I thought I was a goner, as my sleepiness had sent my reaction time to shit, and here I was, falling onto concrete and asphalt -- right above the hard right-angled border between them. I then found myself lying on my back, clutching my purse, literally stunned silent; I was unable to verbally respond to any of the people who were asking me if I was OK or if they should call 911.
According to the initial/final positions and my injuries -- there was a wide (about 8cm wide) abrasion from below the middle of my left shin all the way to right below my knee -- my fall training had nevertheless kicked in. I'd let my lower leg make contact with the curb edge as much as possible and then (judging from the injury) once the contact point was almost at the knee, I rolled onto my buttocks/back (onto the sidewalk). I'm still shocked I walked away with no head/neck contact (no TBI for me) and no broken wrists -- and so were the passers-by! The abrasion seeped blood for a day or so, but that's nothing compared to the other possible injuries from slipping and falling onto concrete and asphalt.
I'm so happy my body found a safe way to dump about 1kJ (CG height * mass * g) in about a second -- anything else might have been disastrous.
Saved myself from being concussed twice in college (falling on ice, low speed collision with a car).
Now I do tai chi and I've had at least three bad stumbles on steps or sinkholes that would have put me in a leg cast ten years ago and I was just fine because I took all the weight off of the misplaced foot and sank to the ground.
Several of these remind me of similar injuries friends and family have experienced and I'm very glad I didn't have to go through the same thing.
If I were in charge of PE, every kid aged 10 and over would be a tumbling master. Then I would start teaching them sports.
COUNTERPOINT: At age 13 we were being taught some tumbling in PE class. A mishap caused a minor neck injury. I am glad I didn't break my neck and end up paralyzed. I wore a neck brace for a couple weeks and had chiropractic adjustments for a couple months. However, that site has ever since been very susceptible to tightening of the muscles and a locus for headaches. Sometimes quite severe headaches. Somewhere in my twenties I learned to manage the headaches better but here I am in my fifties still managing headaches.
Having made this counterpoint from my own experience I think I agree with you about tumbling and others who have mentioned judo, BJJ or other martial arts training. I suspect on average it would be beneficial but the training itself is not risk free.
I've heard dodging drive-by's, dealing with carjackers, and defensive driving involving cars. I didn't have any training in being hit by them. ;) I'm curious what the car was doing and your reaction specifically that you think helped. It might be worth thinking on given how people in my area drive.
Another time more recently I was dashing up some concrete steps with a DSLR in my hands in front of me. My toe caught a step just as I hit the landing. I was headed towards a face first fall with the DSLR between me and the concrete. Instead I instinctively turned, rolled onto my back, and sprang back to my feet.
You get good at programming by learning technique and programming. You get good at falling by learning technique and falling.
Prior to that I'd fallen many times and landed awkwardly, most commonly on my hands / wrists or on my coccyx.
10 years later I don't recall having had any fall related pains.
So, over time, most contact sports couldn't even compare to BJJ on this topic in what situations it could prepare you for. An example that came to my mind exploring this was a car overturned in a lake. Being in a weird position, trying to stay calm, barely moving (big if holding breath), identifying direction/moves necessary, and taking just enough action are all pretty normal in BJJ. Whereas, those of just trained in high-impact, maybe-quick-moving standing sports such as karate/kickboxing or football might find that a much, more, uncomfortable situation. It's one reason I recommend cross-training in standing and ground arts.
Boom. Beat me to it. I did Karate originally but learned from Judo people to fall properly. I didn't practice it a ton like them but retained some of it. Also, to keep the body relaxed as it reduces injuries. The combo of relaxing and positioning from various martial arts helped when a person operating heavy equipment able to move 1000+ pounds kicked it into drive instead of just pulling it unstuck w/ me. Both of us pushed/pulled in a direction & he accidentally hit accelerator w/ my leg in between a metal wall and the thing coming at it w/ no way to go. I reflexively tilted my leg a safer way, let my body go limp against the wall, and SLAM leg got hit with the machine.
No damage that I can tell. Just a little pain instead of massive amount I expected in knee. My heart was pounding but I felt really good. Got to explain a key benefit of martial arts on top of admitting I was probably lucky as hell, too. :)
A chest harness, on the other hand, loads the body in a vertical orientation applying compressive force to the spine. This pushes the survivability margin out toward 7kN and beyond the maximal loading forces you can experience in a factor 2 fall.
Learning to fall and/or crash is one of the most important skills you pickup when you start mountain biking or skateboarding or other similar sports where crashing and crashing hard is a way of life. The amount of freaky stuff I got up from when I was hugely into mountain biking is somewhat mind boggling to me now.
Very key concept also mentioned in the article -- fear of falling increases likelihood of falling. Work to learn to fall, don't fear it, fall well, and it won't happen so much and won't be as damaging when it does. While I did have my share of injuries and close escapes, decades later, the ability to react, slip-but-not-fall, or fall well still comes in handy. I still think about getting some formal martial arts training to add their techniques to the skill-set.
Good to see the knowledge getting into more scientific study and therapy situations.
I once broke my wrist while landing from a unicycle fall (while trying to jump on a sidewalk). I felt unlucky to have a broken wrist, but maybe it saved my head.
The PLF (Parachute Landing Fall) is taught as a safe way to distribute the force of your impact with the ground gradually over more surface area of your body as opposed to just the bottoms of your feet.
The former can bruise the hips shoulders and occasionally ring your bell, the latter breaks ankles.
When jumping a typical static line square or circle (ie T 10-D) parachute your descent speed (full combat load) can be as fast as jumping off the peak of the roof of a one story home without a parachute. Your lateral speed can often be 10 knots.
I can definitely testify to the importance of making falling an instinctual response. When I had my most recent and only fall since being a fully grown man (30 years old, off an unsteady step ladder) I felt my body go completely limp right before my ribs smashed into the step ladder and my subsequent hitting of the ground. While falling I just knew I was going to be hurt, however I ended up only having the wind knocked out of me and a slight bit of bruising at my ribs.
I'd encourage healthy people to take up an activity that teaches them how to fall instinctually based on my own experiences.
