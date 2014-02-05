It is absurd that in the US in 2017 this kind of damage can be caused by flying a relatively cheap device too close to power infrastructure. For the cost of a large-scale terrorist attack (http://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2014/06/25/325240653/h...), a group of people could shut down a lot of public infrastructure in a lot of metropolitan areas, causing a lot of mayhem, and likely get away with it.
This seems like the kind of critical weakness of infrastructure that the current administration is supposed to be focusing on fixing.
The kind of damage that you could do to power infrastructure with a length of chain, a bolt cutter, a wrench or even a hacksaw is huge, the amount of money you'd have to spend to protect against such damage would be many orders of magnitude larger, possibly to the point that power generation / transportation would no longer be feasible.
The same goes for most forms of transportation (a rifle bullet in the right place will bring down a passenger aircraft) and all other things that we've created assuming that people will 'play nice'.
And that in turn links to a concept called the open society which most Western countries subscribe to and which is a combination of freedoms and a resulting vulnerability that we all feel is balanced quite well.
Killing people or destroying is super easy, and if we want to stop that from happening we will need to fundamentally re-think how we live. Personally I don't mind the risks given the advantages.
There are always issues, though. A few years ago, in my city, a neighborhood had an opportunity to vote for aerial or buried. Even though ´buried' made a lot more sense, they voted for aerial, because many feared "consequences" of being near the electromagnetic field of buried power lines.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt ... all caused by inadequate knowledge. That is the #1 problem to solve.
'just' is not that simple, especially not for long distance. Underground cable is not necessarily cheaper either.
On a local level it may very well make sense to bury the cabling, but for long hauls even in countries where they routinely do bury cables above ground is used more often than not.
Underground cable is definitely more expensive.
There are way too many cost and zoning barriers to bury lines. People are not going to pay to dig up roads, dig up backyards, fences, and bill citizens for their portion of the work, just to defend against this highly vertical risk (low liklihood, high penalty) of attack. And burying the lines has a massive opportunity cost. People won't even consider that option until there's an attack. And even then may come up with some other crazy idea, I don't know like lets invade some unrelated countries and fuck shit up for 30-40 years and then not really complain about the ensuing outcome all that much. You know, confusing vengeance with good public policy.
The expense of making things sabotage proof is substantial and hard to really accomplish completely. Even massive feats of engineering, such as the moon landing, all would have failed had a single actor been a saboteur.
However sabotage is a real concern against rival nations. Iran basically lost their nuclear program because of sabotage. In world war 2 the Nazis were constantly set back by sabotage in many different areas. There are probably many more examples we don't know about because this stuff is usually top secret. The victims sometimes don't know it was caused by sabotage or don't make it public because it embarrasses them.
I'm not a power grid engineer. I don't have the knowledge to make useful, specific suggestions. I do live in an area with semi-regular power outages, whether caused by demand (summertime AC usage), thunderstorm, falling tree branches, vehicle vs. pole accidents, and other major component failure (the occasional transformer light show or squirrel suicide-by-transformer). In every case, PG&E appears to be coming out and replacing failed equipment with ... identical equipment. To their credit, they do it fairly quickly.
I seriously doubt though that the current situation is the best they can afford to do, especially with the current political focus on infrastructure.
I say this, of course, as someone that doesn't live in a place with regular outages. I think I've experienced 4 in the past decade. And a couple of those were following a massive wind storm. The street was out of capacity longer than the power was.
The only power lines I see nearby 200 Polaris Avenue look fairly normal voltage, the type the supplies the 'last mile' to homes and businesses. But, I'm not used to seeing cables above ground (except above railway tracks) so maybe I have the wrong assumition (see [1]), and this is actually a medium-high voltage.
In either case, these cables are routinely buried in urban areas in Europe. You'd need to go somewhere rural, very poor, or with weird geology for them to be above ground.
(Even the mid-sized village my mum lives in has buried cables; the last power interruption to the NAS I have there was 9 months ago.)
Polaris Avenue: https://www.google.dk/maps/@37.3981048,-122.083163,3a,75y,27...
