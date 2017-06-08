Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AI and Robotics in Agriculture in Japan [video] (nhk.or.jp)
108 points by da02 9 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 80 comments



I often laugh about that soon miniaturization of electronics and soon mechanics too, we'll be so proud of our new little swarms of silicon insects. Then someone will have the genius idea to make them env. friendly, even biodegradable, and feed on local nutrient; and to provide self sustained optimizations, make them exchange heuristic atom that we'd call genes. Greetings, humans, welcome to nature. You just learned to speak to it.

ps: I heard there were tiny leaf cutting quadcopters on the market in Europe.


I used to dislike nature because technology seemed cooler. Metal beats flesh, right?

But at some point I realised this: nature is technology. It's a super-advanced nanotech that is not of our design, and which we can't control... yet.

Our current solutions may seem better, but that's only because they're crude attempts at directly optimizing for narrow set of goals. Planes may be faster than birds, but they don't self-heal, self-fuel, and don't do centimetre-precision maneuvering in a complex environment.

Nowadays I believe that our technology has a lot to learn and steal from nature - e.g. materials, energy-efficiency, self-replication. Better metal will look more and more like flesh.


In Computer Science many innovations are bio-inspired, such as various robots (Gecko robot from Stanford: http://news.stanford.edu/news/2010/august/gecko-082410.html, Harvard's octobot: http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-37169109) and algorithms (neural networks are inspired by how the brain works, genetic algorithms are inspired by evolution).

Note though that even though these robots and algorithms are inspired by biology, in terms of functionality or design they typically only play lip service to the real thing.


I think you would like the book Windup Girl by Bacigalupi. It is exactly this future where biology is technology, but dystopian.


Thanks for the recommendation, I put it on my to-read list.

Also, thanks to this I just learned that "biopunk" is a thing.


I also recommend the Windup Girl. Quite a fun read. Also, Neil Stephenson's Diamond Age, I feel those two are a great pair, one is biotech, the other nanotechnology


I guess they must be, since biotech is nanotechnology.

Thanks for mentioning Diamond Age, I'll add that to the queue too.


Seriously. Look at a picture of a bacteriophage and tell me that's not a nanorobot.


Check out Christian Schafmeister's research if you are interested in this: https://www.schafmeistergroup.com/

There is a brief summary of the history of Schafmeister's approaches (and why he thinks direct copying of protein-based mechanisms from nature will not work) in this talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X69_42Mj-g


I was very fond of his talk. Not much news but he answered on youtube saying he was still active on this. Time will tell.


He presented more of his work on last year's European Lisp Symposium, which I had a chance to see in person.

I actually asked him why he thinks "direct copying of protein-based mechanisms from nature will not work". He had a pretty smart answer for that, which I unfortunately don't remember anymore :(.


Heh, I'll ask that in a mail later too. I wonder how connected he is with other medical research fields, time to dig pubmed


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bQhGS8V6dQ&list=PLA66mD-6yK...

Here's the video from last year's ELS.

At the beginning of it he actually explains some of the reasoning - i.e. proteins are cool and powerful, but a) too hard to design, and b) too fragile.


Totally agree, figuring out how to build machines by coding in DNA is the next frontier. A bit scary since we don't know what we'll figure out. What if someone writes some code for a virus that wipes all land animals.

There are bacteria that survive in space for a period. Earth could easily have been seeded by outerspace bacteria with DNA. Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen are not rare elements in the Milkyway. If the ingredients are plenty, why isn't there intelligent life booming in the galaxy.

Plausible reason: after a certain amount of intelligence, the species becomes unstable and self destructs.


Google Nicolas Schabanel / Yannick Rondelez / Damian Woods. They have turing complete dna-tile computing machine in labs.


Basically we agree. I see "tech" as anthropological hubris mostly. We overcome our own limited understanding through the ages and each time we felt great. Dismissing the beauty of everything around us. When you think about how even a fly is amazing, or an insect, so minuscule, so thin.

At the end we'll only get to understand our own world and own bias. Then we may reconsider the meaning of life and our cultures.


