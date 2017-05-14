1) US federal government has removed vast troves of public data produced by the EPA, OSHA and the Interior Department.
Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/under-trump-inconven...
2) Google has now equipped Street View cars with air pollution sensors.
Source: https://environment.google/projects/airview/
Conclusion: If we can no longer rely on getting accurate data from federal agencies, private companies with a public mission will need to gather the data and make it available.
Well, whoever is in charge of it now, to be more precise.
This observation might appear specious, but I feel it's appropriate in the current context.
This is solved by using models that predict air quality levels down to the hour. One option is to use https://plume.io
- Public Datasets are updated almost weekly these days [0]
- They are hosted in Google BigQuery storage immediately accessible by Standard SQL and easily joined against other public or private datasets
- BigQuery has a perpetual free tier - 10GB of storage per month, 1TB of query per month. [1]
[0] https://cloud.google.com/bigquery/public-data/
[1] https://cloud.google.com/free/
(work on G)
1) US federal government has removed vast troves of public data produced by the EPA, OSHA and the Interior Department.
Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/under-trump-inconven...
2) Google has now equipped Street View cars with air pollution sensors.
Source: https://environment.google/projects/airview/
Conclusion: If we can no longer rely on getting accurate data from federal agencies, private companies with a public mission will need to gather the data and make it available.