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electric_power_transmission#/m...
* How often do you actually think it happens?
* What is the actual cost of it happening?
* What is the actual cost of fixing it?
http://www.mercurynews.com/2014/02/05/experts-sniper-attack-...
My guess is that if you look at the giant basket of things a group of terrorists could do in the US with modest funding, this is pretty low down on the list of harms, and solving it would be very low down on the cost/benefit list of harm reduction options.
Power outages happen frequently regardless. We've reduced the frequency to a level where it's not a big deal. If they were a really big problem, we already would have hardened things.
We used to play a game in high school: "How to destroy the United States for less than $100,000." One obsolete example: destroying the six mammoth machines and two spares that processed all physical checks, bringing transactions to a halt for weeks. There were hundreds of ways.
Our greatest defense has always been being a reasonable people full of smart citizens.
Undergrounding is very expensive, and does not protect against deliberate attacks on infrastructure. Ultimately, local power line cuts are merely an annoyance and it's not worth the effort to fix it.
https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2006/06/movieplot_thr...
We are fortunate that terrorists, by and large, are dumb.
The solution is that you keep trucking along and you ignore terrorists. Many other things in life have a much higher probability of killing you, and you don't fret over them.
No, we are fortunate that the number of real terrorists (those willing to follow through on their ideas) is small. If they weren't you'd know about it because there would be (a) many more attacks that succeeded and (b) many more arrests of attacks foiled.
The fact that both these numbers are extremely low is evidence for lack of terrorists, not for terrorists being dumb.
For a terrorist taking the power out is not sexy enough, slashing a bunch of people with knives or blowing up a bunch of schoolchildren is. See also: "If it bleeds, it leads".
They seem to take inspiration from revolutions and such, still not understanding that it took way more than a few incidents of violence and death to actually change things.
The insurgency in Iraq successfully turned America isolationist, to the point that boots on the ground against current threats far more dangerous than Saddam Hussein ever was are out of the question.
A few thousand dollars worth of violence in Europe achieved Brexit, elected right-wing candidates across Europe, closed borders against refugees, and has generally set European governments to the task of creating what ISIS wants: a massive population of disaffected Muslims with nowhere to call home and nothing to lose (to fight its planned holy war).
Terrorism achieves monumental policy changes from enormous institutions which otherwise have titanic inertia, for the price of a handful of operatives and a few grand.
In the wildest dreams of an ambitious US Secretary of State, he might one day have an effect on the state of the world 1/10th the size of what certain modern terrorists have accomplished, for ~7 orders of magnitude more money. Although hopefully in his case, it would be a positive effect.
Is it? A handful of random people killed in the UK, and people in gov started mentioning internment camps. This is playing right into Isis plan.
Hateful professional trolls like Katie Hopkins might have vomited bile to that effect, but iirc Nuttall was the only person even remotely linked to Westminster talking about internment camps as a solution, everybody else dismissed it as a silly idea.
How so? Drive a van into a crowd of people, and it's spread across the papers and people talk about it for ages. Cut regional power briefly and it's forgotten before next week.
> How so? Drive a van into a crowd of people, and it's spread across the papers and people talk about it for ages. Cut regional power briefly and it's forgotten before next week.
Driving a van into a crowd of people is only local and the damage is contained.
Cut regional power briefly is temporally local and damage is contained.
There are far more permanent and non-localized things that a "smart" terrorist could do. Fortunately, there is almost always a much more useful way to put "smart" knowledge to use than terrorism.
We also ban accounts that repeatedly post uncivilly, which I'm sorry to see you've done a lot of. If you don't want to be banned on HN, you need to fix this. That means posting civilly and substantively, or not at all, from now on.
Uncivil" is relative. Discourse is healthy and prevalent in any society / forum. So is passionate discourse. You're making a statement / "accusation" of something encompassing a plethora of variables based entirely on one limited subjective interpretation. In short, you're wrong.
