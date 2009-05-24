The article also seems to imply that boredom is some sort of ineffable, indescribable thing. I think it's actually quite describable:
Boredom (often described as “I have nothing to do / wear / watch / read”) is a bug we encounter when…
1- a tired mind
2- attempts to find an optimal solution
3- in a cluttered space
4- with options that have poorly-defined utility-values.
The solution, then, is to…
1. rest
2. satisfice
3. declutter
4. define your utility-values more precisely
Even though I can agree that tiredness can induce boredom, the other solutions to the problems you mentioned are not always applicable or their resolutions too difficult for an already bored mind to begin working on.
If you're bored at work, that's a little more complicated. It depends on the context you're in. Is there "nothing to do", or is there NOTHING TO DO? (I experienced the latter context when I was in the military. In that situation, the best thing you can do is maybe read a book if you have one, or meditate and/or reflect on your life). You might have nothing to do if you were say, in some dead-end minimum wage job.
But if you're working in some sort of professional setting, there's almost always something you can do. You can learn more about the organization you're in. You can build relationships with other people. You can help other people out. You can ask your manager for more work.
In the worst case, if there's really nothing you can do, and if it's bothering you, you could quit and find a better job where there are actually things to do.
He absolutely is. I had Kingwell as a professor for an undergraduate seminar that focused on, what I imagine were, his early thoughts surrounding boredom. We read In Praise of Idleness, but also Virilio's Speed and Politics. Made for a really interesting juxtaposition.
Then there's Pascal:
> All of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit quietly in a room alone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpimsgfNj7c
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems-and-poets/poems/detai...
Just today I was re-reading a Susan Sontag essay[2] and came across what I think is the most succinct description of boredom: “There is, in a sense, no such thing as boredom. Boredom is only another name for a certain species of frustration.”
[1] https://fallowmedia.com/2016/jun/boredom/
[2] https://www.scribd.com/doc/189866321/Susan-Sontag-One-cultur...
I disagree with that statement. We have it for one BIG positive reason.
Boredom = Creativity, especially with children.
I think a good comparison would be how children have come to rely more on toy-play over imagination-play over the years (or centuries). Not long ago, kid might have had pretty fun day with nothing but a stick and a pool of mud (to use George Carlin's imagery). But if you took a contemporary child and blast them through a time-machine some fifty years into the past, they'd be massively bored once they got there (besides being somewhat shocked because of the whole being-kidnapped-and-shot-into-the-past thing). In this case, past children were more creative, but also less prone to boredom.
If you took a kid from today and shot him 50 years ago, he may have an adjustment period, but he may just find himself interacting with the environment more.
Kids in the past probably had more creative uses out of their environment but put them in the digital world and their creativity wouldn't be there.
I wouldn't say that kids at any time period in human history were ever more creative. They were just creative about different things.
In so far as simpler toys require more imagination than complex toys, I still think that the effective level of creativity required of children has fallen. But I think the issue you've put forward is fair enough: there's not much* reason to believe that the potential level of creativity of children has fallen. Children might have much higher creative potential than they're currently exploiting, in which case they'd be able to adapt.
*: If performance on tasks involving creativity is positively related IQ, that coupled with the Flynn effect would suggest that creativity has increased over history. I call this "not much reason" because I'm not to sure why the Flynn effect exists and I don't think the researchers are sure yet either.
A substantial part of what lies ahead of you is going to
be claimed by boredom. The reason I’d like to talk to you
about it today, on this lofty occasion, is that I believe
no liberal arts college prepares you for that eventuality...
