Athelas (YC S16) Is Looking for React Native Hackers
9 months ago | hide
Athelas (http://athelas.com) uses deep learning to rapidly diagnose blood samples.

Our technology has been clinically validated, helped diagnose a case of Leukemia (previously unknown), and already deployed at clinics and homes.

We're looking to hire React Native developers to focus on our mobile experience.

Send an email to tanay[at]getathelas.com with background, previous projects, and/or resume.