Also worth noting that the FAA has been trying to regulate these devices and that attempt failed in court. So right now the rules are incredibly lax, and most folks don't file flight plans because usually the folks at airports won't even talk to you when you try and call them about it (or so has been my experience).
But it's disconcerting, because its just not that hard to imagine someone using these devices for all sorts of previously unimagined crimes.
But it's probably an incorrect assumption, as a drone can be autonomous. This means its flight time is much more a function of its power storage than its radio range. Racing drones can exceed 200km/h and can do that for about 7-10 minutes, while streaming 3d video back to a pilot who's piloting it in VR.
I don't know of many practical systems for fully autonomous flight there (those things are way more rickety and weight limited than your typical quadcopter), but consider that a drone intent on causing damage at SFO could conceivably launch from _Palo Alto_ and make it there pretty damn fast, using sub $300 drone hardware and a spare smartphone.
Much more worrisome is snipers shooting industrial transformers, causing massive damage while spending close to nothing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metcalf_sniper_attack
As for notices, if you are working near airports with drones commercially, filing a NOTAM is a good idea. If you are Within the airspace, you will need to get permission from the control tower, which requires advanced filing. (Up to 90 days ahead of time). Calling the local tower/airport as a hobbyist is a bad idea. Instead, just fly somewhere else, and NEVER fly above 400 feet or within regulated airspace.
Note that apps like AirMap can help figure this stuff out, however, there are a lot of helipads in the city that make things problematic. Some of which are not actually still there, but which were never removed from the FAA records. However, the UCSF medical center is one which is active. Also, IME tourist/ sightseeing helicopters regularly fly too low in the bay. If a drone causes an accident, even if the pilot of the helicopter is flying illegally low I doubt anyone would side with the drone operator.
Finally, even as a hobbyist, it is worth getting verifly if you are flying in busy areas. Being able to buy spot insurance for flights is great if you are flying somewhere unfamiliar, or testing a new drone.
Yet, that is what the FAA says to do.
Friends in the local flying club are really trying to obey all the rules, and call the tower because they are ~4 miles away from the airport. At first, the people at the local tower were just annoyed by the phone calls and would say, "I don't care if you're flying a toy 4 miles away. Why are you calling?" Now that the new rules are more known, the person who answers is very quick and courteous, "Where are you? Stay under 400, have fun."
> Calling the local tower/airport as a hobbyist is a bad idea.
Please do the spread misinformation like that. You can be perfectly safe if you follow the rules even within the 5 mile radius.
Btw even as 107 certified, you can still always opt to operate a flight as a hobbyist, as long as you meet the 101 criteria (non-commercial, LOS, etc.)
An international flight system is only possible because a highly regulated system exists to ensure that a French plane flying east over Ukrainian airspace won't collide with a Norwegian plane going south, which is why all major flight plans are filed in advance.
If some scrub with $500 and no brain forces a plane to deviate from it's flight path to avoid sucking his $350 drone into its $12,000,000 engine, it could cause a chain-reaction of re-routing that costs tens of thousands of dollars in fuel and delay associated costs.
Don't fuck with airports. If you've got to scratch that public nuisance itch, go fishing with dynamite or something.
Disclosure: I work for an insurance company and previously owned a commercial drone business.
Also, this does nothing to change incentives for the electrical grid, which should not be nearly as brittle as it is.
That said, this is probably the simplest single solution to address what happened -- assuming anything should be done.
They are noisy. They get in the way. They can fall out of the air. etc.
Cars, in fact, exhibited almost exactly the same kinds of problems we see in drones right now:
http://amhistory.si.edu/onthemove/themes/story_86_1.html
In fact, cars caused far MORE fatalities and came under scrutiny very quickly.
The idea that past technologies somehow got adopted in an "unfettered, unregulated field" is bogus revisionism.
We now laugh at stories of cities that set car speed limits at 5 miles per hour and mandated an escort. But we are doing far sillier things today with every new technology.
I do think there are special circumstances where drone delivery of medicine and other urgently needed items may very well make sense. One hour Amazon delivery of a USB cable and a Red Bull? Probably not.
