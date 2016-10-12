I don't get it. How long can you fool anyone with this? A couple of days at most? And after that you're irrevocably and unquestionably revealed to have lied? How does that help you in any way?
When the more-powerful owes money to the less-powerful, the debt obligation works to ensure that the less-powerful person's choices are limited to "walk away from my money" or "wait around and hope". When someone says they are going to pay you, you really really want to believe.
Funny how the debt obligation always works in the more-powerful party's favor :(
I have had a very similar situation happen twice, once when a VC gave a small startup the "check is in the mail... no wait we have to transfer money.. no wait we have to liquidate an investment" BS while the employees worked without pay for months on end. My first startup job, and the LAST time I will work for any amount of time without getting paid.
The second time (different company) the founder/VC (allegedly) defrauded the other investors by puffing up the startup's prospects, and then when the startup got acquired by ${BIGCO} for a very very low valuation only the founder walked away with any money... he was indicted, I think, I had to produce years worth of email for trial discovery and was lucky not to have to testify.
In my experience, working for a messed-up/sketchy startup is just a resume item that most people have, and you hope you only have one of...
When you take a very critical view of the law, not just as written, but how it works in practice, you see the same appear constantly throughout all parts of our system.
When you are charged with a crime, even if you can prove your innocence, generally your day to day life suffers great harm that can be considered a punishment for daring to do what ever got you charged with the crime in the first place. But for someone (or some entity) who has access to the best lawyers, their day to day lives suffer by only a faction.
An accused poor individual can easily lose access to their money flow (they are fired for being in jail waiting for bail). A rich individual does not lose their money and has lawyers to significantly reduce the wait time. They are also treated better in general because they have the power to cause harm to those enforcing/making the law if they want (donating to an opposing candidate, buying commercials, etc.).
>The law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.
-Anatole France
Or for daring to do nothing at all, in the case of mistaken identity or a straight frame job. I mention this out only to say your points here are correct, but the situation is actually much worse than you portray.
Stonewalling and lying are often effective for whoever's in power. Giving clear, easily-falsified evidence to everyone you're crossing still doesn't - as evidenced by the fact that lots of startups fail to pay, but this one is leading to a prosecution.
> I don't get it. How long can you fool anyone with this? A couple of days at most?
I have (briefly) worked with a few people like this in the past. There is no clever long-term plan to it, they are persistent "excuse makers". If a problem, like employees complaining about not being paid, comes up, they will find the quickest way to solve it for today by making up a new excuse.
And in their mind, they aren't even doing anything wrong - they honestly believe that the big sale or investment round will definitely close any day now, and they are just "motivating" the team to get through a slump.
They might even go as far as actually commission the transfer in front of the recipient but then cancel it in the evening before it's cleared.
Another way to buy some time could be to send transfer for one percent of the amount and then claim it was a mistake with decimal point.
I guess this could be stretched to two weeks before recipients are convinced of the fraud.
So, yes, an international wire being delayed for a couple of weeks because "issues" wouldn't alarm me enough that I would stop all work instantly.
If you are inexperienced, very short on money (e.g. a student), and have no one to discuss these issues with, rationality might go out of the window. You can convince yourself that everything will be fine very soon, you will get your money next week, etc. So it's not very surprising. Quote from the original Medium post:
We had 8 young Chinese employees on H-1B visas with us as developers, limited in experience but eager to please and learn. They end up being the ones to suffer the most.
https://medium.com/startup-grind/i-got-scammed-by-a-silicon-...
If any reporters want more info, contact me.
How long ago? Choi's infraction seems to have taken place 9 months ago - that sounds pretty speedy, in terms of the justice system.
This is my standard advice: Write down everything that happened, in order. Be brief but don't leave important facts out. This is important so you can clearly lay out your claims, your actions, what you can prove, etc. You don't want to be in the lawyer's office forgetting pieces of your story. You lived this; he/she didn't. Notate this timeline with where you have supporting documents. Bring the above to a couple different attorneys for a free consultation. You can find them with the local bar association or, if you've used a lawyer for anything, he or she will be able to recommend a colleague in the right area.
https://www.labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/wor...
(There's a section about "Unpaid/Withheld Wages".)
That would both make it feel more ethical to the founder ("I'm just bridging the gap!") and look less useless ("If I can make it to Friday they'll get all the backpay, there's no problem!"). Without new money on the horizon it's simply incoherent, to say nothing of immoral.
Of course, none of that makes it right. There are plenty of startups that handle this without cheating successfully. I've gotten the phone call saying "we can't pay you now, but here's our fundraising schedule and when we expect to have money". It might lose you some staff, but I think it's not as bad as most people expect - either the situation looks good and people stay, or the situation looks bad and you weren't going to save the company regardless.
I am sure it's an uncommon story but in his case the hustle worked out for him. In short it doesn't look good but sometimes at least it works.
Edit On second thought, it might depend on whether the banks on either side of the transaction are fed members. If they're not, I can see how it would take longer.
I wonder if the employees SS and tax payments where also not being paid - I have worked for a company that wet bust the hard way and it turned out that they had not being paying my NI stamp so no unemployment for me.
[0] https://medium.com/startup-grind/i-got-scammed-by-a-silicon-...
Whether one can list the specific laws broken by Theranos in their specific jurisdiction is one question, whether the fraudulent nature of the company passes the bullshit test is another.
The reality is she's too well connected and wealthy to see any jail time, though.
Maybe there is hope the business can turn around. They have enough cash that they could buy a promising new technology/business.
I'm guessing Al Brown, the CTO, is gonna leave this one off his resume. Here's his side of the story, btw https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12382955 -- he claims to have put $200k in. The feds didn't charge him, so presumably he was scammed along with everyone else.
Penny's account -- which to be clear I'm not arguing against; just reconciling multiple stories in my head -- made him sound shady, but putting in $200k of his own cash (if he so did; at this point, I'd want to see wire transfer receipts directly from the bank) is a pretty clear indicator he really was conned too.
I'm feeling sad over it because our justice system is designed to destroy lives, not repair them. I wouldn't wish most prison systems on my worst enemy.
[0] https://www.fastcompany.com/3069164/how-tilt-veered-off-cour...
I experienced something a little like this years ago. It was an awful experience, owing mostly to the fact that I was too young and naive to recognize it quickly and run away.
What is this about?! Do they have a legal obligation to list all his (nick)names?
This verbiage sounds somewhat strange given the evidence they collected, but upon googling, this seems to be the standard clause in FBI indictments.
You mean a plea bargain? Criminal cases can't be settled out of court. Prosecutors have no authority to sentence a criminal so cannot "settle" in the absence of the judge.
I don't get it. How long can you fool anyone with this? A couple of days at most? And after that you're irrevocably and unquestionably revealed to have lied? How does that help you in any way?