I thought we agree until this comment :). I don't see tech as hubris at all. I see it as what makes humans interesting.

For me, since the dawn of human age, we've been mostly taking baby steps, and only in the last two or three decades we've entered puberty. There's still a lot for us to learn, and nature is a constant reminder of that.\

For me, the fly is not amazing just because it's a fly - it's amazing because it shows how many things we have not learned... yet. It's a constant reminder that we're nowhere near the peak of what's possible, and a constant encouragement to try and scale that peak.


I'm speaking as someone who makes a living with technology, and I have a vested, material interest in keeping this status quo. I make a differentiation between knowledge and wisdom.

We can learn a lot from nature -- in the sense that we can learn a lot of knowledge. And you are right, we are nowhere near the peak. Maybe I am reading into your words too much, but it feels like there is a lot of enthusiasm you have for technology. That resonates with me.

However, I agree with the other guy -- it is hubris. How I get there has to do with wisdom not being normative. We might be able to gain a lot of knowledge, but we have not been gaining much wisdom.

There are other frames I can get into -- for example, Eisler's "Chalce and Blade", Mander's "In the Absence of the Sacred", Mazis's "Trickster, Magician, and Grieving Man". I think we very much have an arrogance which comes with technology, in our attitudes around it and what we want to do with it, and the many consequences around how we use and abuse technology.

For me, a fly is not just amazing because it shows how much knowledge we have yet to learn about a fly. To use the language of mystics: there is wisdom in _being_ the fly, one that is non-obvious.


I could add so system theory on how insect perceive the world in great detail yet a bit different than us (bertalanffy did research on the "render period" of insects). IT's not really "mystique", more a holistic view on things. It's an insect, it's a pile or bio mechanic organic goo, it's quite intelligent, it's beautiful to watch, it's similar to us, it's part of the whole ecosystem.

But the thing is, the more I know about the universe, the less I want to "know". Or at least the less I want to turn into application, business and all that; which in this is case is often hubris, ignorance (selling things hidden behind marketing talk and shiney package), for the purpose of being the best, owning a market, "advancing" the world (when most people need more basic things but alas).


You could, but that would not be what I meant by shifting consciousness. I mean modifying or altering consciousness such that one experiences the world from that view point, and in doing so, also understand how that experiencing relates to the world.

The latter part assumes a "consciousness as first principle" rather than as an emergent property of matter -- that is, why would consciousness configure itself and experience in this particular way ?


It's hard not to see hubris in western societies relationship to tech. People would destroy so much just to have some new device produced. It's pleasure in ignorance.


I don't think this attitude is exclusive to "the west". It manifests itself in (most) modern economies.


I have the impression that other cultures were still more centered on non tech issues, culture, tradition, religion.


It's not about culture but about traditional versus modernity. There are lots of philosophers who wrote about this. To give some examples:

- Ken Wilber's Integral philosophy attempts to bridge "soul and sensibility". It includes a discourse on modernity and how it breaks with tradition, how post-modernity is not the answer. He pulls in work from other philosophers, one idea being that modernity breaks the Great Chain of Being.

- Christopher Alexander, the architect who developed (with collaborators) the idea of pattern languages (which later directly influenced the schools of object-oriented patterns and human-interaction UX design) originally developed the pattern language that ends up incorporating traditional modes of design. That is, by creating a pattern language where it is impossible to create a bad, incoherent design, and is simple enough for end-users to use, you end up with design that is always contextually appropriate and sensitive to local community values while adhering to global principles discovered through modernity.

He then went on to develop the ideas around "centers", and "centers of centers". (With "centers of centers" having a parallel with Wilber's Integral philosophy, or Koestler's work on holoarchy).

This is no longer about the "Western" world or "Western values". China, for example, is going through a transition which struggles with modernity vs. traditional. My favorite example is the discussion by the Chinese elites about the film Kung Fu Panda.


