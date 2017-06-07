Also, contrary to what the article says Grafana does alarms as of v4.0 http://docs.grafana.org/alerting/notifications/
"NOTE: PromDash is deprecated. We recommend Grafana for visualization of Prometheus metrics nowadays, as it has native Prometheus support and is widely adopted and powerful."
This seems like an odd oversight for a "comparison" article.
[1] https://github.com/prometheus-junkyard/promdash
Overall this is just a low effort linkbait article to build SEO.
Couple of restrictions:
- It's best for the relationship: "time", "tag", "scalar". Multi-scalar rendering is possible using a plugin, but it's not designed for it.
- Density plots are not supported yet. Limited support for heatmaps.
- Due to JSON serialisation, server-side compression is definitely necessary. With zopfli, I've seen compression to below 3%. This, however, entails a (limited) CPU load.
- Retention and aggregation in influxdb are possible, but it's best to design this upfront.
I'd say the "default" or most common configuration is still Graphite + Statsd + Grafana.
https://prometheus.io/docs/visualization/grafana/
> Graphite wins over Grafana
> Grafana can be used with Graphite
> wins over
> can be used with
If anyone is in the middle of this decision, I went with Prometheus and my early experience has been positive. It seems either would have been a good choice though, and the existence of a decent instrumentation library in language I'm using ended up being the deciding factor.
You would think that people who write comparisons of time-series analytics tools, and put effort into SEO, would profile and optimize their site. I hope Google buries them for their load time.
I was going to say Prometheus vs Graphite vs InfluxDB would be an interesting comparison.
For example Prometheus vs InfluxDB is not a great comparison, whereas Prometheus+Alertmanager vs InfluxDB+Kapacitor is.
https://prometheus.io/docs/introduction/comparison/ has such a comparison, though it's a few months out of date.
[Disclaimer: Prometheus developer]
This is false, grafana introduced alerting last year.
Gnocchi supports Grafana as a UI. (as do all of the other tools even mentioned on the page)
