The only thing worse than losing your precious holotype specimen in a sinking ship is when they are purposefully destroyed thanks to beurcratic incompetence.
Edit: found the backstory about the incenerated daises https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/12/world/australia/rare-plan...
Customs waited 76 days before destroying it and contacted them twice requesting more information, so they aren't totally at fault.
Either the customs policy of incineration wasn't made obvious to people shipping/receiving the products or the Aussie researcher neglected to tell the Paris branch.
The most obvious error here is that the Paris school didn't identify the real value of the item in the paperwork (maybe to avoid import taxes?). This has many implications when you send a valuable item through the mail. Including insurance coverage.
> “The problem is that we were warned of nothing,” Mr. Guiraud said. The museum sent specimens from the Lagenophora family, which includes daisies, and was notified that a quarantine document was missing. “We filled it out and sent it,” Mr. Guiraud said, adding that the paperwork was in order. Two weeks later, the museum learned the specimens had been destroyed.
So it's not completely obvious where the fault was. Having some experience with French administration though, they're probably faulty in at least some part.
Also, it's not really just "a Paris school" but the oldest Natural History museum in the world with one of the largest collections (I've actually worked and collected specimens for them, too). So they do have some experience in sharing and handling their collections, which is why I don't think they can be entirely at fault there.
Australia has very good reasons for these kinds of laws.
They customs folk are only trying to ensure no one brings a (potentially) disruptive element into the mix. There have been instances of invasive species wiping out local species. I'll leave it to you to find examples using your favourite search engine.
To slow the rate of extinction. Saving some is better than saving none:
