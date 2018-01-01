Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Citizens don't have right over their bodies – Govt to Supreme court of India (indiatimes.com)
20 points by eqtn 10 months ago



The article title seems pretty biased to me. This seems to be about the Indian government obtaining biometric identification data from its citizens.

Do readers successfully infer this from the article title, or do they think the matter at hand is some kind of physical invasion? I thought the latter, which is why I think the title is misleading and that this journalist is biased.

I understand the concerns about a government mandating the collection of biometric data, but it's hardly about their "right over their bodies".


Then they are subjects, possessions, and things to be owned? Surely a citizen would never be treated as such


Ah yes, the voluntary Aadhaar program.