Its no different than hunting, where you already have to get a license and ask for permission before going on to private property.
Hunting is actually taking resources from someone's property. A drone flying over your property doesn't harm you at all. Airplanes don't have to get permission from me to fly overhead. They can even legally take photos of my property if they want.
Just the other day some recreational pilot crashed in a field near me, and he didn't have to have a flight plan or anything. You don't even need a pilots license if it's something like an ultralight. Drones are vastly safety than that.
Maybe you can't. And that's just fine?
Until it falls on your head. Not to mention the gross privacy violations that this allows.
But the point is that a small drone is orders of magnitude less dangerous than even the smallest aircraft. The regulations should reflect that and be far less strict on them, not more. I'm ok with height restrictions or regulations against hovering outside of someones window. That's probably already illegal under peeping tom laws anyway. If it's not it should be.
But banning them entirely is just a knee jerk fear to new technology. This has potentially immense utility for delivery and other applications, just give it a chance. Despite all the media fear mongering the number of people killed by drones is negligible after more than 5 years.
I don't think there's any reason to prevent a hobbiest from flying a drone at lower altitudes over their own property. Wouldn't solve any problems and wouldn't gather any public support.
But drone pilots engaging in most other types of activity should be qualified, with some regulation.
That said...
> A total ban on flying over private property (without explicit, written permission) seem like no-brainers to me
The airspace in the US above a certain altitude is legally public space. It belongs to everybody.
I'm a private pilot. With the exception of certain security sensitive areas and military operations, I can fly anywhere.
Busier airspace is "controlled" in that I have to be in contact with ATC, announce my intentions, and follow their instructions... but they can't prevent me from using the airspace.
I can take my small, slow Cessna to JFK and ask to land, and they have to keep my card on the board and slot me in when possible.
So, with almost no exception, I can fly over any private property legally.
A Recreational or Sport Pilot license is even easier to get than Private, and enables mostly the same situation wrt flying over private property.
Ultralight aircraft can be flown without any pilot licensing whatsoever. They cannot be flown over "populated areas", but this includes a vast majority of the country that is still "private property"
So my question is; Why should drones be so much more restrictive that actual person-carrying airplanes?
In populated areas I can legally at ~520' above ground level (500' minimum above structures in the vicinity, and most structures are 1 or 2 stories)
So a quiz: Cessna doing standard rate turns over your house at 500' above, or a drone passing over at 300'
Which would you prefer?
Can you really not fly your drone "around people"? I thought you could fly in parks.
I agree in principle, and there are places that do this, but there are a lot of practical considerations too. A neat story about what it's like when there's a failure in a big underground line: https://stuff.mit.edu/afs/net/user/tytso/archive/high-power
In California, you have problems with tectonic movement -- even small fault activity will stretch, relocate, and damage buried lines. In nearly everywhere else, you have underground water tables seeping in around your buried lines.
None of these are insurmountable, but they don't make it an easy job either.
Ironically parks, which would be an ideal place to fly, are often no-fly zones. For example all national parks in America ban drones as do many state parks.
That doesn't stop people, in my experience.
"[Do not fly your drone:] closer than 75 m from buildings, vehicles, vessels, animals, people/crowds"
That's true! Except just the ground, not buildings or vessels. So, not true at all.
That's for recreational use of drones weighting 250 g and up to 35 kg.
[1] https://www.faa.gov/uas/getting_started/
That being said, it's still the responsibility of the operator to not collide with anything in the air
Although in the modern day it might make sense to move more low voltage power lines underground than did previously.
So will drones produce more values than the cost to invest on underground power lines?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Undergrounding
Advantages
Less subject to damage from severe weather conditions (mainly lightning, wind and freezing)
Reduced range of electromagnetic fields (EMF) emission, into the surrounding area. However depending on the depth of the underground cable, greater emf may be experienced.[2] The electric current in the cable conductor produces a magnetic field, but the closer grouping of underground power cables reduces the resultant external magnetic field and further magnetic shielding may be provided. See Electromagnetic radiation and health.