Culture is a loaded word, so I don't know what you mean. Tradition doesn't seem to influence tech negatively (usually they adapt tech to enhance tradition), but regardless, I'd suggest visiting Singapore, Korea, South Africa, probably Qatar.


These countries are pretty much into emulating western capitalism. I was thinking about the other case.


Building and using tools is not an exclusively human activity.


I've been thinking about this a lot lately. Fast forward 25 years into the future, and Soylet will have re-invented a piece of salmon and broccolli.


The 'food' industry is working hard at this for ages


Nature has always been more accomplished. It's just a lot harder for humans to program its machines.


Exactly. It's hard to "talk" to them, maybe impossible. If we could tell insects please expell some protein threads, or squirrels to grab fruits for us, we'd probably need zero tech.


Indeed! The best of our conscious creations don't even come close to the marvel of a tiny ant, or even a bacterium; both materially and computationally. Our collective hubris at nature is very very sad.


Japan is by far the world leader in one of the most important tech revolutions in the coming decade, the robotics revolution.


That's not true. Agricultural robotics and automation are certainly more advanced in America and have improving for a long time. Drones with spectral cameras to examine and map plant health and irrigation levels, and to spot-spray pesticides, automated gps tractors and tools, collaborative augmented reality- nothing new in the US or Europe. It's said a lot, but Japanese robotics is somewhat myopic. IMO mostly it's due to the corporate structures in Japan: huge companies like Honda can pour tons of funding into ASIMO for 4 decades, but their goals are too narrow to make up for broad, investigative research. Plus, culture in Japan is a tangible force, and the awareness of societal problems is so high it actually impedes pure research. They are so focused on their aging population and the automation of labor that the large majority of research is geared towards those problems in one way or another. The US has the same problem- we focus on military use over everything else, but we do it just a little less than Japan.

You typically hear this sentiment (Japan is the best at robotics) wrt humanoid robotics, especially ASIMO[1]. ASIMO is basically just a really smooth suite of soft skills. Facial recognition, voice, HRI, and consumer-friendly hardware. The hard skills underneath are extremely highly optimized but fundamentally weak and outdated by over 20 years. ASIMO runs on the same hardware and algorithms from the 90s except for batteries, computer speed and sensor accuracy. In the US we have been extremely inventive with hardware design- eg all-plastic mass-manufacture BAXTER, or ATLAS, which is largely hydraulic. The newest generations of ATLAS have hydraulic actuators integrated into the frame.

ASIMO and most japanese robots use a variation on ZMP walking methods, which has the characteristic high-knee, ankle-heavy look. It's extremely inefficient and unstable. Russian robots use this too. Other robots in the US, Europe and even in China use much more efficient, flexible methods separated by a couple generations of new algorithms. Take Cassie[2] from OSU's dynamic robotics lab. Pretty clearly far ahead of anything in Japan in stability, speed, power[3] and efficiency, built by grad students from scratch. Compact series elastic actuators with HZD algorithms.

Japanese robots are meant to look perfect. Russian robots are meant to look terrifying. American robots are meant to explore new algorithms or technologies. European robots are mostly meant to build cars.

[1]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEJeIUTValE

[2]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is4JZqhAy-M

[3]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWVci9qS7Ds


Then there's the Google debacle. Google bought Boston Dynamics, Schaft, and some other robotic startups in 2013, and they were seldom heard from again. The companies that had customers, such as Bot and Dolly, lost them. For a while, the industry assumed Google had the Next Big Thing in the works, but after a few years, it came out that Google's robotics effort had collapsed. That was a real disappointment.

Boston Dynamics's hydraulic technology is just too heavy and bulky. Big Dog was impressive, but it took $120 million to get it working as the Legged Squad Support System. Then the USMC rejected it as not useful in combat. Atlas version 1 was basically a Big Dog mod. Version 2 is better, but still weighs 150Kg.

