in the position to do it at present. If there's anything you would like to ask about please do. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9809041 and https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10548477 touch on things that are a bit further down the line, but related—in particular, to the handling of "internal metadata" and files with a compound internal structure.)
* https://systemswe.love/archive/minneapolis-2017/ivan-richwal...
* https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2010/06/the-b...
I am a fan of their dynamic queries. Being able to search all over the file system for certain attributes, instead of merely browsing a pre-canned hierarchy, is a powerful feature. I'm not a fan of their extended attributes though; it seems brittle currently because we have reduced files down to the lowest common denominator of being a finite sequence of bytes, with very little metadata on the side (if you're lucky, you might get a file name and MIME type attached).
I feel that the problem of archiving files is not well served by the POSIX file system, and deserves attention. Gaps are in data safety and backup capabilities (dropbox is a huge leap forward here) and document retrival. Usually external idices (which go out of sync) are used to query file names. Also there is no way to attach semantic metadata to files (appart from date stamps, and permissions).
This tool provides an interesting stab at the latter problem. I have always thought that semantics would be layered ontop of a POSIX file system. This project fips the logic and implements tagging within the fs.
I wonder how compatible this is with NFS/Dropbox/git.
Can I use this to tag files on a Mac via Dropbox Sync?
I have been using some home grown tools that allow me to put sematics into filenames for a while now. And it has served me quite well. Files look like this:
2017-04-04 #S4907 #Choir List of names.pdf
2017-04-05 #EXCITE #S5005 Notes on Data Repositories.pdf
2017-04-06 #ARAG #S5031 $Amount=14.2EUR Invoice.pdf
https://github.com/HeinrichHartmann/pile
(waaay to early to use, yet. But the README elaborates a little). Has anyone aware of similar approaches?
E.g. using JSON documents as file names seems another obvious way to layer semantics ontop of POSIX/fs. Is anyone doing this?
Usually I prefer to link archive.is, but it didn't manage to capture the page before it went down this time around.
For one thing I think TMSU's achilles heel is handling renaming of files gracefully, I wonder how Tagsistant does it?
This was all back for the 0.2 release and I think the author changed a bunch of this stuff in later releases. I wish there were more options for tagging file systems in Linux. If I ever get my stuff out of the "thrown together" phase, I'll probably publish them.
The problems, variously, are that fixed-name hierarchical-storage filesystems meet the needs of document-based storage, projects, workflows, sharing, and lifecycle exceedingly poorly.
The problem is coming up with a better option.
A filesystem-based approach has the advantage that it's low-level, not tied in to a single application or toolsuite, and may be extensible.
Among the questions I've turned up include identifying what specific problems this is trying to solve, distinguishing between public and private information, and what levels of standardisation might apply. There are also some very significant questions about privacy and data leakage.
My current thoughts are largely grouped around a documents-based system (provisionally, "/docfs"), and an online or Web-oriented system (provisionally, "/webfs"), both under an umbrella context system, KFC (for KFC's Fine Context). Mostly considering the domain space, workflows, and possible solution-shaped objects. Part of that (largely focused on Web access) discussed here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/dredmorbius/comments/6bgowu/what_if...
There are extensive collections of works which are systematically categorised. We call themm "libraries". One in particular, the U.S. Library of Congress has a corpus of 24 million catalogued works, using an open categorisation scheme, which 1) can be used to apply classifications to extant works and 2) serve as a training set by which unclassified works might be classified.
Distinguishing between expert, automatic, and local classification of content might be useful.
There are other copora, including scientific and commercially-published article indices (of varying degrees of public accessiblity), and more.
It turns out that the process of classifying information has been going on for a while.
Of possibly related interest:
(The bits applying to encyclpaedists and library catalog classifications are of particular interest here.)
Only once, if done properly. Look at music tagging. A good system ought to have canonical tags for everything.
User-created files could also have a lot of auto-generated tags too. I'm thinking along the lines of email address/URL origin, Exif metadata, source code tags (ctags/etags), keyword extraction from prose text (via machine learning models)...
