I always thought that it would be good if the Google Kythe and the Language server protocol projects could merge, i.e. if the Language server protocol could expose a Kythe-like graph to editors. This seems to be along the lines of what OP suggests.
[0] https://kythe.io/
[1] https://htmlpreview.github.io/?https://github.com/dart-lang/...
The protocol currently only specifies very basic functionality: autocompletions, quick fixes, semantic highlighting, finding uses, formatting and that just about covers it. This is nothing compared to things a good IDE can do. Specifically when it comes to code generation, I think that's where IDEs truly shine, but at the moment LSP does not specify how to do general code generation.
Yeah, get your thing to the point that it does even these, and we can talk about enhancing LSP later...
I think LSP's success is a demonstration of the "less is more" principle. It is simple and designed only to satisfy an editor's needs. But unlike many similar attempts, LSP has a lot of traction; see https://github.com/Microsoft/language-server-protocol/wiki/P... for a list of implementations (http://langserver.org/ for more details).
One of the reasons why this simplicity is necessary is that if a protocol even tries to represent structure or relationships across many different languages, it becomes harder and harder to add support for more languages. You can try to make it work for N languages, but the (N+1)th language always has some new language or syntax element that requires you to either change the specification (and update the N previous implementations) or deal with hacks (which goes against the whole reason to design the "one schema to rule them all").
A second reason is that even if you can make it work for all the languages you care about, it's very difficult to find enough language experts across all of those languages to build and maintain the implementations. It takes a lot of time to understand and communicate a complex schema and how the edge cases are handled across the various languages. And in the time it takes you to find and educate that team, you've already fallen behind new languages features being added or new popular languages coming on the scene. (Unless you are Google. Their Kythe project is an exception. :)
LSP has explicitly rejected the goal of modeling complex language features, at least so far. Perhaps with the impressive initial traction they could add it on and succeed where many other attempts haven't yet. But I doubt it.
(If you want to read more background about LSP, in addition to the Microsoft repo, you can check out some articles my cofounder wrote: https://text.sourcegraph.com/how-sourcegraph-scales-with-the..., https://text.sourcegraph.com/part-2-how-sourcegraph-scales-w..., and https://text.sourcegraph.com/sourcegraph-code-intelligence-a...)
If I had to guess, I'd say this might be coming in the future. Possibly Microsoft wanted to break out of its habit of overengineering things to encourage uptake and avoid scaring people away. They might be willing to carefully add more to "LSP 2.0" once people are comfortable with it.
But isn't that exactly the point of the post? The approach is nice for editors but unsuitable for IDEs.
> You can try to make it work for N languages, but the (N+1)th language always has some new language or syntax element that requires you to either change the specification (and update the N previous implementations) or deal with hacks (which goes against the whole reason to design the "one schema to rule them all").
Seems to me LSP has the exact same problem with use-cases. By the description of the post, the goal seems to be to solve a fixed set of use-cases (highlighting, autocompletion, etc) for a flexible set of languages. If you want to add use-case n+1, you're faced with the same rewrite/hack conundrum.
(Disclaimer: I don't have much expert with LSP)
Yep. I'm just giving my thoughts on what it'd take to extend LSP so it addresses the issues raised in the blog post. I think it's much harder than it might seem.
> Seems to me LSP has the exact same problem with use-cases. By the description of the post, the goal seems to be to solve a fixed set of use-cases (highlighting, autocompletion, etc) for a flexible set of languages. If you want to add use-case n+1, you're faced with the same rewrite/hack conundrum.
The difference is between "What does an editor need?" and "What is a faithful representation of an element of code in a programming language?" The former is easy (and it's what LSP does) even to do for 50 languages; the latter is way harder than the casual reader would expect.
Especially with scala/sbt I feel like no mortal is able to contribute to a project unless they use the same version of the same IDE (which then effectively becomes a hard dependency of the entire project).
Should I give in and learn to bundle the editor with the projects?
This feels wrong. Programming is not CAD. Or is it?
When I started learning Rust 6 months ago, I asked myself this question.
I chose to use rustfmt so I could spend more time worrying about what my code was doing as I modified it and less time over what any Rust style guide might say.
I chose to not use anything else though. My focus was on learning the language and not getting a project done. With that in mind, I wanted the learning process of digging through the documentation to become familiar with what is available rather than just doing "auto complete programming".
Don't quick fixes cover this?
It doesn't do general code-generation, which would imply that pretty much anything could be done.
But I guess that's really nitpicking. Code fixes are mostly fine for me.
Why not improve the RLS?
At http://langserver.org it is noted that plugins are created for N languages X M editors, and the USP of the language server idea is to reduce M to 1 through a shared server. I just don't see the force that drives us towards a server instead of a library.
Also languages servers might often be written in the language-that-they-care-for themselves (e.g. the C# language server in C#), because that's the environment where most of the tooling for that language is available. If you need everything in C then you need to rewrite the tooling. Or you just build a C library which then internally does RPC to the non-C process, but in this case you made the language-service an implementation detail for one language.
Obviously because the server can just be written ONCE, in some language (and preferably the targeting language it covers) and be done with it, whereas a library would always need bindings to be used by different editors that are themselves written in different languages (C, C++, Java, Javascript, etc).
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Foundation-for-a-C-Pro...
Lucid's business was Common Lisp for Unix.
Anyone writing rust in vim would presumably use rust-lang/rust.vim - which I don't think uses RLS - is that all that's meant here, or is there a more general reason not to use LSP in vim, regardless of language?