What you want in an actuator is a spring with adjustable spring constant, neutral point, and damping factor. Muscles are like that. You can do that pneumatically, and that's been done at CWRU, but a compressed air supply is needed. Series elastic actuators are a research tool for faking muscle-like motion. They're a good way to let a motor with a high gear ratio handle a shock load, but they're inefficient; there's no energy recovery. Humans recover over half the energy in running as elastic storage in muscles. (Cheetahs, around 90%) Ideally, you'd like a direct-drive electric motor, which some SCARA robots have used. They're large-diameter devices, though. Schaft used liquid-cooled electric motors and didn't gear them down too much, which worked well. Their humanoid was a great piece of engineering. Electric linear actuators (real linear, not screw drives) once seemed promising but didn't work out well.

(I used to work on control algorithms for legged robots. A key insight there is that slip control dominates; priorities are traction control, then balance, then goal. Once you get off a flat surface, slip control becomes more important.)


Agreed about the disappointment in Google robotics. So in your opinion what will be the best available technology for robot actuators in 5-10 years?

I've recently become much more interested in robotics and I'm trying to figure out the best way to approach the field. I don't have much hardware experience so at the moment I'm thinking about training neural nets for robot control in simulation. I'm also looking for meetup groups or other ways to connect with like-minded people (in the SV area). Any advice for a dev/ML person looking to get into robotics?


If you can manage to be impressive with computer vision, that'll go a long way. The problems in that space are intense but some are solvable with NN. Recognition and things.

Most of the movement problems don't work that well with NN, afaik. I think they've been applied to avoiding singularities but if you wanted to use a NN to optimize movement, you'd have to simulate all the sets of movement first to train it. Hard ask, and people in robotics tend to be interested in abilities rather than optimization although of course they come hand in hand.

If you have the math background to understand the algorithms you can learn the cutting edge papers and implement those, then work on them. It isn't exactly simple, though.


Agree on all counts. IMO the future is large-diameter motors with between 1:1 to 1:10 reduction and very high power/efficiency(roundtrip) batteries. Many different labs are converging on it, BD is a stark exception.


So direct drive motors with something akin to regenerative braking to recover energy? Could a direct drive motor hooked to a capacitor bank recapture energy efficiently enough to act like a muscle in a walking gait?


Maybe, if you had a place to put a motor that large.

Modern motor realities:

1. Electric motors can be enormously overdriven for short periods when you need huge torque. The limits are heat dissipation and demagnetizing the permanent magnets in permanent magnet motors. With modern rare-earth magnets, the second is no longer a problem. Water cooling can deal with the first problem. If you have temperature sensing, you can safely overload temporarily and wait for cool-down. When you see one of those videos of a Tesla car accelerating in "launch mode", you're seeing this in action.

2. Power semiconductors have become really good. Power control is no longer a limiting factor on motors. For most of the 20th century, variable speed motor control for large motors was hard and took bulky, expensive gear. It was a serious problem with electric cars into the 1990s; burning out power controllers was a problem. That's been fixed. Modern electric cars and locomotives use AC synchronous motors with IGBT or MOSFET devices producing 3-phase power at the desired voltage, frequency, and phase to run the motor optimally. Locomotives synchronize all the wheels with electronics and software. This scales down all the way to hobbyist drone size. Robots get to use all this now off-the-shelf technology to run their motors.

3. Some research robots use "series elastic actuators". These are simply a motor driving a screw drive with a stiff spring attached. The trick is how they're used. When the actuator gets a shock load, as when a foot lands, the stiff spring is compressed. As it compresses, the control system detects this, and frantically spins the motor to unload the spring before the spring bottoms out. This works, but it's the opposite of energy recovery; it takes energy to absorb a load. It's possible to write software which makes such devices behave like a spring with an adjustable spring constant, but there's no energy recovery. Good for research, because these can be assembled from off the shelf parts. Not so good for battery life.

4. Gears are terrible at dealing with shock loads. One of the big advantages of direct drive is that "you cannot break the teeth of a magnetic field", as an early GE locomotive designer put it. The downside of direct drive is that torque increases with motor diameter (more leverage), and big flat motors tend to be inconvenient in robots. But there's been recent progress. See this direct-drive robot arm with small motors.[1] Very nice. No gears. No cables. No pulleys. Good force feedback. Nothing to break if somebody forces the arm. Energy recovery possible. Only 10Kg lift capacity, which is OK for industrial arms but not enough for a legged machine. Progress marches on; there may be an all-electric leg solution in time.

For decades, motors were a dull, boring, mature field. Motors came in standard sizes and speeds, and were interchangeable across vendors. Nobody worked much on new designs. Now, with much more elaborate control systems, people are innovating again. By the time there's a market for humanoid robots, the motors will probably be ready.

[1] http://www.kollmorgen.com/hi-in/service-and-support/knowledg...


WRT 3: There is energy recovery, but it's very small and it's more like impedance matching. They've been used for outright storage (eg DURUS) but the springs are usually just too stiff. It still saves energy since there's a smaller initial current spike, but it doesn't save energy step-to-step. Unless you take really small steps, I guess.


Soft spring systems are not usually considered series elastic actuators. There's a "soft actuator" branch of robotics, Shadow Robotics having been doing that for years. Disney has done some work in that space, because they want machines which are safe around people. As control techniques improve, that concept works better.

There's a useful arrangement where you have two opposed springs powered by separate actuators. If you tighten up both springs, the system stiffens up; if you loosen both, you get better energy recovery but worse position control. This is a reasonable muscle model, and can recovery energy, but is bulky mechanically. Movement without load is cheap; changing the compliance is expensive from an energy standpoint. There's also a pneumatic version of this, where you pressurize an air cylinder from both ends. That works well if the valves are close to the cylinder.

There are mechanical approaches to variable compliance, but they're complex mechanically and usually seem to involve string and pulleys.[1] The trend seems to be towards all-electric systems, rather than clever mechanics.

[1] http://mime.oregonstate.edu/research/drl/publications/_docum...


Yes, exactly like regeneration. However it's a highly multifaceted problem to optimize. Batteries, capacitors, drivers, motors and drivetrains all have very picky efficiency regimes. Grease is very inefficient at low torques or high speeds, since it's shear-thinning and viscous. Motors have to have their voltage, current, field strength, size and a few other aspects all optimized. You run the gamut from metallurgy to fluid dynamics to chemistry to EM fields. It requires tons of high performance custom parts.

That said a few groups have done it. Heavily optimized drivetrains can be ~96% efficient at the right speed and torque. Extremely precise drivers can regen at 98%+. If you charge gently enough batteries can be 98%. 88.5% total efficiency. That's extremely good, enough to reduce power consumption by 8.7 times.

It's better than a human but not quite as good as an insulated spring.


It requires tons of high performance custom parts.

Yes. Which is the big problem with robotics. No volume and high tooling cost. With enough money, something like Big Dog or Atlas can be built, with large numbers of custom moving parts. But the price tag is in 8 figures.

Other than the industrial robot arm people and the vacuum cleaner people, nobody is making money in robotics. (Well, the individuals who were bought out by Google exited OK, but overall, the Google thing was a lose.) 


  Other than the industrial robot arm people and the vacuum 
  cleaner people, nobody is making money in robotics.
There are modest amounts of money being made in educational mobile robotics. (Lego, VEX, the FIRST consortium)

FIRST robots are moderately interesting, but cost something like $5K-$10K each. VEX and Lego robots are cheaper, but are basically toys. (I work with VEX) Think erector sets with microcontrollers bolted on.

Press video for the 2016 VEX World Championships. Thousands of people. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Y1YiGZv_F4


Your argument sounds vaguely similar to the one that Jonathan Hurst (the founder of OSU's DRL/Agility Robotics) likes to make- he insists that Japanese robots focus on looking good while American robots focus on being practical.

I think this is an oversimplified way of looking things.

ASIMO isn't the only robot that Japan has made. The market for Six Axis Robot Arms, the industrial robots that are used in factories everywhere, is dominated by Yaskawa Motoman and Fanuc, both Japanese companies.

