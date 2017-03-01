At this point it's just better to use web.skype.com on a browser tab. I find that more reliable than the Electron client.
And I'm just talking about the Linux version here. It's like if Skype had different bugs on each platform. Windows version also has its own glitches too.
* The classic, full version of Skype for Windows sometimes flips the order of a few messages, so that if you send two messages, the first one appears below the second one.
* The new UWP app seems to disconnect every time the window gets minimized. When the window is restored, for a few seconds I see all my contacts offline while it's trying to reconnect.
We've been using Skype for internal communication for a very long time. Back then it was the only option that worked on all the OSes we need (Linux, Windows, Mac), had all the features, and it just worked.
But the Electron app is just damn terrible. The message layout is super inefficient - it can display maybe half the messages compared to the native client. If you click somewhere, it un-expectecly moves you somewhere else. And it just stopped delivering new messages some time ago (I've tried to downgrade to 5.2, but that made no difference).
Interestingly enough, the web skype delivers messages just fine (it still sucks for all the other reasons).
And it also does not drain the battery that much. The devs apparently had the bright idea to render the messages window as canvas, and refresh it at 60hz no matter what. Because of emoticons. The web skype does that too, but if the tab is inactive Firefox suspends that.
The only thing that mostly works for me is the Android client. I wonder how they'll break that one.
In any case, we have lost all hope Skype will get better again. Also, there are other options nowadays.
I've worked in one office that had Skype (for business) properly integrated, and it was very nice. But, like so many other things, they couldn't just fix bugs, and make sure to keep it working on new OS versions.
I am not affiliated, I just like it.
I do like mumble and ran my own server for years, but client wise it is not as easy.
These should be added soon™, though.
What we need for the internal communication (within the company) is a simple IM, integrated with ticketing system (a bunch of generic rooms, per-ticket rooms, linking from tickets, ...). We're pretty much set on using Mattermost for that, which has the advantage of being self-hosted.
For voice (typically group calls with other engineers) we'll probably stick with Skype for now (I the Android app on my phone for that). For meetings with customers we usually use a regular service with dial-in anyway.
We don't do video, and I don't think I've needed screen sharing in the last few years.
For video though your options are definitely more limited, keep an eye on Riot, I'm not sure that it's ready yet, but when it is it will present an extremely good option. If you only need mobile, Signal does it today and is probably one of the most stable and secure products around, can't vouch for the video quality though personally.
Google Hangouts.
But I guess we don't really need the video calls that much (After all, who'd want to see video of engineers working mostly from home, right?) and the ability to self-host and integrate Mattermost with the issue tracker etc. is quite neat.
Web-based, supports notification, Slack integration, custom urls.
For one, it tends to split group convos into random tabs at random intervals, black hole messages, crash randomly and silently and you don't notice until someone says you're offline(the window will still open! it's just hung), etc etc.
That's a kind of a showstopper so I switched back to 4.3 hoping they'll fix it before the end of the month. I have a Windows VM with Skype installed but I'd rather start using something else with my customers.
Another annoying feature of the new Skype is that it has that modern/videogame look and feel which could be appropriate for casual chatting but not for business. Version 4.3 can be tweaked to look much like these HN pages: text with little space in between. Much more appropriate when copy pasting information and when scrolling back to read past calls.
And no history past 30 days.
And no search in history anyway.
And that useless unresizable black call window that eats up of half of the screen, thanks MS!
That maybe true, but I assure you that program will not scale to millions of messages. The reason so many companies "get it wrong" isnt because their developers are less skilled than graduates. Syncing M:N state at scale is hard.
Seriously, I love some of the things MS makes, but Skype has become one of those products that seems to survive on inertia instead of quality. Fortunately Google is also firmly intent on self-destructing on the subject of Chat as well, so it's crap all around.
Did the entire software industry get together and have a conference where they all agreed to screw up text messaging?
The regular Skype client is completely unusable to me on Windows 7. It works ok on MacOS.
This works well for me since most of my skype traffic is chats, but I have to load the new skype app for calls.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_condition
Do people actually do that? Where did that come from?
Maybe because it makes your machine's fans sound like a race car?
Honestly this is the first I've heard of this usage as well.
Random behavior is usually an indication that there may very likely be a race condition without needing the source code.
Turns out eventual consistency doesn't work well with chat apps.
Linux is not really a thing. It's a mess of numerous operating systems. Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, redhat, slackware, all themselves available in different incompatible editions.
I pity developers who have to support desktop applications on linux.
- An old enough glibc (glibc is backward compatible)
- static link as much as you can (I know this is against the unix way, but the only way to workaround most of the compatiblity issues). This is pretty much what macOS apps do by shipping .framework within .app.
Beside this, QT and GTK will pretty much always be available.
I just want to send and receive messages to my existing contacts.
Seems like we are headed to a dark age of software.
This is most likely due to one computer's time being out of sync then re-syncing
I did some tests beforehand and the Linux app doesn't even connect to the Skype Test account. So I used the Android app and the voice quality was so bad I had to riff on some things. We reconnected 2/3 times and it was uniformly awful. Never had these problems on my 80/20 fibre connection with Hangouts.
Skype is awful, the Linux app is crap, it needs to die in a fire.
EDIT: I even enabled upnpd on my gateway router in case that was the problem - nope, still fubar.
The UniFi Security Gateway supports UPnP just fine, but you have to enable it through the commandline (and have it blown away every time the controller reprovisions it) or add it to config.properties.json so that the controller will include it when provisioning.
Since neither option is easily discoverable, the USG essentially doesn't support it. You really have to know where to look to find it.
[0] https://community.ubnt.com/t5/UniFi-Routing-Switching-Featur...
I'd certainly call the option "difficult to find". ;)
However, the app lacks advanced features
like screen sharing and API access.