Beyond all that, though, would be your standard date and timestamps, your document name (which could be non-unique), and a project-based tagging scheme.
Take a look at the Library of Congress's MARC project [0][1]. It's the most ambitious tagging project I'm aware of.
That has a high ratio of fans to content. That's when reputation systems work. Outside of popular culture, it doesn't scale.
Yes, as well as the Library of Congress and doi.org.
I feel like the only problem with standard hierarchical file systems is that sometimes you want files to show up in multiple places. I think this is only a subset of files, typically "media." A photograph or a song often has multiple categorizations. However, a lot of things, like my tax documents, source code, Word documents, and notes typically only have one place they need to go to. It seems like symlinks or hard links are an already-existing solution; other than lack of great options on managing them, how do tags improve this?
As far as I can tell, tagsistant does have hierarchical tags, so it isn't doing away with hierarchy, which is good. One problem with some tag systems (like Gmail's original) is that under "notes" I have "lectures," "stuff I want to remember," "things like list of books I want to read," "temporary." If I'm looking for photos, I really don't want to see a bunch of notes tags.
One example of tags being superior to links is that you can search files with logical queries. For instance, a family member asks you to send them a good portrait of you for whatever reason. You may want to make sure that it is somewhat recent. However, you're willing to take one that is two years old if it looks better. Then you could search for: #portrait & #me & #2017 & #2016 & #2015
As linked elsewhere[0], on github:
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14537805
edit: for those without flash like me -- even as a quick hack it had manual and automatic file tagging (based on file metadata) and you could query it using logical expressions.
It also had pretty nasty memory leak I didn't care to find out :)
Still, without a first-class, built-in support from file managers like BeOS had for its filesystem the idea is not fully realized I think.
You'd want to have tools which are aware of a semantic filesystem, or new tools which can make use of them. Probably a mix of both.
Wrappers around extant tools might be a reasonable migration path toward the former.
The problem is, it isn't even compatible with the usual interface for a fs driver (read/write, permissions etc). There is no "search" concept in the fs conceptual model. The model assume, to some extent, a finite-size mount, duplication/multi-reference is only poorly supported/emulated via hard/soft links.
plus, existing tools would, as you mention, have no support for what would now be build into the fs - functionality such as provided by 'find' would be now built in, such that you would need a shell syntax/dsl to utilize.
My best guess would be a 'special' query command that would result in a virtual folder popping up on a special virtual fs mount, e.g:
> mk_qdir *some-search-query*
/proc/srch/023013/
Doesn't that problem already exist to an extent for remote FS mounts (NFS, etc), especially over automount?
However, it's a little different for an fs system that can quickly (w/o network-speed limits) generate recursive fs structures.
for example, what if a created a vfs that created a 'foo' folder, with a 'foo' folder inside, and so on. The system would crawl an infinite descent of /foo/foo/foo/foo... and so on, which would eventually fill some cache or another.
There's already a concept of setting flags to avoid traversal of certain filesystems, and given the proliferation of virtual and networked filesystems, this seems useful: /proc, /sys, /dev, /udev, and a few others (it's getting to the point I don't recognise a full mounts listing readily anymore under Linux).
With the concepts I'm considering, in particular, of the tree as being essentially search traversal rather than a static filesystem (not even one with lots of symlinks all over the place), the potential to create some deep dives or recursive tangles is pretty high.
Another example: tools such as 'locate' or Spotlight shouldn't attempt to traverse this tree when generating indices. Instead, they should query it when requests are made.
Information and metadata leakage is another key consideration when moving data off local host and/or caching among hosts.
wrt the fs representing queries: one of the tag systems is like this, it represents tags as folders, and the search for term 'X' and 'Y' can be found under either folder ./X/Y/ , or ./Y/X/ ; obviously, every new tag combinatorically expands the virtual space.
If a search terminates in multiple (or no) results, it's a directory, if in a single result, it's that file. Plus a few twists (virtual / dynamically generated file formats, summaries, synopses, metadata).
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14550060
and http://www.sqlite.org/src/doc/trunk/src/test_onefile.c for an idea of turning SQlite into and actual vfs.