Meanwhile, the robots you cite (e.g. Cassie) are far from actually being practical- sure they're awesome and generate a lot of hyped up headlines, but they won't have much traction on the market for a long time.


It's an extremely hyperbolic way of putting it. Rule of thumb rather than real rule. There are companies that fall on all sides, but in general there's more diversity in American robots than Japanese robots.

Japan was at the forefront of robotics research, and still lead robotic manufacturing. However the cutting edge has moved on.


>Japanese robots are meant to look perfect. Russian robots are meant to look terrifying. American robots are meant to explore new algorithms or technologies. European robots are mostly meant to build cars.

Well that's a somewhat discriminatory way to look at things. A counter-example to some of the stuff you said about Japanese robotics is the work SCHAFT has done[0][1]. SCHAFT was a spin out company of the Tokyo JSK lab that came up with some revolutionary new electrical actuators. They dominated the first DARPA robotics challenge because of this and got bought up by google. There are european robots that explore new algorithms and technologies[2][3].

But if you really want to talk about robots that make cars, Japan leads the world at making them. And this is what matters. Sure, America might have the best biped robot in the world right now, but Japan has the tooling to mass produce it on a large scale.

[0]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3JCd7ooILo [1]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwoFjzLZ5rQ [2]: http://roboy.org/ [3]: http://www.rsl.ethz.ch/robots-media/anymal.html


They dominated the first DARPA robotics challenge because of this and got bought up by Google.

Which screwed them up. That still annoys me. Google bought up most of the leading robotics startups in 2013 and ran them into the ground. I wonder what happened to the people. Did they end up in other parts of Google, probably working on making people click on ads?


Many of them left. Some are still there working on things related to robotics, such as Verb Surgical. I'm sure a few became more traditional software engineers, although I don't know any personally.


They have been at it seriously since the 70s, so it's no surprise they are leaders in this field. That said, they've had some misses too. Poured a lot of money into money pits (their AI efforts of old, "5gen computer" for example). 


    They have  been doing it because they saw labour shortages in the future because of declining population they are solving a local problem. So far Japan has been the economic model many people show about what can go wrong. But the way I see it when the robot revolution comes well actually the robot revolution is already here when the ai revolution comes countries with declining  and aging population will be a lot more stable than countries with young and growing population with little means to support or earn a living.


Microsoft is working on this too: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/project/farmbeats-i... Saw it demonstrated at a tech event last night in DC.


I'm interested in using Technology in Agriculture. Anyone have any interesting links?

This is what I'm working on: http://www.kokonaut.com


Abundant Robotics. SRI spinoff. They have an apple-picking robot. It's too slow, too fragile, and uses too much duct tape.[1] They need someone to re-engineer the mechanical parts.

Agrobot. Strawberry harvester. Nice vision system, too slow and too fragile.[2]

DeepField Robotics. Bosch automatic weeding robot.[3] Well-built, but too expensive.

Mechanical engineering for dirty environments is hard. But there's a lot of good machinery working in dirty environments and getting the job done.

Computer vision, at last, works, which makes intelligent agricultural implements possible. But the computer vision component isn't a big part of the system; it's basically a smartphone-sized piece of electronics. Most of the problems come from the moving parts.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS0coCmXiYU [2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKT351pQHfI [3] https://www.deepfield-robotics.com/index-en.html


That looks cool. What part of that project are you responsible for?


It's currently the Industrial Designer and I.


Can someone summarize the submission? It just says "Video not available" for me.


It's basically a PR piece for a Japanese company. Shows a spraying drone, a drone on wheels that can show you a video of how well your asparagus is growing, and a drone collecting images of onion fields, that can be analyzed by AI for detection of a specific type of fungus, with questionable accuracy. I didn't see anything that would justify the 30 minutes wasted watching the video.


Agreed. All of the examples shown were basically, "and then we put a camera on this drone, isn't that cool?" I was hoping for technology at the caliber of those LED greenhouses, or at least as good as that tensorflow cucumber sorter.


That link is borken.


I think robots are cool, but it is a bit depressing that a big driver for their development is that the japanese want to keep immigrants out... makes me a bit hesitant to wish them luck with it.


