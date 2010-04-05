To put on the front page something so sensational yet not fact-checked then soon criticized to show multiple levels of abandoning journalistic practice seems to show a move away from journalism and the public interest in favor of agenda.
Curious how others see it.
Gonzo: of or associated with journalistic writing of an exaggerated, subjective, and fictionalized style.
bizarre or crazy.
That passage remains one of the most meaningful things I've read in my life.
However, his defining work in my opinion is Hell's Angels. It is prescient in so many ways. Among the most interesting is how early he is able to see, inside the Hell's Angels motorcycle gang, the rise of so many later developments in US politics. I will not ruin the surprise, but some of the passages would make you swear that the man had a time machine. I've read it 3 times now.
I lent my copy to a friend a few years ago and never saw it back. That reminds me...
That sounds like rampant hedonism and malignant narcissism to me.
"This may be the year when we finally come face to face with ourselves; finally just lay back and say it — that we are really just a nation of 220 million used car salesmen with all the money we need to buy guns, and no qualms at all about killing anybody else in the world who tries to make us uncomfortable. The tragedy of all this is that George McGovern, for all his mistakes... understands what a fantastic monument to all the best instincts of the human race this country might have been, if we could have kept it out of the hands of greedy little hustlers like Richard Nixon. McGovern made some stupid mistakes, but in context they seem almost frivolous compared to the things Richard Nixon does every day of his life, on purpose... Jesus! Where will it end? How low do you have to stoop in this country to be President?"
He formerly wrote for an English language expatriate newspaper in Russia during the chaos of post-Soviet society in the 90's (edit: and early 2000's), and now writes for a few magazines in the US. He's covered Trump in a more clearheaded take on HST's writing style.
"En route to taking this crucial first beachhead in his invasion of the capital, Trump did what he always does: stoked chaos, created hurricanes of misdirection, ignored rules and dared the system of checks and balances to stop him.
By conventional standards, the system held up fairly well. But this is not a conventional president. He was a new kind of candidate and now is a new kind of leader: one who stumbles like a drunk up Capitol Hill, but manages even in defeat to continually pull the country in his direction, transforming not our laws but our consciousness, one shrivelling brain cell at a time."
His July 2009 Rolling Stone article "The Great American Bubble Machine" described Goldman Sachs as "a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money" [1][2]
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matt_Taibbi
[2] http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/the-great-american...
Regarding the 1972 election, Timothy Crouse's "The Boys on the Bus" (published around the same time as HST's book) is also worth reading. It's about the reporters on the road reporting on the campaign ("one of the first treatises on pack journalism" sez Wikipedia) and includes various colorful characters, including of course HST, who also wrote the foreword.
I'm sure I am missing some other topics that he covers since it has been years since I read it but I would certainly suggest checking it out.
I also forgot to mention his former co-editor Mark Ames who's also very good!
I highly recommend the film "Where the Buffalo Roam" with Bill Murray and Peter Boyle. It' split into thirds with a frame of HST writing in his cabin. The campaign trail is cut to a short for one third of the film.
Murray filmed it right around the time of, or before, Caddyshack. It kind of frames his character in the latter for me. He was spending a LOT of time with HST.
It's almost like a benevolent pseudo-mystic-nihilism... I don't know what else I could call it. There was definitely a change, though.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1994/07/he-was-...
He had one child, who called him a "basket case"
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2016/jan/12/juan-thompson-...
His resulting memoir nonetheless gives the impression that the good man in Hunter S Thompson was sometimes hard to find. There were long, late-at-night arguments that he, as a child, would try to mediate. Mostly, he writes in the book, he ended up taking his mother, Sandy’s, side. “[My father] didn’t care what she was trying to say, he cared about breaking her,” he said. In the book, Thompson recalls his father’s “deliberate distortions and carefully chosen words that would inflict maximum hurt”.
Hunter killed himself while his only son and only grandson were visiting. Disgusting and traumatizing.
People have mental health issues sometimes. Sad, not disgusting.
I'm curious, was there a reason you specifically mentioned western society? Is there another region of the world that handles it better?
Doesn't it grow tiring, constantly making excuses for people?
Not if you're a compassionate person. If not, some bitterness may apply, but its only going to eat you.
Edit: I've also been on the other side of this. Seeing loved ones and family in this situation is _fucked up_, and leaves lasting emotional damage.
“It was really important to me that people understood that this was absolutely not a story about my rotten dad and the terrible things he did,” Thompson also said. “I don’t think there’s anything really special [in my story] in that aspect. Probably lots and lots of fathers and sons go through the same kind of process, it’s just their dads aren’t famous.”
Hunter Thompson had a very rare talent, I often found his writings hilarious even when I didn't agree with the views he articulated.
I absolutely hate this style of journalism. It might have been fresh once, as a contrast with the then dominant writing style. Unfortunately in general it's a pain to read how it was hot and dusty and how the author caught a bus to get into the hotel lobby and meet with whomever he's interviewing during this hot and humid evening... just get to the fucking interview already, you moron.
He had to engage. He had to annoy and disgust and enrage. It all started around the time of Nixon's dirty tricks campaign and they bludgeoned politics into the festering pit of corruption and back-hand deals it is now. That game they played didn't slow down. People like Roger Stone doubled down each time they had a chance, and they got rich off of doing so to the great detriment of much of the US. There was no stopping. The "good" people in politics didn't play the same way, and they continually got buried by drama and scandal.
You see, he couldn't just report on it. He had to make it real. The problem was, with time the issues became decentralized and more common. That's when he began to lose heart. This is why by the end of his life he had no laser-like focus any longer.
I understand where you're coming from, but he shouldn't be conflated with the type of the self-indulgent writing you get from the likes of Vice. Those guys just often grew up worshipping this guy because it wasn't "boring" newspaper reporting, and they all want to be him. It's nothing like the same.
There are still takeaway lessons, though. The whole gonzo thing got journalists more interested in the field and long-term investigating on a personal level. I've seen some great docs that occur in first person in really interesting and sometimes life-threatening scenes because of the influence of HST.
As a rule I go to newspapers for terse/concise reports and interviews. I go to magazines and long-form articles for a larger picture. Trying it any other way will probably just be frustrating no matter who's writing.
Clean, clear, and concise language never goes out of style. I wish more writers would learn it.