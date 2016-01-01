Or better yet, just hide the version number completely. I'm sitting here, using Google Chrome in version... uhh, what is it? 59.0.3071.86! "OH MY GOD! How can there be 59 versions of Chrome?!" There aren't--or rather, there are a lot more versions of all other software than you are used to thinking--they just don't use your version numbering scheme and rightly hid it away so you wouldn't freak out about it. Firefox does the same thing now.
A lot of good feedback and questions were posted last time the update was posted here.
In threads about a version uptick people tend not to discuss the intricacies of the latest release, which are often minor and not that interesting. Instead they discuss the project in general. For that reason we tend to apply HN's dupe rule (https://news.ycombinator.com/newsfaq.html) and penalize such submissions when the project has had significant attention recently. There are always exceptions of course.
Or am I reading this incorrectly?
I like when there is a relatively fast update cycle. But it also makes it so much easier to fall behind. Node 8.0 was released like 9 days ago.
Handlebar and knockout were all the rage, I blinked and now it's all React.
Actually React may be dead and it's Vue.js that cool kids are using.
I just can't keep up :) Long live jquery.
If you're working with this stuff day in day out, you see a much clearer and deeper picture where the pieces are added one by one in a smooth ramp, as the superior paradigm gradually replaces the older one in response to the needs of the developers who use it.
#1 - no way you have more than 25 yrs on this planet...
#2 - I quit pretty hard about 6 months ago, not because JS...
#3 - Working with this shit day in and day out does not make you an expert, it makes you a shit expert. You've been eating the pie of some framework, and you think you know the taste.
#4 - You are right, there are plenty of shit pies out there and they pay well.
#5 - I used to sound just like that. And I have plenty of growing up to do.
#6 - It's NOT PERSONAL, none of it. It's CODE! Hack it!
We may be more alike in experience and opinion than you realise :-) just start by treating me as an equal, and we can have a fruitful conversation about this stuff. I can probably learn a lot from you, and you from me.
In October node8 will be ready for LTS, & one can begin working out a migration plan from node6 (probably just an update, but impact)
The positive thing is that they probably didn't remove or deprecate a lot of APIs, so I guess upgrading my own stuff is most likely not a huge effort. The bigger fear is how all the third party dependencies might cope with a node update.
Huh? 99% of code written for 0.12 or 4 works still now, in 8.
It's not like they are piling up on features...
No, there isn't. This flies in the face of everything we know about software quality. "Release early, release often". Rapid iteration. Continuous integration.
Smaller releases are easier to upgrade through. It creates a clear path through which to modify legacy code to come up to date with the latest version. Big bang releases create too many issues all at once that people tend to stick to the old version and then bitch about it for so long that even if you do make turn-key upgrading an option, they still won't do it coughPythoncough.
That's not "everything we know" as in some gospel accepted by everybody.
"Release early, release often" is just one mantra of a particular development philosophy.
But honestly, it's not that big of a deal. I've got code from v0.12.0 that still works on Node 8. People are making a really big deal out of nothing.
The longer language developers hold back changes, the less time it gives language users to upgrade. What would you rather them do? Sit on defect and security hole fixes? Just because you're uncomfortable with the rapid pace of technology change? It's the Singularity dude. It's not going to slow down. You either learn to live with it or end up in the same pile as FORTRAN programmers.
I'm speaking from a users' point of view. If one program works on Node 8, other on 6, other on 0.12 sth., what do I do? Keep n runtimes for n programs? I don't know node, but I don't know C++ too, should I not use Firefox or Chrome then? Node runtime versions are unfathomable for those who don't develop on node, and thus as a user I avoid running node programs.
Also, security fixes and bugfixes are expressed in semver w/ the last dot-seperated part of the number, the first number is the major version. If every fix breaks as much to bump up that number, then that's a bad sign too.
Or better yet, just hide the version number completely. I'm sitting here, using Google Chrome in version... uhh, what is it? 59.0.3071.86! "OH MY GOD! How can there be 59 versions of Chrome?!" There aren't--or rather, there are a lot more versions of all other software than you are used to thinking--they just don't use your version numbering scheme and rightly hid it away so you wouldn't freak out about it. Firefox does the same thing now.