Contrary to perception, open immigration is unfair to the weakest and poorest in a society.

I live in India. My country has 300M people living in acute poverty - less than $1/day.

These are the people who would likely benefit most from immigrating to a developed country with better healthcare and opportunities.

Yet:

1. These people would be liabilities in a developed nation since they have no transferable skills apart from manual labor. Most can't even read or write.

2. In 99% of cases, these people wouldn't even know anything about immigration, refugee status, etc.

Open immigration essentially helps people who already have the knowledge and means to immigrate. These are not the poorest and most in-need.

The Indian immigrants moving to America or Europe can have perfectly okay lives in India. I don't begrudge them for moving, but for western people to assume a philanthropic stance for taking them in is wrong. You aren't helping the poorest; you're helping the "doing okay" segment of the population.


Being able to do manual labour is still enough of a desirable skill on its own, and yes, hordes of the poor from the Indian subcontinent emigrate (albeit on a temporary contractual basis). The outflow of dirt-poor Indian farming villages to Gulf construction projects has been a phenomenon for decades now.


The people emigrating aren't the poorest of the poor. The gulf workers you talk about are mostly from India's most developed state (Kerala), are educated (or at least, literate), and have access to decent healthcare.

The people I'm talking about are from states where 40% of the population lives below poverty line and the literacy rate is still at 60%.


And interesting perspective. What do you forsee happening when tech like this replaces the labour of those currently earning less than $1/day?


The agriculture sector employs nearly 55% of India's workforce. There is already enough tech to replace 90% of this labor force - simple mechanization.

Yet, legal roadblocks make mechanization unfeasible in India (laws against owning farm land beyond a certain level, making mechanized farming effectively unfeasible).

These roadblocks are mostly because of political reasons. Politicians know that if they were to make mechanized farming possible, they'd see massive unemployment and hence, massive loss of votes.

So the same thing is going to happen to any other technological advancement that affects this massive vote bank: it will be stopped at a political level.

Silicon Valley ambitions tend to fail hard when confronted with the reality of acute poverty and the kind of political situations it engenders.


Thanks. I'm not sure if that situation is a good one or a bad one, but it's good to know about.


What, you are saying that keeping people with more opportunities than the poorest in India helps them more than letting those with means emigrate and send remittances?

Or do you just not care for those 300 millions of citizen?


It's their country and they can decide their self determination. They have no obligation to subsidize other countries' economic mismanagement.

The govt and pop at large want to keep Japan Japanese. It's not a new religion. They've been that way since before cmdr Perry. I can respect that.


I wish the West would learn from them.

In Tokyo these days, you can go to a culture festival and not have to see police stationed every block with assault rifles and flak jackets.

They're watching and learning from us, that's for sure.


Visit England some time. The UK doesn't even routinely let the police handle guns, not even pistols.


Unfortunately this is no longer true. In the wake of recent islamist attacks, it is now routine to seen armed police patrolling around cities.


Do you think that will still be the case in the coming months?

Honest question.


Guns are extremely unpopular in the UK, so unless something insane happens like UKIP winning outright, I expect most police will remain unarmed.

In fact, even if UKIP did win outright, I doubt there are enough qualified instructors to train a significant number of police with firearms in just a few months. I think there are only about 1000 officers in the UK with firearms training at the moment.


To be clear, I was talking about culture festivals (as an example of a public gathering). Not just any random day in the city.


I would still be surprised, but I'll concede that is far more likely that what I thought was meant.


The parent's answer will probably depend heavily on the results of the snap general UK election. Polls close today at 10PM GMT.


Well, japanese peasants and samurai did have a history of being disarmed regularly by ruling shogun, whereas US is quite proud of their history of possessing arms.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sword_hunt


What's wrong with that? They just want to preserve their culture, don't see a problem with that. I've spent a decent amount of time there, much of which was with locals. Despite being a white dude outsider, part of my attraction to Japan is the cultural homogeneity. I hope they can keep it up.