It also excludes advanced video and audio
controls that you can access on
Windows or Mac OS platforms.
It's certainly a business move to make Linux experience worse, I doubt MS can't put some dedicated engineers and have a proper app.
> All Skype for Linux clients version 4.3 and older will be retired on July 1, 2017. To keep chatting, please install the latest version of Skype for Linux
Seems like 4.3 and older will get retired, but Skype will continue to work on Linux with later versions like 5.3.0.1
https://blogs.skype.com/news/2017/06/01/introducing-the-next...
Just four years ago, everyone I knew was running Skype on their computers with various group chats (agencies, remote teams..). Now it's a very confused Slack clone.
I'd say it needs to die in a fire, but I still like having SkypeOut around for the occasional communication edge case. I wouldn't be surprised to see Microsoft drop that feature, though.
Skype stopped working as stated in the title. I went with Facebook Messenger on Firefox, but video from his camera is very jerky. It looks like it hangs for a 1s every 1.5s. For me it's an indication of a performance problem - video is converted to a WebRTC friendly format and it's slow. I have to measure or check how it works with Chrome.
So I searched a bit for alternatives and now it seems that everything is to some extent Electron based. So I don't have high hopes. Ones that are interesting don't have fully functional Android client, like Tox.
Electron makes me sad. That means I should probably put some work where my mouth is and do a couple of proper desktop apps for messaging (using existing protocols) or help some Tox client getting there.
Or maybe do some work to make Electron more bearable?
I have a 16 month old kid; she has grandparents who are in various stages of decline, from "knees and back hurt a little" to "fairly advanced Alzheimers", and with various levels of computer expertise at the best of times.
I want to send each of them a tablet that someone configures once to be on wifi, and then just lets them receive calls from me, or the kid. I would also like this thing to be something sturdy enough I could just give to the kid so she can run around with it, and drool on it, without disconnecting the call until I unlock the device. (Grandparents aren't at the drooling stage yet, but at least one is likely to leave it outside in the rain.)
Does such a critter exist?
No worrying about updates, contact lists, launching apps, etc.
Maybe a tablet with Android and some add-on to avoid updates, lock screens, and crapware?
Although not quite what you're looking for, I wrote a program for macOS and Windows [0] that locks keyboard and mouse input, specifically so I could have my kids in front of my computer for video calls without worrying about them hitting keys and messing things up.
0: https://www.imralsoftware.com/kamlock
https://talky.io/ - needs Chrome or Chromium, fails to work under Firefox
https://about.riot.im/ - a Matrix client that looks fine
http://linphone.org/ - this is SIP based, so only if that is working on their network
However, I'm pretty much having the same problems, so I'd welcome suggestions myself.
Just create a room, share the link and you're all set.
> video is converted to a WebRTC friendly format and it's slow
appear.in uses webrtc so if that's the problem over here it won't solve that.
You can go to https://pluot.co/new any time to create video call links and share them.
We'd love to hear feedback.
The previous team I was on was internal corp IT. Everyone was begging to ditch GotoMeeting and move to Skype.
But Skype was awful as well.
So we tested Zoom/Bluejeans/Hangouts and others (went with Zoom, fwiw).
We quit bothering with desktop/browser apps for video, and generally stuck to phone for audio only.
The Android and iOS experience with all of them was much less flakey.
Enough already. One of the huge values of open code, in addition to being able to contribute and fix bugs, is that you can go back 6 months and fork from the point before $STUPID_FEATURE was added that broke everything. For Skype in particular, they have systematically destroyed this product on multiple platforms in many ways over a period of years.
It might give some needed push to Mumble and Tox, or even apps like Wire and Telegram. But they are too many and I don't think these smaller communication ecosystems can even talk to each other seamlessly (haven't used them as any inter-platform scenario).
I didn't mention Signal because it doesn't have a desktop app (that Chrome app not counted).
Links: https://wiki.mumble.info/wiki/Main_Page, https://tox.chat, https://about.riot.im, https://matrix.org, https://telegram.org
~ sudo dpkg --remove skype
Removing skype ...
Microsoft <3 Linux, yeah right.
That's not so apparent... over here[1] one can read about "Calling updates: Calls to mobiles and landlines with Skype credit" in the Linux Beta version 5 release on March 1st.
[1] https://blogs.skype.com/news/2017/03/01/the-skype-for-linux-...
I know in its current state XMPP isn't for everybody (outdated clients, low market share), but for friends and family, it works great for me (own ejabberd server, conversations as the dominant client, pidgin for the desktop).
RIP Skype
I try to get them to change to Tox (https://tox.chat/) but it's not easy sincerely, since only very few of us use Linux exclusively and understand the problems with trying to work with Skype (basically we use the web version but can't use video in the conferences) on other OS other than Windows.
Microsoft also does not provide a solution for Skype for Business as well which is a serious drawback imo.
Though in some cases I am quick to blame MS, in this case many of their rivals are in a similar state unfortunately.
Even after closing outlook this problem tends to remain.. Really annoying. I wish they made it OSS so we can fix hese things faster
Mumble is still around, Matrix/Riot seems to be coming along nicely and I think they have voice calls now.
For my group of friends, we just gave in and use Discord now, despite being Electron it does fit our needs pretty well.
At this point it's just better to use web.skype.com on a browser tab. I find that more reliable than the Electron client.
And I'm just talking about the Linux version here. It's like if Skype had different bugs on each platform. Windows version also has its own glitches too.
* The classic, full version of Skype for Windows sometimes flips the order of a few messages, so that if you send two messages, the first one appears below the second one.
* The new UWP app seems to disconnect every time the window gets minimized. When the window is restored, for a few seconds I see all my contacts offline while it's trying to reconnect.