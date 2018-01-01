The source uses styled-components vs the previous css-in-js implentation (I think it used cxs). https://github.com/jxnblk/grid-styled/blob/master/src/Flex.j...
Why? You can even use it for static site generation or purely server-rendered websites. You're probably thinking of jQuery.
Convinced by what? Many do use it outside of SPAs.
I make web apps most of the time, and I love React. React + Redux is my goto architecture and I don't think there's anything out there to rival it.
But I don't see any sense in using it to create a blog, or a promotional website, or any other kind of website that is essentially a web version of something that could also live in print.
You're right, many people do use it outside of SPA's, but I think it's a case of; If all you've got is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
Nevertheless, beautifully designed project.