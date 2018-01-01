Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Grid-styled: Responsive React grid system built with styled-components (jxnblk.com)
79 points by mxstbr 9 months ago | 13 comments



They might want to make their navigation more oblivious. I totally missed the fact that this page was a slideshow and that there were little green arrows at the bottom right corner.


Not sure about anyone else but the "Dont", "Repeat", "Yourself" page is not rendering correctly, the bar is a significant distance removed from Don't compared to Repeat and Yourself. Not sure why, code is identical, but I didn't inspect...


It's not identical. The p values change from 4 to 2.


Yeah the "Don't" has <Box p={4} />, the "repeat" p={3} and the "yourself" p={2}!


cool, sorry if this is dumb/obvious, but how does this fit with reflexbox (another react grid system by the same author)? do they complement each other? or is this a better version of reflexbox? or do you use one or the other depending on your goals? thanks,


Seems like this is a reimplementation of Reflexbox (Brent Jackson did both of them).

The source uses styled-components vs the previous css-in-js implentation (I think it used cxs). https://github.com/jxnblk/grid-styled/blob/master/src/Flex.j...


I'm not sure that grids have a role to play in single page web apps. But I'm convinced that React only has a role to play in SPA's (or self contained widgets).


> But I'm convinced that React only has a role to play in SPA's

Why? You can even use it for static site generation or purely server-rendered websites. You're probably thinking of jQuery.


Both of those confuse me. jQuery's peak popularity as a stand-alone resource was before SPA's were even a thing.


> I'm convinced that React only has a role to play in SPA's (or self contained widgets)

Convinced by what? Many do use it outside of SPAs.


I'm convinced by the fact that React makes the complex simple, and the simple complex.

I make web apps most of the time, and I love React. React + Redux is my goto architecture and I don't think there's anything out there to rival it.

But I don't see any sense in using it to create a blog, or a promotional website, or any other kind of website that is essentially a web version of something that could also live in print.

You're right, many people do use it outside of SPA's, but I think it's a case of; If all you've got is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.


... and the page is blank when using it without scripts turned on.

Nevertheless, beautifully designed project.


I'd say that's very acceptable given it's a promotion page for a JS library that shows live examples of the library in use.




