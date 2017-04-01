|
|Ask HN: Do you work remotely? How did you get that job?
|
65 points by good_vibes 9 months ago | 60 comments
|I'm doing everything I can each day to keep learning (UX, full stack web development), keep eliminating bad habits (health, thinking, relationships, financial), and applying to jobs everyday (on-site, remote, freelance, temp, intern).
With remote work, it's about what you can show for it, not just the words. What do you have to show for what you've learned?