Underground cables need a narrower surrounding strip of about 1–10 meters to install (up to 30 m for 400 kV cables during construction), whereas an overhead line requires a surrounding strip of about 20–200 meters wide to be kept permanently clear for safety, maintenance and repair.
Underground cables pose no hazard to low flying aircraft or to wildlife.
Much less subject to conductor theft, illegal connections,[3] sabotage, and damage from armed conflict.
Burying utility lines makes room for more large trees on sidewalks,[4] which convey environmental benefits and increase property values [5]
Undergrounding is more expensive, since the cost of burying cables at transmission voltages is several times greater than overhead power lines, and the life-cycle cost of an underground power cable is two to four times the cost of an overhead power line. Above ground lines cost around $10 per foot and underground lines cost in the range of $20 to $40 per foot.[6] In highly urbanized areas the cost of underground transmission can be 10-14 times as expensive as overhead.[7]
Whereas finding and repairing overhead wire breaks can be accomplished in hours, underground repairs can take days or weeks,[8] and for this reason redundant lines are run.
Underground cable locations are not always obvious, which can lead to unwary diggers damaging cables or being electrocuted.
Operations are more difficult since the high reactive power of underground cables produces large charging currents and so makes voltage control more difficult.[citation needed]
Whereas overhead lines can easily be uprated by modifying line clearances and power poles to carry more power, underground cables cannot be uprated and must be supplemented or replaced to increase capacity. Transmission and distribution companies generally future-proof underground lines by installing the highest-rated cables while being still cost-effective.
Underground cables are more subject to damage by ground movement. The 2011 Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand caused damage to 360 kilometres (220 mi) of high voltage underground cables and subsequently cut power to large parts of Christchurch city, whereas only a few kilometres of overhead lines were damaged, largely due to pole foundations being compromised by liquefaction.
What about "drones" (I actually don't know if there is a difference; that's just the word I hear) is uniquely concerning to the FAA and the general public?
The amount of time you had to expend until you could simply keep the thing in the air without crashing was large. This tended to keep the idiots out of the hobby.
With modern drones, there is no such entry barrier. Any idiot can throw a drone in the air and make it go somewhere.
I think as drones grow to become more common in our daily lives, the "Drone Security" industry will follow along.
I realize they can take interesting footage and have industrial uses, but at the consumer level they are never anything beyond a loud invasive public nuisance.
I'm sure in no time at all every self-obsessed youth will have a little selfie drone following them around broadcasting live too. Who would have predicted the future would be annoying narcissism?
This time he only hit a power line. Next time he'll collide with one of those 4-engine WW2-era trainer planes they fly out if KNUQ for practice at 500AGL...
[1]: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nautical_mile
That’s like saying we should lock people up who drive >15 mph over some speed limit that they didn't notice (which is also breaking the law). “This time he only hit a power line. Next time he’ll collide with a bus full of children.”
Jail is probably excessive, a very hefty fine and a ban from flying drones again seems more appropriate to me.
Yes I am serious.
I also dislike drones around people (I'm a climber, and have had a drone fly by me while navigating rock 300' off the ground), but come on.
About once every two weeks, somebody seriously violates restricted airspace in the US, and it leads to a close encounter with an F-16, F-15, or one of Homeland Security's helicopters. They will be forced to land. So far, the USAF hasn't had to shoot down anybody, but general aviation pilots who've been intercepted report it is a scary experience. Once they're on the ground, they will be detained and interrogated by law enforcement.
Once it's established that they're not a terrorist, the FAA takes over. There's usually a check ride with an FAA examiner before they get to fly again. A $10,000 fine is normal. A suspension or revocation of the pilot's license is possible. For a second violation, likely.
Current enforcement policy, from AOPA: [1]
[1] https://www.aopa.org/news-and-media/all-news/2014/december/p...
[1] https://www.faa.gov/uas/where_to_fly/b4ufly/media/UAS_B4UFLY...
[2] https://www.faa.gov/uas/where_to_fly/airspace_restrictions/
[3] https://www.faa.gov/uas/faqs/
